ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

The CW’s New Owners Admit the Network Caters to Teens, but Is Viewed by 58-Year-Olds

By Greta Bjornson
Decider.com
Decider.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p0W4L_0hHubgAE00

The CW might not be the teen powerhouse network that we all assumed it was. According to a company executive, the channel is actually pulling in the most attention from a much more mature age group: viewers in their 50s.

Tom Carter, president and chief operating officer of Nexstar Media Group — the company acquiring The CW — shared in a Monday conference call that he and his team plan to create content for older viewers to pull the most profit out of The CW in coming years.

“As many of you are aware, The CW is currently the lowest-rated broadcast network, which we believe largely reflects the fact that its programming is targeted for an 18-to-34 audience demographic, while the average age of the CW broadcast viewer is 58 years,” Carter said, per TV Line. “Over time, we’ll be taking a different approach to our CW programming strategy.”

Now we finally know why they pulled that Riverdale time jump… High schoolers were definitely not watching the show about high schoolers.

All joking aside, the number quoted by Carter is about broadcast ratings. It’s entirely possible (and in fact, probable) that The CW’s programming skews younger on streaming, where the network has focused most of their efforts the past few years. However, with Nexstar’s own focus on their slate of broadcast stations, it’s clear where their priorities lie.

Carter didn’t offer too many specifics about the content shift, but he did say the network will place less of an emphasis on scripted content going forward.

By relying on unscripted content, plus “high-quality syndicated programming,” The CW under Nexstar ownership will make “a departure from the prior predominant focus on expensive, original scripted content, which is uncommon among major broadcast networks,” Carter said, per TV Line.

Nexstar will acquire a 75% majority stake in the CW Network over six months after the network’s sale was first reported. The CW has been co-owned by Paramount Global and Warner Bros. Discovery since 2006; each will keep a 12.5% ownership in the network and produce content for The CW going forward.

While Riverdale has been one of The CW’s biggest hits over the past few years, the teen drama is finally wrapping up after 7 seasons on air. The CW is also known for All American, The Flash and Roswell, New Mexico, but after today’s call, it sounds like the days of high school romance and teen drama on The CW are numbered.

Comments / 1

Related
BGR.com

7 new Netflix releases arrive today – including 1 you really need to watch

Netflix debuted a handful of new titles available to stream starting today — with the batch including several realities series, a suspenseful new crime documentary, and the third and final season of a high-profile fantasy series. In fact, we’ll start with that last item first, kicking off our latest Netflix release roundup with Locke & Key — one of several Carlton Cuse projects that actually span many of the major streamers.
TV SERIES
Decider.com

‘Selena: The Series’ Star Lindsey Pearlman Died By Suicide, Autopsy Reveals

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner has ruled Lindsey Pearlman’s cause of death was suicide caused by sodium nitrite toxicity. In February, the Selena: The Series actress was found dead inside a vehicle near the entrance to Runyon Canyon Park in California, per reports obtained by People. According to the outlet, the autopsy also found, “the presence of non-toxic levels of lorazepam, metoclopramide, and codeine” in her system. Lindsey was first reported missing on Feb. 13. Her cousin, Savannah Pearlman, tweeted on Feb. 17 that her “phone last pinged on Sunset blvd,” adding that the family was offering a reward if someone...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
The List

You Might Recognize Hallmark Star Autumn Reeser From A Classic Teen's TV Show

So many stars have helped The Hallmark Channel become must-watch television, including Autumn Reeser. The actor made her debut on the network in 2012's "Love at the Thanksgiving Day Parade," per IMDb. Since then, she has starred in more than a dozen films, including "The 27-Hour Day," "Christmas Under the Stars," "Valentine Ever After," "I Do, I Do, I Do," "Midnight Masquerade," and "Season for Love," as well as the "The Wedding Veil Trilogy," where she acted alongside fellow Hallmark leading ladies Lacey Chabert and Alison Sweeney.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Heather Gray, Executive Producer of ‘The Talk,’ Dies at 50

Click here to read the full article. Heather Gray, an executive producer for the CBS series “The Talk” and a former supervising producer for “The Tyra Banks Show,” has died. She was 50 years old. No further details about Gray’s death are available at this time. A letter sent to the crew of “The Talk” and press by CBS confirmed the news. Although a cause of death was not disclosed, the network stated that Gray was “bravely battling an unforgiving disease.” The letter was written and distributed on behalf of CBS and signed by George Cheeks (president and CEO of CBS), David...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
Business Insider

Paramount Plus will be free with a Walmart+ subscription starting in September — here's a full breakdown of what the streaming service offers

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Paramount Plus is one of the most affordable streaming services available. The ad-supported Essential plan starts at $5 a month, while the ad-free Premium plan costs $10 a month. The service offers a growing collection of original series...
NFL
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: A Familiar Character is Returning for Season 20 Premiere

We have more details about the NCIS season 20 premiere, which brings in two agents from the Hawai’i franchise to help clear Alden Parker and bring down the Raven. CBS hasn’t released the list of guest stars who will be joining this episode called “A Family Matter.” There are no hints that Mark Harmon’s Gibbs is returning. Let’s get that out of the way first. But Tobias Fornell (Joe Spano) is one of Gibbs’ best friends. CBS released more production photos late Thursday. And in one of the pictures, there’s Spano as Fornell smiling with Parker, McGee, Torres and Jess, along with Jane Tennant from Hawaii. The network has yet to say who is guest starring.
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Dr. Phil’ Lays Off 25 Staffers As the Daytime Talk Show Returns For Season 21 (EXCLUSIVE)

“Dr. Phil” is downsizing. The long-running daytime talk show, which returns in September for its 21st season, resumed production this month with 25 fewer staffers. The employees, who were mostly in production, were let go in a cost cutting move, the show confirmed to Variety. “Going into season 21, we streamlined production to ensure longevity. As is typical of this process there were some roles we discovered that we could reduce yet still deliver our dynamic, forward-thinking program,” a spokesperson for “Dr. Phil” said. The long-running daytime talk show made headlines earlier this year when a dozen current and former employees of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Cw#Broadcast Network#Nexstar Media Group#Business Industry#Linus Business#Cw
TVLine

Might Good Witch Return? Hallmark Offers Updates on MIA Franchises

Click here to read the full article. Hallmark Media president/CEO Wonya Lucas and programming EVP Lisa Hamilton Daly know how much their viewers love and miss certain franchises. Yet when it comes to Good Witch (which ended over a year ago) and Signed, Sealed, Delivered, the execs are not ready to confirm any return timetables. Good Witch ended its run in July 2021, with a Season 7/series finale in which Cassie (played by Catherine Bell) saved the cousins’ imperiled magic, Stephanie and Adam decide to tie the knot (but Donovan and Abigail broke up) and Cassie’s brother Vincent returned to Middleton. Most...
TV SERIES
Us Weekly

Hallmark Channel and Great American Media’s Biggest Stars’ Current Status With Their Network

Feel-good films for all! After decades of being the ruler of holiday movies, Hallmark Channel found itself competing for Christmas viewership at the hands of Great American Media. When former CEO of Hallmark Media (Hallmark Channel’s parent company) Bill Abbott acquired GAC Media, originally Great American Country, in June 2021, the landscape of cheerful seasonal […]
MOVIES
Decider.com

Wendy Williams Went AWOL for Final Season of Show, Refused to Believe it Was Canceled: Report

It’s been a long few years for Wendy Williams. Between health complications, battling addiction, and dealing with marital struggles, it’s definitely the cherry on top of a really rotten ice cream cone that The Wendy Williams Show was also canceled after 13 seasons. However, despite her not showing up for its final season, former and current staffers say she didn’t want to believe the show was officially ending, even going as far as asking to return to her purple chair during a different time slot.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Popculture

Ellen DeGeneres' Show on HBO Max Canceled

Not even Ellen DeGeneres could escape the recent cancelation sweep at HBO Max. The former daytime host's animated series Little Ellen was canceled ahead of its Season 3 premiere, Deadline reported Wednesday. The show features a 7-year-old Ellen, voiced by Laurel Emory, and episodes were already completed. The new season was initially set to premiere in June but was then delayed indefinitely before the final cancellation notice was delivered.
TV & VIDEOS
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Unsuspicious’ On Netflix, A Brazilian Comedy Where A Philandering Playboy Is Dead And Everyone Is A Suspect

Why do we love mystery capers, ones where “everyone in this room is a suspect?” Because we get to play along, and we also get to see every one of these characters at their sniveling worst — which we argue is them at their best. A new Brazilian comedy carries on this tradition, with a large cast of characters, any of whom could be guilty of murder.
TV SERIES
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘High Heat’ On Netflix, A Telenovela Where A Man Becomes A Firefighter To Get Revenge On His Brother

While High Heat isn’t the kind of telenovela that we may be used to seeing here, with romantic comedy and lots of twists joined with moments of high drama, it’s still pure soapy cheese to us, and that’s just fine. It’s got the twists and interconnecting plots, and lots of abtastic guys who have somehow misplaced their shirts. What else do you want from a telenovela?
TV SERIES
Decider.com

‘Sesame Street’ Curbed by HBO Max as 200 Episodes Suddenly Removed From Service

HBO Max is getting ruthless with its latest content cut. Sure, it hurt when the streamer sliced hours of animated content and scripted shows, but now they’re coming for the kids and pulling a large chunk of Sesame Street from their library. Variety reports that HBO Max is removing about 200 episodes of the classic children’s show, reducing their count from 650 episodes to just 456.
TV SERIES
Decider.com

Decider.com

32K+
Followers
4K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Decider helps you find what to watch. Discover the best movies and shows to stream on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more.

 https://decider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy