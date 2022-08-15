ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee teacher's video sharing book ban frustrations goes viral

A video of a Tennessee teacher is now circulating the internet, showing the frustrations from some educators on a statewide book ban, where more people have a say on what students have access to. With the new state law, teachers must get all the books in their classroom approved, before...
TENNESSEE STATE
Flood Ready Tennessee commemorates deadly Waverly flooding on anniversary

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Flood Ready Tennessee (FRT) remembers the victims and survivors of the August 2021 floods in Waverly, Tennessee. FRT states one year after this disastrous event, the city is still struggling to economically recover, rebuilding efforts are still ongoing, and the 4,000 people affected are still grappling with emotional and physical effects.
WAVERLY, TN
Slavery, religious leaders, & unions on November ballot to amend State Constitution

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Four proposed amendments to the Tennessee Constitution will be on the November 8 State and Federal General Election ballot. Tennessee voters this November will be voting not just on who leads the state, but also amendments which could affect their workplace, allow religious leaders to hold office, and change age-old language in the State Constitution.
TENNESSEE STATE
Fort Campbell updates list of off-limits establishments for soldiers

HOPKINSVILLE, K.y. (WZTV) — Fort Campbell has updated the list of establishments that military personnel are not allowed to patronize. The list includes adult novelty shops, certain trailer parks and businesses owned by certain individuals in Tennessee and Kentucky. As of August 1 these establishments/areas are declared off-limits to...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Middle Tennessee McDonald's launches 'Fries for School Supplies' fundraiser

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Local McDonald's owner-operators launch fundraiser, Fries for School Supplies, to support local teachers. Local McDonald's owner-operators of the Greater Tennessee Valley Operator's Association has announced that 10% of proceeds from a la carte fry sales from August 22-26 will be donated to local schools in Middle-Tennessee.
TENNESSEE STATE
Tennessee couple goes viral after using Olive Garden for Italy themed engagement photos

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--A Tennessee couple's engagement photos are going viral for their creative way of using a chain restaurant to create a European atmosphere. Cookeville couple Carlsey and soon to be husband Caden have been together for nearly three years. The couple got engaged in July and plan to get married in October, so they decided to get a photographer to have engagement photos taken.
