newscenter1.tv
Cops and cones: sweet treats bring officers and the community together for a great cause
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Wednesday may have been the hottest day of the week, but some local law enforcement personnel took time from their day to have a cool treat with the community. Wherever they are on the autism spectrum, the Autism Society of the Black Hills has helped...
newscenter1.tv
Annual meeting reminding people that “Water is Sacred” being held in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Brothers Wakinyan and Thorne LaPointe first introduced the concept of the Mni Ki Wakan Summit in 2016 during a conference at the United Nations Permanent Forum on Indigenous Issues. Since the first meeting of the now annual program in 2017, the event allows for Indigenous...
kingsburyjournal.com
Fast bikes, fresh air and freedom
80 years, late summer has brought thousands of motorcycles to the Black Hills of South Dakota. Bikers come from across the country – and around the world – to participate in the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. They bring with them their money, supporting our local businesses and helping our state revenues. And they enjoy the beauty and freedom that South Dakota has to offer.
newscenter1.tv
Banana plants an eye-catcher in Wilson Park
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Majestic, awesome, huge and impressive are just a few of the words used to describe the banana plants in Wilson Park. This is the sixth summer for the tropical plants, and even though they are more accustomed to rainforest conditions, these banana plants have withstood Rapid City downpours, hail and wind.
newscenter1.tv
Central States Fair officials, vendors making final preparations ahead of opening
RAPID CITY, S.D. – With the Central States Fair preparing for their August 19 opening, sales this year are making visitors act fast if they still want to catch some of the excitement. Passes for the 77th annual fair are already in limited supply, including the carnival ride passes....
South Dakota 1880 Train Marking 65 Years of Living History
The one place in South Dakota where you can still ride the rails through a historic part of the Black Hills is Hill City. And, one of the marque attractions is the 1880 Train. On Saturday, August 20 the 65th-anniversary celebration will mark the first passenger train departure on the 1880 Train in 1957.
Black Hills Pioneer
SBHS grad thankful to be alive
STURGIS — Tanner Puckett said he is very, very thankful that he is alive. The 31-year-old Rapid City man remains in a Denver hospital following a power paragliding accident on Aug. 4.
KELOLAND TV
City of Sturgis final crowd tally ready in October
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The final Sturgis Motorcycle Rally vehicle count is in but the city of Sturgis won’t be releasing its estimated attendance until October. The South Dakota Department of Transportation counts vehicles entering Sturgis at nine locations during the 10 days of the rally. The...
newscenter1.tv
Rally wrap: Buffalo Chip had a successful year with many new faces
STURGIS, S.D. — With nightly concerts and locations like the Field of Flags, the Buffalo Chip felt this year’s Rally went well for them. Tens of thousands of people were seen and many were new faces to the campsite. “People were the happiest they ever have been. You...
newscenter1.tv
Tickets for “Annie” go on sale at The Monument Aug. 19
RAPID CITY, S.D. — The musical “Annie” is coming to The Monument for three performances in the Fine Arts Theatre, and tickets go on sale August 19 at 10 a.m. The three performances will be November 19 at 7 p.m. and November 20 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.
newscenter1.tv
Douglas School employees complete ALICE training for another year
BOX ELDER, S.D. — Teachers and staff at Douglas Middle School participated in active shooter training to prepare for the return of students on Monday, Aug. 22. The staff runs through active shooter scenarios every year to stay familiar with ALICE and its response protocol. ALICE stands for Alert,...
KELOLAND TV
Crews battle fires in western South Dakota, Wyoming
DEADWOOD, S.D. (KELO) — It’s been a busy day for firefighters in western South Dakota and Wyoming. Crews battled a fire near Deadwood and Summerset — both are now contained. Firefighters are still battling flames near Devils Tower National Monument in Wyoming. There is also a fire...
KELOLAND TV
Rapid City Nappy Roots show postponed after member shot, injured
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A downtown Rapid City concert featuring hip-hop group Nappy Roots has been postponed. According to Downtown Rapid City, the Golden Hour Live concert series was to feature Nappy Roots on Saturday. The concert is being postponed because Nappy Roots member Melvin Adams, known as Scales, is recovering after being shot in the leg in Atlanta.
newscenter1.tv
Golden Hour Live postponed following shooting of Nappy Roots member
RAPID CITY, S.D. — The Golden Hour Live concert series has been postponed following the kidnapping and shooting of Nappy Roots member Melvin Adams, known as Scales. A search is underway in Atlanta for two suspects who robbed a patron at the Atlantucky Brewery and then attacked and kidnapped Adams before shooting him in the leg during an attempt to escape.
newscenter1.tv
Heat impacts the 82nd rally, its businesses and length of guests’ visits
STURGIS, S.D. – Despite many vendor tents being put away and roads opening back up, some pieces of the 82nd Sturgis Motorcycle Rally still remain, allowing people to buy some souvenirs before hitting the road. Many businesses say that they struggled with sales throughout the week as many people...
newscenter1.tv
Rapid City Police Department helps local students gear up for academic success with back-to-school essentials
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Last year, the Rapid City Police Department teamed up with the I Am Legacy organization and the Great Plains Tribal Leaders Health Board for a school supplies drive and distribution. Combined donations from residents at both Wal-Mart locations and Target were able to provide at least 200 students with brand-new supplies to start the school year off.
hillcityprevailernews.com
Custer Deli now open for business
The Custer Deli opened Aug. 5 and with 7:30 a.m. – 7 p.m., Monday through Saturday (open Sundays 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.), Custer now has more options for breakfast, lunch and dinner downtown. Located at 437 Mt. Rushmore Road, between Southern Hills Law and the Rock Shop, The...
newscenter1.tv
Community development a topic of focus during Coffee With Planners session
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Rapid City’s quarterly Coffee With Planners session gives the public a chance to learn about relevant topics and ask questions to those in the know. The Community Development Block Grant Program was one of the subjects up for discussion at Wednesday’s event. “The...
newscenter1.tv
Budget hearing highlights shortage in Rapid City Police staff
RAPID CITY, S.D. — One of the big concerns from Wednesday’s first budget meeting was the need to hire six additional police officers. Rapid City Common Council Aldermen expressed their shock at the current number of openings in the department: 21. It’s not as dire as it sounds,...
newscenter1.tv
Ellsworth AFB implements Stage 1A water restrictions
ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE, S.D. — Ellsworth Air Force Base is entering Stage 1A of the Water Demand Reduction Plan after deciding their alternate water supply intake needed to be reduced. The base’s main water supply is undergoing emergency repairs after experiencing catastrophic failure from the previous week.
