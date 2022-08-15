Westchester County welcomes the Firefighter’s Association of the State of New York, FASNY, to celebrate its 150th Annual Conference. Tarrytown House Estate on The Hudson hosted the event, Aug. 8-13. This week of special anniversary events brings together hundreds of volunteer firefighters, EMS personnel and their families from around the state generating an estimated $1.5 million in total economic activity for the region.

WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO