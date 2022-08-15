Read full article on original website
STJ High School Releases Statement on Alvin Mumphord III Trial
St. Joseph High School has released a statement this evening regarding the trial and conviction of Alvin Mumphord III. Mumphord was a former employee of the high school. On August 10th, Alvin Mumphord III was convicted of 17 counts of child sexual abuse and sentenced to 52 years in prison.
