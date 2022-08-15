Read full article on original website
Marc Jacobs Launches Vintage Handbags From Its Archives
Marc Jacobs is digging deep into its archives, launching M-Archives — a curated range of its vintage handbags dating back to 1981. The collection features some of the New York designer’s signature styles that are revamped and reintroduced to today’s generation. Selections include the J Marc Shoulder Bags, as well as a re-edition of the Classic Q collection, which are offered in multiple sizes, shapes and colorways.
EXCLUSIVE: How Streetwear Fashion on Showtime's 'The Chi' Proves Representation Is So Important
With The Chi touching on a variety of crucial topics relating to breaking societal norms and stereotypes for People of Color, one notable way the Showtime series does this is through fashion, most specifically streetwear. The show’s creator, Lena Waithe, has taken things a step further by uplifting the creative realms of The Chi through highlighting up-and-coming fashion designers.
Stuart Weitzman Launches Limited-Edition Collection With Disney
Footwear brand Stuart Weitzman has just released a collaboration with Disney, unveiling a collection of limited-edition shoes for the Fall 2022 season. The special line marks the first global collaboration for the iconic brand. “I was so inspired by the idea of combining icons. We wanted to take some of...
M.C Overalls Shares Its Most Colorful Drop Yet
U.K. workwear brand M.C Overalls just released its new transitional collection, made up of serotonin-boosting pieces perfect for the upcoming fall/winter season. Developed with durable fabrics and workwear at the heart, the new offering pays tribute to the heritage of the brand, which has existed for over 100 years. Featuring a range of overalls, dungarees, workwear shirts and blazers, the collection utilizes summer hues like fuschia, blue and orange for the ultimate burst of color.
Emma Watson Is the New Face of Prada Beauty
Prada just announced that British actor, activist and UN Women Goodwill Ambassador Emma Watson is to be the new face of the brand’s upcoming women’s fragrance. Prada shared further news of the partnership on its Prada Beauty Instagram account, stating that “Emma Watson is Prada Beauty. Our muse is more than just a muse. More than just a face. More than the perfect embodiment of the Prada woman. She’s the epitome of female modernity, a celebration of female multi-dimensionality across the world.” Prada added “Sophisticated, fiercely feminine, intensely intellectual. She’s everything and its opposite. Always running towards the next version of herself.”
Virtual Influencer Miquela Is Pacsun’s Newest Ambassador
As the fashion industry’s affinity with the metaverse continues to grow, virtual influencers have become a prominent way for fashion brands to engage with Web3 technology and create a dialogue with Gen Z’s digital natives. The latest brand to join the phygital inter-zone is American retailer, Pacsun. In...
BTS Is Dropping a Limited Collab With Snickers
BTS‘ latest collaboration falls in the food category, with an upcoming Snickers partnership featuring a range of limited-edition chocolate bars. Mars Korea has announced that the snack, initially released in Thailand, will be hitting South Korea later this month. The bars are packaged in the K-pop group’s signature purple color along with text branding referencing the septet’s hits, including “Life Goes on,” “Make It Right,” “I’m Fine,” “Spring Day,” “Good Day,” “Save Me,” “Never Mind” and “For You.” These are all also available in mini Fun Size versions.
Little Simz Will Perform at This Year's Mercury Prize Awards
Set to take place next month, this year’s 2022 Mercury Prize ceremony will feature an array of performances from some of the U.K.’s biggest artists. Confirmed to perform on the night are Fergus McCreadie, Gwenno, Jessie Buckley & Bernard Butler, Joy Crookes, Kojey Radical, Nova Twins, Sam Fender, Self Esteem, Wet Leg, Yard Act and Little Simz – each of whom will perform one track from their shortlisted album.
Behind the Atelier: Ashley Ciriaco of CIRIACO on Creating Timeless Streetwear-Esque Handbag Silhouettes
Behind the Atelier is a fashion-focused series that examines the unique backstories and design processes behind the fashion industry’s most captivating talents. Pulling back the curtain on each designer’s creative space and practice, Behind the Atelier provides an inside look into the industry’s most exciting names. For...
YEEZY Fan Launches Customization Website
YEEZY fan Hunter Martin has taken his love for the brand to the next level, releasing yzy.vercel.app, a customization page that allows others to fully individualize the adidas YEEZY Foam Runner, SLIDE, and 500. While the brand may be known for a curated color palette that is usually centered around...
PUMA and Baby Phat Launch Debut Collection
Your Y2K dreams have come true as PUMA and iconic brand Baby Phat have teamed up for a debut collaborative collection. Grounded in Baby Phat’s signature color, pink, along with gold accents, the collection reimagines the PUMA Mayze sneaker and marries the two brand’s aesthetics in the form of bralettes, cropped jackets and fitted T-shirts.
Acne Studios Drops Groovy FW22 Menswear Collection
Acne Studios has just released its Fall/Winter 2022 collection, unveiling a look at its high-octane and opulent menswear. Captured by photographer Christopher Smith, the new campaign is a purely psychedelic presentation of turquoise sequined disco tops and seasonally-appropriate houndstooth pants. High-waisted relaxed pants channel the 70’s, while a double-breasted pinstripe...
The North Face Urban Exploration Launches FW22 "Urban Ecology" Capsule
The North Face Urban Exploration is inviting everyone to transcend boundaries and discover the unknown between the wild and the concrete jungle as it releases its Fall/Winter 2022 “Urban Ecology” capsule. In keeping with the theme “In City. In Nature,” the TNF label crafted pieces that infused design, functionality and innovation.
Sean Wotherspoon Partners With Hot Wheels for Footwear and Unisex Apparel
Through the creation of vintage and upcycled brand The Car Company and a recent collaboration with Porshe, Round Two founder Sean Wotherspoon has managed to connect the dots between fashion, sports, nostalgia and car culture. For his latest venture, Wotherspoon brings the unique cross section to a footwear and apparel collaboration with Hot Wheels.
Telfar's Latest Drop Is a Unisex Performance Wear Collection
Following releases of its signature Shopping Bag and collaboration with Eastpak, Telfar has now dropped a collection of Performance Wear designed for all. The activewear range comes after the New York label launched genderless apparel for Team Liberia at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Comprised of 14 pieces, the collection features body-hugging unisex silhouettes in the form of compression tops, leggings, bandeaus, tank-tops, biker shorts, bodysuits, hijabs and more. Dressed in black, each garment is contrasted with white detailing, including Telfar’s circle logo.
Jun Takahashi's Undercover Taps Eastpak for Three New Bag Silhouettes
Japanese streetwear label Undercover has once again joined forces with US bag brand Eastpak for a bold collection of functional accessories. Fusing military design with playful colorways, the collaboration seeks to capture the unique spirit and heritage of both brands. Comprised of three functional styles, the collection is made from recycled materials and comes in a number of monochromatic colors.
Ariana Grande’s Best Selling Fragrance “God Is a Woman” Is Now a Full Body Care Collection
In addition to r.e.m beauty, Ariana Grande has taken her top-selling fragrance into a new product category with the launch of the “God is a Woman” body care collection. The “God is a Woman” body collection features a skin-softening Body Scrub Soufflé, a rich and soothing Luxurious Body Oil, a multi-purpose Hand and Body Cream and a Deluxe Travel Spray. As Grande continues to expand her presence in beauty and fragrance, it was a natural step to translate the globally successful “God is a Woman” perfume into a line of body care products. “Creating fragrances and developing products that I love and can share with my fans is such a rewarding creative process,” says Grande in a press release. “My favorite part of my personal routine includes exfoliating with the body scrub and finishing with our hydrating lotion or body oil. I am obsessed with this line and particularly with the scrub since it’s all about nourishing and caring for your skin. I am so excited for everyone to try this collection.”
Nissi Ogulu's FLANNELS Exhibition Explores Africa's Rich Cultural Heritage
Multidisciplinary creative Nissi Ogulu has teamed up with FLANNELS for an all-new digital art exhibition dubbed Jigsaw Tribe. Created in collaboration with W1 Curates, the exhibition features a collection of unique pieces exploring the musical heritage of Africa. Showcased through animated instruments, each one explores a different facet of Africa’s rich music scene, represented as a puzzle piece.
Luxury SPF Brand Vacation, Evokes Nostalgia With Whipped Cream Inspired Sunscreen
Vacation, the brand dedicated to sun protection, has released a highly-anticipated SPF to its current portfolio. Meet Classic Whip SPF 30, a broad-spectrum, water-resistant sunscreen mousse inspired by everyone’s favorite after-dinner indulgence: whipped cream. Since launching last year, the award-winning brand has made waves for its luxury nostalgia-fueled sunscreens....
GUESS Originals Unveils Fall 2022 Collection
GUESS Originals has just revealed its Fall 2022 collection, presenting an array of rich, earth-toned garments for the chilly season. Grounded in a rich color palette of deep greens, blues and rich browns, the latest line features medium washed KIT Carpenter jeans accented with havana brown stitching. Arriving in an assortment of elevated comfort stretch denim with light to dark stonewash treatments and over-dyed twill. Crafted from premium stretch denim, the jeans expertly blend a classic utilitarian style with an everyday silhouette. Elsewhere, a black faux-leather pair of pants steal the show and are sure to be an absolute staple during the colder months. The brand revisits its archive, incorporating its vintage wash technique into the crewnecks and reworked corduroy jackets.
