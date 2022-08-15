Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WTOP
Teen arrested for deadly shooting at DC ‘Moechella’ event
A teen is in custody for a deadly shooting near Northwest D.C.’s 14th and U streets after a Juneteenth celebration. A 15-year-old male resident of Northeast D.C. was taken into custody Thursday by members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force and charged with first-degree murder while armed, D.C. police said.
WJLA
Man in 'Playboy' shirt assaults woman in Gaithersburg apartment building: Police
GAITHERSBURG, Md. (7News) — Police are searching for a man they said allegedly assaulted a woman in a Gaithersburg apartment building Wednesday afternoon. According to Montgomery County police, the alleged assault happened around 2 p.m. in the 2400 block of Colston Drive. When officers responded to the call, they...
georgetowner.com
M St. Murder Suspect Nabbed by U.S. Marshals in Jamaica
On a busy rush-hour evening in Georgetown, a 27-year old aspiring chef who had worked in area restaurants and briefly at 1789 Restaurant – Tarek Boothe of Alexandria, Virginia – was awaiting an Uber, perched on a streatery retaining wall in front of Good Stuff Eatery at 3291 M St. NW.
WJLA
Alexandria couple fights to not have to pay tickets while car was stolen, used in homicide
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — When Bob Shepherd was getting ready to go to work one Monday morning in April, he came face-to-face with something more daunting than D.C. rush hour traffic: his wife's car was stolen. Angie Shepherd said she heard the family dog barking late the night before,...
WJLA
Police searching for suspect linked to deadly shooting inside the Mall at Prince George's
HYATTSVILLE, Md. (7News) — Prince George's County Police Department needs the public help to identify a suspect they say opened fire and killed a man inside the Mall at Prince George's in Hyattsville, Md. on Thursday. The department is offering an award of up to $25,000 for information leading...
Minor charged after shots fired on National Mall
At around 1 a.m. August, 19, DC Park Police responded to reports of gunshots on the National Mall. Officers closed off sections of Constitution Avenue Northwest in order to investigate.
NBC Washington
Rapper Accused of Opening Fire in Tysons Corner Mall Appeared in Court
A D.C. rapper accused of firing a gun inside Tysons Corner Mall appeared in court Monday. A detective told the Fairfax County court that 22-year-old Noah Settles fired three times inside the crowded mall on Father's Day weekend. The shooting caused scared shoppers to run for exits and hide inside the mall. The mall was temporarily closed by authorities after the incident.
Man found shot and stabbed in Southeast, DC Police say
WASHINGTON — A man is in the hospital after he was shot and stabbed in Southeast D.C. Friday morning. Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the 4400 block of F Street, Southeast around 4:20 a.m. for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man had been shot as well as stabbed. A Watch Commander with MPD's Sixth District tells WUSA9 the man was conscious and breathing at the time he was taken to the hospital but did not have information about the severity of the man's injuries.
NBC Washington
Man Arrested in Jamaica, to Be Charged With Killing 27-Year-Old in Georgetown: DC Police
A Maryland man will be charged with first-degree murder while armed nearly seven months after allegedly shooting a 27-year-old man in the Georgetown neighborhood of Washington, D.C., police said. Ranje Reynolds, 24, of Beltsville, was arrested Tuesday in Kingston, Jamaica, the Metropolitan Police Department said. He is accused of fatally...
Two shot in Northwest D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Detectives at the Washington D.C. Metro Police Department are investigating a double...
After 36 hours, jurors still trying to decide if deaths of 2 Fairfax teens were murder or self-defense
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Jurors are still trying to reach a verdict in the killing of two high school students in Fairfax County. Zachary Burkard, 19, admits he shot his two South County High School classmates, but his lawyer says it was self-defense after a series of back-and-forth social media threats gone bad.
Car collision leaves pedestrian dead in Fairfax County
A pedestrian was killed in Seven Corners on Arlignton Boulevard when two cars collided.
NBC Washington
Man Shot Off Route 1 in Huntington: Fairfax County Police
A man is seriously hurt after he was shot on Huntington Avenue in Fairfax County on Wednesday afternoon, police say. People are asked to avoid the area. The victim, a 33-year-old, was taken to a hospital with injuries considered life-threatening, police said. The man was shot before 2 p.m. in...
District Heights shooting leaves 1 dead
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A man is dead in Prince George's County and police are investigating to figure out what happened, and who is responsible. Officers with the Prince George's County Police Department were called to the 2100 block of Rochell Avenue for a report of a shooting around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. When those officers arrived at the scene, they found an adult male shot. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
WJLA
71-year-old woman shot to death in Lanham, police say she wasn't intended target
LANHAM, Md. — A 71-year-old woman was shot to death Thursday night in Prince George's County and police say that she wasn't the shooter's intended target. Deborah Armstrong of Bladensburg was killed while riding in a car in the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Highway and Business Parkway Thursday night around 9 p.m. Police say a shooting took place involving two vehicles and that Armstrong, who was a passenger in an uninvolved vehicle, was hit by gunfire.
NBC Washington
Tysons Mall Shooter Fired 3 Times After Clash: Police
A D.C. rapper accused of firing a gun inside the Tysons Corner Center mall in Northern Virginia earlier this year appeared in court Monday, and a detective's testimony revealed new details on what happened. A detective told the Fairfax County court that Noah Settles, 22, of Southeast D.C., fired three...
fox5dc.com
Shots fired in downtown DC near White House, National Mall: police
WASHINGTON - Authorities say a juvenile and two adults have been detained by officers after shots were fired early Friday morning in downtown D.C. near the National Mall and the White House. The shots were reported around 1:15 a.m. in the area of 1600 Constitution Avenue. Officers say they recovered...
Jurors deliberating if shooting of two Fairfax teens was murder or self-defense
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — The fate of a Fairfax County teen is now in the hands of jurors, who have gone home for the night and are due back to continue deliberating Thursday morning. Zachary Burkard's lawyer insists it was self-defense when the then 18-year-old shot two classmates in...
Victim Violently Attacked With Wood Board In D.C., Suspect Arrested
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department have made an arrest in a...
Police: Man who shot, killed Alexandria man in Georgetown arrested in Jamaica
Nearly seven months after a 27-year-old man was gunned down in Georgetown, police say the man suspected of pulling the trigger has been arrested in Jamaica. Police say the deadly shooting happened in the heart of Georgetown on January 31, 2022. The victim was identified as Tarek Boothe of Alexandria, Virginia.
