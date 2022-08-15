ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

‘Jeopardy!’ EP Reveals the First Change He Made to Mayim Bialik’s Opening

By Samantha Nungesser
Decider.com
Decider.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p0W4L_0hHubfHV00

Where to Stream:

Jeopardy

Jeopardy! executive producer Michael Davies just revealed the first change he made when he stepped into the position for the hit game show — and disclosed a surprising fact.

During the Inside Jeopardy! podcast, Davies told listeners that the first change he made was the location in which host Mayim Bialik looks when thanking Johnny Gilbert. Initially, she looked out into the audience, thanked Gilbert, then turned to the camera and delivered the open. Now, Bialik thanks him directly to the camera.

“I think on a show about fact, it wasn’t right that we were looking over to an imaginary Johnny,” Davies explained. “Instead, you know, we thank him, because we should thank him in the beginning of the episode, but we thank him right down the camera, right down the lens because we know he watches every single episode.”

As for Gilbert not being there, Davies also revealed the 94-year-old records all of his opens from a studio in his home. During tapings, associate director Sarah Whitcomb-Foss will fill in for Gilbert before meeting up with him to record his voice.

“He’s got his studio day in his home, it’s all set up, we call him up and he reads all of the opens for the show, correctly and beautifully announcing each of the contestants’ names, and that is actually what goes into the show,” Whitcomb-Foss said.

She added that she “loved” the change to where Bialik looks, telling Davies, “Obviously we want to definitely acknowledge Johnny, but you felt it wasn’t authentic, that we were pretending he was in the audience.”

Jeopardy! made a lot of changes over the last two years, with the show recently announcing Ken Jennings and Bialik as the permanent co-hosts to take over for the late Alex Trebek. Regarding the executive producing role, Davies stepped in after Mike Richards was fired last year.

Jeopardy! Season 39 returns Sept. 12 on ABC.

Comments / 16

Patricia Sawyer
4d ago

wow, They are just reading answers and waiting for the Question.Get over it.Alex is not coming back.Hes be shocked how people are acting.

Reply
4
Related
deseret.com

Reports: ‘Jeopardy!’ has decided who will permanently host the show

More than a year and a half after Alex Trebek’s death, “Jeopardy!” has reportedly reached a decision on who will host the quiz show permanently. “Jeopardy!” will reportedly carry on as it has for most of Season 38, with Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik splitting hosting responsibilities, multiple media outlets are reporting. Throughout this current season, Jennings and Bialik have each taken turns hosting the quiz show for several weeks at a time.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Divided Over Matt Amodio’s Return for the Tournament of Champions

Back in July, the hit game show Jeopardy! ended its 38th season with many memorable moments. But while the show won’t return until the fall, that doesn’t mean fans aren’t noticing some minor changes to their popular show. With the new season in production, fans tuned in during the first week of August to watch some of their favorite moments of the tournament. But this year, they watched as the lineup changed. Instead of repeats, the executive producer of Jeopardy!, Michael Davies and his team, decided to “handpick six weeks of some of [their] favorite episodes of the season, featuring [the] closest games, super-champions.”
TV SHOWS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ken Jennings
Person
Alex Trebek
Person
Mayim Bialik
Person
Johnny Gilbert
Person
Mike Richards
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Alum Pauley Perrette Makes Rare TV Return

NCIS alum Pauley Perrette made a rare screen side appearance this past weekend after vowing to walk away from Hollywood forever. The actress, who is best known for playing NCIS’s Abby Sciuto, retired from the industry after CBS abruptly canceled her sitcom Broke. But she decided to break her hiatus to support one of her favorite charities, Project Angel Food.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Watchlist
SheKnows

Nearly Six Years After Leaving Young & Restless, Justin Hartley Returns to CBS

From daytime to primetime, this award-winning actor does it all. This is definitely going to be a weekend to celebrate for The Young and the Restless alum Justin Hartley (ex-Adam) — CBS has ordered a pilot for his new drama The Never Game! Our sister site Deadline reported the exclusive that Hartley would not only executively produce the project, based on Jeffery Deaver’s 2019 novel of the same name, but he will also star as Colter Shaw.
CELEBRITIES
BGR.com

7 new Netflix releases arrive today – including 1 you really need to watch

Netflix debuted a handful of new titles available to stream starting today — with the batch including several realities series, a suspenseful new crime documentary, and the third and final season of a high-profile fantasy series. In fact, we’ll start with that last item first, kicking off our latest Netflix release roundup with Locke & Key — one of several Carlton Cuse projects that actually span many of the major streamers.
TV SERIES
SheKnows

Wow! Young & Restless’ Former Faith Is All Grown Up — See for Yourself

Genoa City alum wears the heck out of a dress on a “magical” milestone night. A lot can happen in a year! It’s been a little longer than that since we last saw Alyvia Alyn Lind as the young favorite, Faith, on Young & Restless and she’s really grown up in her time away… at least it seems that way to those of us who watched her on our television screens since the time she was just a tot.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Erupt in Rage Over Hall of Fame Inductee Reveal

Jeopardy!‘s recently-concluded 38th season was met with loads of fan rage, most especially connected to its hosting debacle. But now, ahead of its upcoming 39th year, fans have erupted in rage once more. After launching its brand new podcast Inside Jeopardy!, game show officials announced on the platform this year’s inductees into the Jeopardy! Hall of Fame. Two major nominees include longtime host Alex Trebek and the beloved announcer Johnny Gilbert. However, fans are wondering why Alex Trebek’s predecessor, Art Fleming, as well as former announcer Don Pardo, are not on the list.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Jeopardy!
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Celebrities
DoYouRemember?

Niles Crane’s Age At First And Last Appearance On ‘Frasier’ Sitcom Series

Frasier, the classic sitcom that aired for 11 seasons from 1993 to 2004, and was, of course, a spin-off of Cheers, served as a continuation of the story of psychiatrist Frasier Crane as played by Kelsey Grammer. On the show, Frasier goes back to his Seattle hometown as a radio show host, reconnecting with his father, Martin, who is a retired police officer, and his younger brother, Niles.
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

‘General Hospital’ Actress Lindsey Pearlman’s Cause of Death Revealed

General Hospital actress Lindsey Pearlman’s cause of death has been revealed nearly six months after she was found dead in Los Angeles. According to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office, Pearlman died by suicide from sodium nitrite toxicity. The case was closed Aug. 1, the coroner’s office tells The Hollywood Reporter.More from The Hollywood ReporterRegal Owner Cineworld Evaluating "Strategic Options" as Admissions Fall "Below Expectations" Due to "Limited Film Slate"Florence Pugh Confirms Breakup With Zach Braff'Verzuz' Battle On: Timbaland, Swizz Beatz Sue Triller for $28M Pearlman, 43, had recurring roles on General Hospital and Chicago Justice and was found dead inside of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Decider.com

Decider.com

32K+
Followers
4K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Decider helps you find what to watch. Discover the best movies and shows to stream on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more.

 https://decider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy