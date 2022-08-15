Read full article on original website
'The baby is turning blue!': 911 calls reveal bystanders worked to help infant after near-drowning
HOLLAND, Mich. — The audio of two 911 calls shows how quickly bystanders worked to help a baby who nearly drowned at a women's shelter in Holland. The incident happened on August 9 at the Holland Gateway Mission Women and Children's Center when authorities say the 1-year-old baby was taking a bath.
abc57.com
Hit-and-run victim fighting for her life after accident on Friday
VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. – Late at night on Friday, August 12, Elyse Zimmerman and her boyfriend Darek Bullock-Mills were riding a motorcycle with another couple, heading home from Sister Lakes, when a Ford panel van crossed the center lane and hit them. According to Michigan State Police investigators,...
Teens rescued from burning car in deadly Ottawa Co. crash as bystander holds toddler victim
GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — We are learning more about a deadly crash in Ottawa County that left a 14-year-old dead, and four other kids injured including an infant. Sheriff's deputies first on the scene pulled several people from a Jeep that had burst into flames, and nearby neighbors say the intersection has always been very dangerous.
Jackson man to spend decades in prison for severe beating of his wife
JACKSON, MI -- Despite tearful pleas for from both suspect and victim, a man convicted of severely beating his wife in a drunken assault is set to spend at least 21 years behind bars. Joshua Nelson, 41, was sentenced by Jackson Circuit Judge Thomas Wilson Thursday, Aug. 18, to spend...
WWMTCw
Police arrest man accused of shooting another driver, Wyoming police say
WYOMING, Mich. — A 23-year-old man was shot in the back by another driver on Byron Center Avenue Wednesday, according to Wyoming police. Officers arrived on scene around 5 p.m. and attended to the man's injuries, police said. The man told police two vehicles were following and tailgating him...
abc57.com
Niles cold case file reopens decades later
NILES, Mich. -- An investigator is opening back up a cold case about a Janis Sanders who went missing in Niles in 1975. Janis was last seen leaving her job as a waitress at Pete's Patio in Niles around midnight on July 20th. She was followed out to her car...
Former WZZM 13 News Anchor Finds Great Success Starting Their Own Business
Beloved West Michigan news anchor Lauren Stanton woke up West Michigan for nearly 20 years on WZZM 13, and then one day decided it was time for a career change. She’s now seeing great success after stepping from behind the news desk and opening up Retro Boat Rentals with her husband.
GR abortion clinic named in incident reports, complaints not investigated
The reports list subjects of complaints as "victims to society." Documents show that there were three incident reports in total.
WWMTCw
Suspect accused in Walmart murder to receive competency evaluation
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A judge referred a competency evaluation for a suspect accused of intentionally hitting and killing a woman in a Walmart parking lot. Xuan Thanh Vo, 32, was accused of killing Sandra Villarreal, 65, in a Oshtemo Township on Aug. 9. Vo was arraigned in Kalamazoo County...
WZZM 13
Toddler amongst 4 hurt in crash that killed 1
A crash that occurred in Ottawa County Thursday afternoon claimed the life of a teenager. The rest of the passengers were all under the age of 17.
WWMTCw
Man accused of shooting at Kalamazoo police faces 17 charges
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — An attempted robbery suspect who is accused of shooting at a Kalamazoo police officer appeared in front of a judge Thursday. Juan Antonio Alvarado-Lopez, 42, was charged with 17 counts. A judge said he's a high risk to the community and denied bond. It was the...
abc57.com
Gym dedicated to a friend in Benton Harbor
BERRIEN, Mich. -- The Renaissance Athletic Club "RAC" located near Harbor Shores hosted a ribbon cutting for the Jason Raynor Memorial studio. "We kind of picked up where we left off a few years earlier, and it turned from a trainer, to a coach, to a friend, to a mentor and almost a big brother. He was like the big brother I never had, He was very instrumental in getting the RAC started." said Sean Todman, owner of RAC.
WWMTCw
K College student finds invasive jumping worms in county
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — They're creepy, they're crawly, and they're confirmed in Kalamazoo County. Katie Rock, a senior biology major at Kalamazoo College, discovered and documented several invasive jumping worms at Lillian Anderson Arboretum in Oshtemo Township. To the untrained eye, the worms might not look that unusual, but their...
Deputies: FL man crashes, flees car with beer in hand
A Florida man was arrested after leading deputies on a chase while driving more than four times over the legal alcohol limit, according to the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office.
Woman suffers injuries after her purse was stolen outside Grandville business
GRANDVILLE, Mich. — Grandville police are investigating a crime of two teenagers stealing a purse from a woman outside a business in Grandville. Police say the theft happened at 11 a.m. Thursday in the parking lot of a business on the 3400 block of Century Center Street SW. Investigation...
Man accused of Walmart fatal crash considered doing it twice before, record says
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – The man accused of purposely hitting a woman with his car in a Walmart parking lot, killing her, said he wanted to kill someone because he was angry and lonely, a court document says. Xuan Thanh Vo, 37, of Kalamazoo, was arraigned Aug. 11 in...
Motorcyclist Killed In West Michigan Crash
VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – A west Michigan man is dead after being struck while riding his motorcycle in Van Buren County early Wednesday morning. According to Michigan State Police, the driver of a Ford Bronco was attempting to make a left hand turn from County Road 665 onto M-43 in the village of Glendale. As the driver was turning left, the Bronco collided with a motorcycle being driven by 49 year-old Matthew Perry, of Bangor. Perry was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Ford Bronco, only identified as a 26 year-old man from Grand Junction, sustained minor injuries. Neither drugs or alcohol are believed to be factors in the crash. The roadway was closed for several hours as crews cleared the scene but has since reopened. Charges have not been announced. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
ABC7 Chicago
Mastodon skeleton found during drain project in Michigan: 'That thing is huge'
KENT COUNTY, Mich. -- It's the discovery everyone in West Michigan is talking about: mastodon bones unearthed in Kent County. ABC affiliate WZZM got a look at the pre-historic bones, which are now at the Grand Rapids Public Museum. "It was when they started to uncover that femur bone, it's...
Man convicted of fatal shooting in Kalamazoo apartment complex parking lot
KALAMAZOO, MI – A man was convicted of murder in Kalamazoo County this week for a March 2020 killing. A jury on Aug. 15 convicted David Lawrence Barnes, of Kalamazoo, of one count of second-degree murder and felony firearms, in Kalamazoo County Circuit Court. Barnes was convicted of the...
Police: 1 shot after likely road rage incident in Wyoming, suspect in custody
The Wyoming Department of Public Safety says a shooting Wednesday likely started as a road rage incident.
