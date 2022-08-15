ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Nottingham MD

Maryland ranked among 2022’s best states to live in

BALTIMORE, MD—Maryland has been ranked among 2022’s top 20 states to live in, according to a new report from WalletHub. With around 8.4% of Americans having moved last year, which was an historic low, the personal-finance website WalletHub this week released its report on 2022’s Best States to Live in.
MARYLAND STATE
WSYX ABC6

Northern lights potentially visible as far south as Maryland

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — People living in the northern tier of the United States may see the aurora borealis Thursday night after a geomagnetic storm launched the northern lights-producing energetic solar plasma toward Earth’s magnetic field. The show could be visible on Thursday from as far South from the...
MARYLAND STATE
Nottingham MD

Maryland becomes Technology First State

BALTIMORE, MD—Maryland Department of Health’s Developmental Disabilities Administration (DDA) this week hosted a kickoff event highlighting Governor Larry Hogan’s August 15, 2022 proclamation making Maryland a Technology First State. Maryland becomes the eighth U.S. state to launch the initiative, which aims to benefit people with intellectual and...
MARYLAND STATE
realtormarney.com

Maryland Real Estate Trends August 14 2022

Maryland real estate market trends are collected and documented by our MLS, Bright MLS. Here is the update for the week ending August 14, 2022. Bright MLS current covers seven states, so there are statistics for a number of areas. There is a general overview for the entire MLS, and later there is specific state data.
MARYLAND STATE
mocoshow.com

Former Maryland MVA Employee Sentenced to Federal Prison for Providing Fraudulent Driver’s Licenses to Applicants Who Paid a Fee

Per the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Maryland: U.S. District Judge Theodore D. Chuang sentenced Marion Rose Payne, age 55, of Harwood, Maryland, on August 15, 2022, to 15 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for conspiracy to produce and transfer identification documents without lawful authority, specifically, Maryland driver’s licenses. Judge Chuang also ordered Payne to forfeit $25,000, which constitutes the proceeds of Payne’s participation in the criminal conspiracy.
HARWOOD, MD
WTOP

2022’s Maryland State Fair shifts to weekends only

One of Maryland’s most popular traditions is back for another installment this August, but its schedule will play out differently in 2022 than Marylanders are used to. The 141st edition of the Maryland State Fair will be spread out across three four-day weekends from late August to mid-September, marking a big shift from the single 11-day stretch done in prior years.
MARYLAND STATE
Bay Net

DNR Maryland Fishing Report – August 18

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The summer days keep rolling along – be sure to enjoy what time we have now with kids before they are back to school. Soon it will be September, exciting times for anglers as water temperatures cool and fishing kicks into high gear. But until then, remember that hot weather creates tough conditions for undersized striped bass that are caught and released. Be sure to check the striped bass fishing advisory forecast to plan your trip and help save the smaller fish for future seasons.
MARYLAND STATE
whatsupmag.com

Governor Hogan Kicks Off Four Days of Events on Eastern Shore

Makes Stops Ahead of Final Maryland Association of Counties Summer Conference as Governor. ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today kicked off four days of events and announcements on the Eastern Shore with stops in Cecil, Kent, and Caroline Counties ahead of his last Maryland Association of Counties (MACo) Summer Conference as governor.
MARYLAND STATE
Washington Examiner

Hogan calls Trump-backed candidate for Maryland governor mentally unstable

Hogan calls Trump-backed candidate for Maryland governor mentally unstable. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan launched his latest attack against Trump-backed gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox this week, decrying the Republican nominee as being mentally unstable. Hogan, who criticized Cox after he won the GOP primary in July, referred to the Republican nominee...
MARYLAND STATE
WJLA

DC, Virginia students train with the FBI during rare summer program

Washington, D.C. (7News) — Washington, D.C. and Northern Virginia students are getting a rare opportunity to train with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Washington Field Office. It's a part of a Future Agents in Training program that gives high school students a behind-the-scenes look at the FBI. Robert...
WASHINGTON, DC

