Cushing, OK

67-year-old man gets 2-year prison term for pointing gun

(Stillwater, Okla.) — A 67-year-old man, who said he would get in a shoot-out with law enforcement if they came to his Yale home, has been given a two-year prison term followed by eight years of probation — with an order to have a mental health evaluation and follow its recommendations for pointing a gun at a woman he described in court as “my sweetheart.”
Perkins man gets 5-year prison term for stabbing

(Stillwater, Okla.) — A 45-year-old man, who listed his address as a Perkins post office box, has pleaded guilty to repeatedly stabbing a man inside a Stillwater apartment, pushing a woman against a brick wall, and grabbing her cell phone while she was trying to call 911. For the...
Domestic violence charge dropped against Stillwater woman

(Stillwater, Okla.) — Prosecutors dropped a domestic violence charge Tuesday against a Stillwater woman, who was accused of cutting her boyfriend on his arm four to five times with a kitchen knife, court records showed today. Angela Ann Strader, 54, who has also been known by the surnames of...
Warrant issued in child neglect case

NEWKIRK — A warrant is issued for Zina Lily Deere aka Zina Lily Beard, 32, Ponca City, by the Kay County District Court. Deere is facing a felony count of child neglect filed on July 19. Ponca City police report that an officer responded to Alliance Health on Jan....
FBI searching for Shawnee bank robbery suspect

FBI investigators say the bank robber was described as an older white female, approximately 5’2” to 5’3”, slender/thin build, in her 60s or 70s, who wore a pink colored plaid long sleeve shirt, black pants, eye glasses, and a hat with a round blue rim.
Stillwater school bomb threat suspect arrested in Tulsa

(Stillwater, Okla.) — A convicted child molester charged with calling a bomb threat to Stillwater High School by using computer software was arrested Tuesday at his Tulsa residence by the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office, according to a police news release. Larry Donell Thomas, 60, who has also been...
Deputy Killed In Osage County Crash Identified

The Osage County deputy who was killed in a crash on Friday morning has been identified by the Osage County Sheriff's Office. According to OCSO, Captain William Hargraves died after the crash along US-60 just west of Pawhuska. Captain Hargraves had been with the Osage Sheriff's office since 1998, but he was promoted to captain of the investigations division this year.
Owasso Man Charged with Indecent Exposure in Bartlesville

An Owasso man was in Washington County Court on Tueday after being charged with indecent exposure that occurred on the Wal-Mart parking lot Monday night. Scott Patrick Sullins was found outside his car urinating on the parking lot by a Bartlesville police officer who was responding to a report of a man exposing himself in public. His wife was in the car when the police arrived but was not arrested.
