August 19, 2022 // Franchising.com // KENT, Del. – City Wide Facility Solutions continues its growth with the announcement of the opening of its 80th location. Local building owners and property management companies throughout Delaware and surrounding areas now have access to a single-source solution for all their facility management needs. Entrepreneur Alankato Cobb (CEO) has partnered with John Heyliger (COO) and Tasheema Heyliger (CFO) to open City Wide Facility Solutions at 755 Walker Road, Suite A in Dover.

