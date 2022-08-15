(Stillwater, Okla.) — A 67-year-old man, who said he would get in a shoot-out with law enforcement if they came to his Yale home, has been given a two-year prison term followed by eight years of probation — with an order to have a mental health evaluation and follow its recommendations for pointing a gun at a woman he described in court as “my sweetheart.”

YALE, OK ・ 5 HOURS AGO