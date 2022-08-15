Read full article on original website
67-year-old man gets 2-year prison term for pointing gun
(Stillwater, Okla.) — A 67-year-old man, who said he would get in a shoot-out with law enforcement if they came to his Yale home, has been given a two-year prison term followed by eight years of probation — with an order to have a mental health evaluation and follow its recommendations for pointing a gun at a woman he described in court as “my sweetheart.”
Perkins man gets 5-year prison term for stabbing
(Stillwater, Okla.) — A 45-year-old man, who listed his address as a Perkins post office box, has pleaded guilty to repeatedly stabbing a man inside a Stillwater apartment, pushing a woman against a brick wall, and grabbing her cell phone while she was trying to call 911. For the...
Domestic violence charge dropped against Stillwater woman
(Stillwater, Okla.) — Prosecutors dropped a domestic violence charge Tuesday against a Stillwater woman, who was accused of cutting her boyfriend on his arm four to five times with a kitchen knife, court records showed today. Angela Ann Strader, 54, who has also been known by the surnames of...
Warrant issued in child neglect case
NEWKIRK — A warrant is issued for Zina Lily Deere aka Zina Lily Beard, 32, Ponca City, by the Kay County District Court. Deere is facing a felony count of child neglect filed on July 19. Ponca City police report that an officer responded to Alliance Health on Jan....
FBI searching for Shawnee bank robbery suspect
FBI investigators say the bank robber was described as an older white female, approximately 5’2” to 5’3”, slender/thin build, in her 60s or 70s, who wore a pink colored plaid long sleeve shirt, black pants, eye glasses, and a hat with a round blue rim.
Oklahoma couple charged with murder after 6-year-old dies from fentanyl overdose
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — An Oklahoma couple has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of their 6-year-old child after he died of a fentanyl overdose. Attorney General John O'Connor has filed second-degree murder charges in Oklahoma County against Harold Belton, 47, and Grashaunda Brooks, 44. According to...
Deputy Killed In Osage County Crash Identified
The Osage County deputy who was killed in a crash on Friday morning has been identified by the Osage County Sheriff's Office. According to OCSO, Captain William Hargraves died after the crash along US-60 just west of Pawhuska. Captain Hargraves had been with the Osage Sheriff's office since 1998, but he was promoted to captain of the investigations division this year.
Owasso Man Charged with Indecent Exposure in Bartlesville
An Owasso man was in Washington County Court on Tueday after being charged with indecent exposure that occurred on the Wal-Mart parking lot Monday night. Scott Patrick Sullins was found outside his car urinating on the parking lot by a Bartlesville police officer who was responding to a report of a man exposing himself in public. His wife was in the car when the police arrived but was not arrested.
Contractor charged with embezzling thousands from Oklahomans
Two Oklahomans are now out thousands of dollars after hiring a contractor who took their money and disappeared.
Tulsa County man arrested, accused of calling in bomb threat to Stillwater High School
TULSA COUNTY, Okla. — A Tulsa County man has been arrested after police say he called in a bomb threat to Stillwater High School. Stillwater police were sent to the school on July 18 after staff members reported two threatening phone calls. The employee said the caller sounded like a man with a raspy voice.
Oklahoma City activist facing allegations of neglect
A well-known Oklahoma City community activist is facing accusations of abuse by caretaker and exploitation of an elderly person.
Local mom wants answers after son mauled by dog
A local mom is searching for answers after she says her son was mauled by a dog and seriously injured.
Man arrested in Missouri for deadly road rage shooting in OKC
Authorities say a man has been arrested following a deadly road rage incident that ended with the death of a 19-year-old.
One killed in accident involving motorcycle, 2 cars
An accident involving two vehicles and a motorcycle resulted in a fatality around 7:30 p.m. Thursday night.
Prison Escape In Arkansas Sparks Fears In Crescent
A prison escape nearly 500 miles away in Arkansas has incited panic in a school district in Oklahoma. Crescent Public Schools sent parents an alert Wednesday, warning them of a convicted rapist who could be headed to their town because of his ties to the community. Samuel Hartman’s wife and...
Suspect Arrested In Connection With SW OKC Shooting
Oklahoma City police arrested a suspect in a shooting late Tuesday night. Police said one person was shot during an altercation in the backyard of a home near Southwest 59th Street and South Agnew Avenue. Officers were able to track down the suspect. After a long foot chase, he was...
Suspect, Victims Identified Following Pursuit, Crash In Cleveland County
The Oklahoma Department of Public Safety identified the people involved in a pursuit that led to a crash Monday night in Cleveland County. According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, officers were trying to stop a stolen truck driven by 30-year-old Alex Aaron Carpenter in southeast Oklahoma City. The truck got...
Court Documents Identify Armed Man Shot By Police During NE OKC Hostage Situation
An unwelcome visitor reportedly armed with a knife and gun Saturday took a northeast Oklahoma City mother and her 13-year-old son hostage in their home. Police said Terrance Harris, 38, pointed a gun at officers. Police officials confirmed Monday five officers were placed on paid administrative leave after they fired at the suspect.
