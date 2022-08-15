Read full article on original website
WJLA
Crossing guards, speed cameras ready for first day of school: Fairfax City police
FAIRFAX, Va. (7New) — This week, 7News reminded you the City of Fairfax would begin photo enforcement with speed cameras near school zones during the 2022-2023 school year. Besides enforcing safe speeds near schools, Fairfax City police say a major part of making sure kids get to and from home safely is having enough crossing guards.
WJLA
Pedestrian killed in 2-vehicle accident in Seven Corners: Fairfax County police
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A pedestrian was killed Thursday during an accident in the Seven Corners area of Fairfax County, Virginia, according to a tweet from police. Fairfax County police officers responded to the 6200 block of Arlington Boulevard at around 9:30 a.m. for a two-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian.
WUSA
Shooter in Fairfax County identified by police
52-year-old Paul Malone of Alexandria. Police say Malone and the victim got into an argument. Then he allegedly shot the other man multiple times and ran away.
Car collision leaves pedestrian dead in Fairfax County
A pedestrian was killed in Seven Corners on Arlignton Boulevard when two cars collided.
arlnow.com
Attempted carjacking reported near Crystal City Metro station
A driver was nearly carjacked in a parking garage about a block from the Crystal City Metro station. The incident happened around 10:20 p.m. last night (Wednesday) on the 200 block of 18th Street S. “A patrol officer was flagged down by the victim who reported an attempted carjacking,” Arlington...
fox5dc.com
Multiple catalytic converters stolen from vehicles in Stafford County, police say
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. - Authorities are investigating after thieves stole four catalytic converters earlier this week from vehicles in Stafford County. Investigators say the catalytic converters were stolen during the overnight hours from August 15 to 16 at businesses in the Fredericksburg area. Koto LLC and Manuel’s Auto Repair, both on...
WTOP
Fairfax speed cameras near school zones go live next week
Speed enforcement cameras will go live in the city of Fairfax, Virginia, on Monday as students return to class. That’s according to a tweet Wednesday from Fairfax city police. New cameras have been installed in school zones near four city schools and two Fairfax County Schools. Here are the...
Minor charged after shots fired on National Mall
At around 1 a.m. August, 19, DC Park Police responded to reports of gunshots on the National Mall. Officers closed off sections of Constitution Avenue Northwest in order to investigate.
rockvillenights.com
7th assault since May 18 reported at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda
Montgomery County police responded to a report of a 2nd-degree assault at Westfield Montgomery Mall in Bethesda Wednesday night, August 17, 2022. The assault was reported at 7:49 PM. This was the seventh 2nd-degree assault reported at the mall since May 18. The Montgomery County Police Department recently announced it would be opening a "resource room" at the property.
NBC Washington
Man Shot Off Route 1 in Huntington: Fairfax County Police
A man is seriously hurt after he was shot on Huntington Avenue in Fairfax County on Wednesday afternoon, police say. People are asked to avoid the area. The victim, a 33-year-old, was taken to a hospital with injuries considered life-threatening, police said. The man was shot before 2 p.m. in...
WJLA
Special delivery! Fauquier County deputies help deliver baby on the side of the highway
FAUQUIER COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A pair of Fauquier County deputies helped deliver a baby on the side of the road after the mother couldn't get to the hospital on time. On Saturday, Aug. 13, officer Zachary Lawrence was running stationary radar on James Madison Highway when a vehicle pulled up beside him. The driver told Lawrence that the passenger was in labor and they weren't going to make it to the hospital.
WJLA
Police searching for suspect linked to deadly shooting inside the Mall at Prince George's
HYATTSVILLE, Md. (7News) — Prince George's County Police Department needs the public help to identify a suspect they say opened fire and killed a man inside the Mall at Prince George's in Hyattsville, Md. on Thursday. The department is offering an award of up to $25,000 for information leading...
One Fatally Shot At Prince George's County Mall, Police Say (DEVELOPING)
Police are investigating reports of shots fired at a Maryland mall that reportedly left at least one person dead and others possibly injured, authorities announced. Shots rang out at approximately 4 p.m. inside the food court at the Mall at Prince George's County, the Hyattsville Police Department confirmed. Upon arrival,...
Woman Injured in Montgomery County Crash Passes in Hospital
SILVER SPRING, MD – A woman who had been in the hospital since her August...
WJLA
Man in 'Playboy' shirt assaults woman in Gaithersburg apartment building: Police
GAITHERSBURG, Md. (7News) — Police are searching for a man they said allegedly assaulted a woman in a Gaithersburg apartment building Wednesday afternoon. According to Montgomery County police, the alleged assault happened around 2 p.m. in the 2400 block of Colston Drive. When officers responded to the call, they...
Man Charged After Buying Two Vehicles from Silver Spring Dealer
SILVER SPRING, MD – A Randallstown man has been charged for fraudulently purchasing two vehicles...
alxnow.com
No arrests after commercial robbery across street from City Hall in Old Town
No arrests were made after a woman stole money from a business in the heart of Old Town on Friday, August 12. The incident occurred at Dolce Gelati (107 N. Fairfax Street) at around 5:30 p.m. The business is located across the street from City Hall and just blocks from the waterfront.
WJLA
Alexandria couple fights to not have to pay tickets while car was stolen, used in homicide
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — When Bob Shepherd was getting ready to go to work one Monday morning in April, he came face-to-face with something more daunting than D.C. rush hour traffic: his wife's car was stolen. Angie Shepherd said she heard the family dog barking late the night before,...
WJLA
Rockville Police Department to host gun buyback event ahead of school year
ROCKVILLE, Md. (7News) — The Rockville Police Department will host a gun buyback event later this month, ahead of the new school year. The event, scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 27, will run from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the police station, located at 2 W Montgomery Avenue in Rockville.
alextimes.com
Our View: Don’t strangle Duke Street
Putting pressure on something that’s already bursting at the seams usually doesn’t end well. That could mean squeezing into an already tight shirt after visiting an all-you-can-eat buffet. It could mean stuffing the 26th marshmallow into your mouth during a game of “chubby bunny.” Or it could mean crowding an already gridlocked roadway from multiple pressure points.
Comments / 0