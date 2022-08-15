Read full article on original website
Westchester hosts 150th Firefighters Association convention
Westchester County welcomes the Firefighter’s Association of the State of New York, FASNY, to celebrate its 150th Annual Conference. Tarrytown House Estate on The Hudson hosted the event, Aug. 8-13. This week of special anniversary events brings together hundreds of volunteer firefighters, EMS personnel and their families from around the state generating an estimated $1.5 million in total economic activity for the region.
