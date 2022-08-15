Read full article on original website
Nottingham MD
Maryland ranked among 2022’s best states to live in
BALTIMORE, MD—Maryland has been ranked among 2022’s top 20 states to live in, according to a new report from WalletHub. With around 8.4% of Americans having moved last year, which was an historic low, the personal-finance website WalletHub this week released its report on 2022’s Best States to Live in.
WSYX ABC6
Northern lights potentially visible as far south as Maryland
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — People living in the northern tier of the United States may see the aurora borealis Thursday night after a geomagnetic storm launched the northern lights-producing energetic solar plasma toward Earth’s magnetic field. The show could be visible on Thursday from as far South from the...
WBOC
'Destroy Them Wherever You Find Them': Spotted Lanternfly Population Spreading Across Md.
HARFORD COUNTY, Md. (CBS) - An invasive insect is now swarming trees across Maryland and threatening the state's vineyards. "It is aggressively attacking grapevines in Cecil, Harford and Washington counties," said Kenton Sumpter, an entomologist with the Maryland Department of Agriculture and member of its Spotted Lanternfly Team. The spotted...
foxbaltimore.com
Maryland schools 'lower bar' amid shortage, despite more money to attract better teachers
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — In just a few weeks, students across Maryland will return to school. Yet, despite a massive influx in new education dollars, more classes will be taught by teachers who do not have professional certifications. The job postings are everywhere. In these final weeks of summer, Maryland...
Maryland becomes Technology First State
BALTIMORE, MD—Maryland Department of Health’s Developmental Disabilities Administration (DDA) this week hosted a kickoff event highlighting Governor Larry Hogan’s August 15, 2022 proclamation making Maryland a Technology First State. Maryland becomes the eighth U.S. state to launch the initiative, which aims to benefit people with intellectual and...
realtormarney.com
Maryland Real Estate Trends August 14 2022
Maryland real estate market trends are collected and documented by our MLS, Bright MLS. Here is the update for the week ending August 14, 2022. Bright MLS current covers seven states, so there are statistics for a number of areas. There is a general overview for the entire MLS, and later there is specific state data.
mocoshow.com
Former Maryland MVA Employee Sentenced to Federal Prison for Providing Fraudulent Driver’s Licenses to Applicants Who Paid a Fee
Per the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Maryland: U.S. District Judge Theodore D. Chuang sentenced Marion Rose Payne, age 55, of Harwood, Maryland, on August 15, 2022, to 15 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for conspiracy to produce and transfer identification documents without lawful authority, specifically, Maryland driver’s licenses. Judge Chuang also ordered Payne to forfeit $25,000, which constitutes the proceeds of Payne’s participation in the criminal conspiracy.
Officials urge Marylanders: "Destroy all lanternfly"
First there were the cicadas, and now the state of Maryland is warning of a new pest that's taking over the region. It's the spotted lanternfly
5 sentenced for running unlicensed assisted living facilities in Baltimore area
Five people who ran unlicensed assisted living facilities around the Baltimore area have been sentenced by the Maryland Attorney General, with the latest operator being sentenced today.
Bay Net
What 5 Referendums Will Be On The Ballot In The 2022 Maryland General Election?
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Through petitions from the general public or Legislators in the Maryland General Assembly, the Maryland Constitution affords the people the right to directly influence policy in the state through ballot referendums. This year, there will be five questions asked to voters at the polls in November.
fox5dc.com
Maryland man arrested in Jamaica in connection with Georgetown killing: police
WASHINGTON - A Maryland man has been arrested in Kingston, Jamaica in connection with a January shooting in D.C. that left a Virginia man dead. Authorities say 24-year-old Ranje Reynolds of Beltsville was arrested Tuesday on the Caribbean island. They say Reynolds shot and killed 27-year-old Tarek Boothe of Alexandria...
WTOP
2022’s Maryland State Fair shifts to weekends only
One of Maryland’s most popular traditions is back for another installment this August, but its schedule will play out differently in 2022 than Marylanders are used to. The 141st edition of the Maryland State Fair will be spread out across three four-day weekends from late August to mid-September, marking a big shift from the single 11-day stretch done in prior years.
Bay Net
DNR Maryland Fishing Report – August 18
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The summer days keep rolling along – be sure to enjoy what time we have now with kids before they are back to school. Soon it will be September, exciting times for anglers as water temperatures cool and fishing kicks into high gear. But until then, remember that hot weather creates tough conditions for undersized striped bass that are caught and released. Be sure to check the striped bass fishing advisory forecast to plan your trip and help save the smaller fish for future seasons.
whatsupmag.com
Governor Hogan Kicks Off Four Days of Events on Eastern Shore
Makes Stops Ahead of Final Maryland Association of Counties Summer Conference as Governor. ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today kicked off four days of events and announcements on the Eastern Shore with stops in Cecil, Kent, and Caroline Counties ahead of his last Maryland Association of Counties (MACo) Summer Conference as governor.
Here are the mask regulations in schools across the DMV
WASHINGTON — Over the last few years, the pandemic has kept us on our toes with ever-changing mask regulations. With schools starting to reopen their doors for the 2022-23 school year, it is time to brush up on mask guidance for the youth in your life. Are masks required...
Washington Examiner
Hogan calls Trump-backed candidate for Maryland governor mentally unstable
Hogan calls Trump-backed candidate for Maryland governor mentally unstable. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan launched his latest attack against Trump-backed gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox this week, decrying the Republican nominee as being mentally unstable. Hogan, who criticized Cox after he won the GOP primary in July, referred to the Republican nominee...
WJLA
Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares visits Fauquier County to discuss school safety
FAUQUIER COUNTY, Va. (7News) — On Tuesday, Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares met with law enforcement and school officials in Fauquier County, Va. for a roundtable discussion on school safety. “I've been getting around the state talking about school safety issues,” Miyares told 7News. “And what I have done...
Bus driver explains why Maryland schools are sweating last-minute bus shortage
We are just a couple weeks away from school starting, and school officials are sweating to see if there will be enough buses to pick children up, or if there will be enough teachers.
WJLA
DC, Virginia students train with the FBI during rare summer program
Washington, D.C. (7News) — Washington, D.C. and Northern Virginia students are getting a rare opportunity to train with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Washington Field Office. It's a part of a Future Agents in Training program that gives high school students a behind-the-scenes look at the FBI. Robert...
WJLA
VA Senate Democrats say they will push to change 'whitewashed' American history lessons
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Members of the Virginia Senate Democratic Caucus held a press conference Friday afternoon to discuss the future of history education in Virginia schools. This comes after the Virginia Board of Education (BOE) delayed proposed revisions to state standards for history and social studies lessons...
