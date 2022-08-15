ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJLA

Crossing guards, speed cameras ready for first day of school: Fairfax City police

FAIRFAX, Va. (7New) — This week, 7News reminded you the City of Fairfax would begin photo enforcement with speed cameras near school zones during the 2022-2023 school year. Besides enforcing safe speeds near schools, Fairfax City police say a major part of making sure kids get to and from home safely is having enough crossing guards.
FAIRFAX, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Fairfax, VA
Fairfax, VA
Crime & Safety
arlnow.com

Attempted carjacking reported near Crystal City Metro station

A driver was nearly carjacked in a parking garage about a block from the Crystal City Metro station. The incident happened around 10:20 p.m. last night (Wednesday) on the 200 block of 18th Street S. “A patrol officer was flagged down by the victim who reported an attempted carjacking,” Arlington...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
WTOP

Fairfax speed cameras near school zones go live next week

Speed enforcement cameras will go live in the city of Fairfax, Virginia, on Monday as students return to class. That’s according to a tweet Wednesday from Fairfax city police. New cameras have been installed in school zones near four city schools and two Fairfax County Schools. Here are the...
FAIRFAX, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Katherine Johnson
rockvillenights.com

7th assault since May 18 reported at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda

Montgomery County police responded to a report of a 2nd-degree assault at Westfield Montgomery Mall in Bethesda Wednesday night, August 17, 2022. The assault was reported at 7:49 PM. This was the seventh 2nd-degree assault reported at the mall since May 18. The Montgomery County Police Department recently announced it would be opening a "resource room" at the property.
BETHESDA, MD
NBC Washington

Man Shot Off Route 1 in Huntington: Fairfax County Police

A man is seriously hurt after he was shot on Huntington Avenue in Fairfax County on Wednesday afternoon, police say. People are asked to avoid the area. The victim, a 33-year-old, was taken to a hospital with injuries considered life-threatening, police said. The man was shot before 2 p.m. in...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WJLA

Special delivery! Fauquier County deputies help deliver baby on the side of the highway

FAUQUIER COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A pair of Fauquier County deputies helped deliver a baby on the side of the road after the mother couldn't get to the hospital on time. On Saturday, Aug. 13, officer Zachary Lawrence was running stationary radar on James Madison Highway when a vehicle pulled up beside him. The driver told Lawrence that the passenger was in labor and they weren't going to make it to the hospital.
FAUQUIER COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Police#Speed Limits#Old Lee Highway#Frost Middle School#Gainsborough Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
alextimes.com

Our View: Don’t strangle Duke Street

Putting pressure on something that’s already bursting at the seams usually doesn’t end well. That could mean squeezing into an already tight shirt after visiting an all-you-can-eat buffet. It could mean stuffing the 26th marshmallow into your mouth during a game of “chubby bunny.” Or it could mean crowding an already gridlocked roadway from multiple pressure points.
ALEXANDRIA, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy