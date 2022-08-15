ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mclean, VA

WTOP

Teen arrested for deadly shooting at DC ‘Moechella’ event

A teen is in custody for a deadly shooting near Northwest D.C.’s 14th and U streets after a Juneteenth celebration. A 15-year-old male resident of Northeast D.C. was taken into custody Thursday by members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force and charged with first-degree murder while armed, D.C. police said.
WASHINGTON, DC
georgetowner.com

M St. Murder Suspect Nabbed by U.S. Marshals in Jamaica

On a busy rush-hour evening in Georgetown, a 27-year old aspiring chef who had worked in area restaurants and briefly at 1789 Restaurant – Tarek Boothe of Alexandria, Virginia – was awaiting an Uber, perched on a streatery retaining wall in front of Good Stuff Eatery at 3291 M St. NW.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Washington

Rapper Accused of Opening Fire in Tysons Corner Mall Appeared in Court

A D.C. rapper accused of firing a gun inside Tysons Corner Mall appeared in court Monday. A detective told the Fairfax County court that 22-year-old Noah Settles fired three times inside the crowded mall on Father's Day weekend. The shooting caused scared shoppers to run for exits and hide inside the mall. The mall was temporarily closed by authorities after the incident.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WUSA9

Man found shot and stabbed in Southeast, DC Police say

WASHINGTON — A man is in the hospital after he was shot and stabbed in Southeast D.C. Friday morning. Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the 4400 block of F Street, Southeast around 4:20 a.m. for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man had been shot as well as stabbed. A Watch Commander with MPD's Sixth District tells WUSA9 the man was conscious and breathing at the time he was taken to the hospital but did not have information about the severity of the man's injuries.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Washington

Man Shot Off Route 1 in Huntington: Fairfax County Police

A man is seriously hurt after he was shot on Huntington Avenue in Fairfax County on Wednesday afternoon, police say. People are asked to avoid the area. The victim, a 33-year-old, was taken to a hospital with injuries considered life-threatening, police said. The man was shot before 2 p.m. in...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WUSA9

District Heights shooting leaves 1 dead

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A man is dead in Prince George's County and police are investigating to figure out what happened, and who is responsible. Officers with the Prince George's County Police Department were called to the 2100 block of Rochell Avenue for a report of a shooting around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. When those officers arrived at the scene, they found an adult male shot. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
WJLA

71-year-old woman shot to death in Lanham, police say she wasn't intended target

LANHAM, Md. — A 71-year-old woman was shot to death Thursday night in Prince George's County and police say that she wasn't the shooter's intended target. Deborah Armstrong of Bladensburg was killed while riding in a car in the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Highway and Business Parkway Thursday night around 9 p.m. Police say a shooting took place involving two vehicles and that Armstrong, who was a passenger in an uninvolved vehicle, was hit by gunfire.
LANHAM, MD
NBC Washington

Tysons Mall Shooter Fired 3 Times After Clash: Police

A D.C. rapper accused of firing a gun inside the Tysons Corner Center mall in Northern Virginia earlier this year appeared in court Monday, and a detective's testimony revealed new details on what happened. A detective told the Fairfax County court that Noah Settles, 22, of Southeast D.C., fired three...
fox5dc.com

Shots fired in downtown DC near White House, National Mall: police

WASHINGTON - Authorities say a juvenile and two adults have been detained by officers after shots were fired early Friday morning in downtown D.C. near the National Mall and the White House. The shots were reported around 1:15 a.m. in the area of 1600 Constitution Avenue. Officers say they recovered...
WASHINGTON, DC

