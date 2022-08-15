Read full article on original website
Always Best Care New Territory Growth In Washington State, Texas And Florida
August 18, 2022 // Franchising.com // ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Always Best Care Senior Services announced today that it has signed new franchise agreements in Seattle, Washington, Orlando, Florida, and Humble, Texas, welcoming new owners to the system. “The need for in-home senior care is more pressing than ever, with...
Slim Chickens Adds New Colorado Location
The Breakthrough Better-Chicken Brand Opens Fourth Colorado Location in Parker. August 18, 2022 // Franchising.com // PARKER, Colo. -- Slim Chickens, a leading fast casual franchise, which features dine-in and drive-thru service in the better-chicken segment, announced today its new restaurant opening at 9566 Twenty Mile Rd. in Parker. Multi-unit franchise group Mile High Chicken is at the helm of the new location.
City Wide Facility Solutions Expands Into Delaware
August 19, 2022 // Franchising.com // KENT, Del. – City Wide Facility Solutions continues its growth with the announcement of the opening of its 80th location. Local building owners and property management companies throughout Delaware and surrounding areas now have access to a single-source solution for all their facility management needs. Entrepreneur Alankato Cobb (CEO) has partnered with John Heyliger (COO) and Tasheema Heyliger (CFO) to open City Wide Facility Solutions at 755 Walker Road, Suite A in Dover.
