Read full article on original website
DINERO CARIBE
4d ago
A routine stop that ended in a foot pursuit and alot of drugs got taken off the streets that is actually great news for a change 🙌🏾
Reply
3
Related
Officers Arrest 4 After Finding Guns in Car Crash
Four people were arrested on weapons charges early Thursday morning after thei vehicle crashed in Dix Hills and they were rescued by Suffolk County police officers. The police gave this account: Officers Shawn Arigoni and Michael Renna of the First Precinct saw a 2018 BMW speeding and swerving on Route 231 near Commack Road. The driver failed to pull over after the officers put on their lights and attempted to pull the vehicle over. They then discontinued the traffic stop attempt.
Suffolk County Police Report More Guns Seized During Traffic Stops
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY – The Suffolk County Police Department has reported three more gun seizures...
longisland.com
Brooklyn Man Arrested for Allegedly Fleeing Traffic Stop, Injuring NCPD Officer
The Second Squad reports the arrest of a Brooklyn man for the Assault of a Police Officer that occurred on Thursday, December, 9, 2021 at 3:40 PM in Hicksville. According to Detectives, Bureau of Special Operations Officers observed a black Nissan Altima with Pennsylvania license plates traveling westbound on Old Country Road at Duffy Avenue commit multiple traffic infractions.
Police: 4 people face weapon charges after shots fired after crash in Dix Hills
Four people are facing weapon charges after being rescued from a car crash early Thursday, police say.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
VIDEO: Police Seek To ID Men Seen Vandalizing Property At Seaford Train Station
Police are asking for help identifying several men who were caught on video vandalizing property at a Long Island train station. The incident happened just after 3:30 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, at the Seaford LIRR station, Nassau County Police said. Surveillance footage shows three young men repeatedly kicking and damaging...
longisland.com
Four Arrested on Weapons Charges After Being Rescued from Car Crash
Suffolk County Police today arrested four people on weapons charges following a motor vehicle crash from which they were rescued by police officers in Dix Hills. First Precinct Officers Shawn Arigoni and Michael Renna were on patrol when they observed a 2018 BMW speeding and swerving on Route 231 near Commack Road. The officers turned on their overhead lights and attempted to pull over the vehicle. The driver of the vehicle failed to pull over and the officers turned off their lights and discontinued the traffic stop attempt.
longisland.com
Man Found Unconscious in Idling Car with Infant Inside: Arrested for DWI
Suffolk County Police last night arrested a man for Leandra’s Law for driving while under the influence of drugs with his one-year-old child in his vehicle in Bellport. A 911 caller reported an unresponsive man in the driver’s seat of a parked 2008 Toyota Sienna, which was idling in the middle of the roadway, with a screaming infant in the vehicle at 7:33 p.m. Upon arrival of EMS personnel, Harry Penny was found to be unconscious in the driver’s seat of the vehicle with his one-year-old son in the backseat.
ALERT CENTER: Man accused of driving high on drugs with child in Bellport
Police say Harry Penny was found to be unconscious in the driver’s seat of the vehicle with his 1-year-old son in the backseat.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mastic Man Found Unconscious In Minivan With Screaming Baby Charged With DWI, Police Say
A man was charged with driving while intoxicated after police said he was found unconscious in a minivan with a screaming baby on Long Island. The incident happened in Bellport at about 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 17, the Suffolk County Police Department said. A 911 caller reported an unresponsive...
Man accused of dragging officer during Long Islan traffic stop arrested
When an officer asked for his license and registration, he allegedly sped off, hitting the officer's foot and hand before dragging him down the street.
Couple found shot to death inside LI home
Suffolk County detectives are investigating after a boyfriend and girlfriend were found dead at their Long Island residence, authorities announced Thursday.
ALERT CENTER: Suspect sought in Shirley hit-and-run that injured teen bicyclist
Police say the female was riding her bicycle southbound on Flintock Drive at the intersection of Maple Lane when a white four-door sedan traveling westbound stopped at the intersection and then accelerated.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Driver who struck teen girl riding bike, fled on LI sought by police
Suffolk County police are searching for the driver of a car who struck a teen girl riding her bike on Long Island then fled the scene, authorities said Thursday.
longisland.com
Wanted for Farmingville Leaving the Scene
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Precinct Crime Section. officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the driver of a vehicle that. struck a male pedestrian in Farmingville and fled the scene last month. A 36-year-old man was walking northbound on Hillside Road...
Suffolk arson squad investigating fire that destroyed vacant home on town-owned property in Baiting Hollow overnight
The Suffolk County Police Department’s arson squad is investigating a fire at a vacant building early this morning on property owned by the Town of Riverhead on Sound Avenue in Baiting Hollow. Riverhead Police and the Riverhead Fire Department responded to a call about fire at a residence at...
Lawyer: Selden family suing NYPD officer for $20 million over road rage incident
The lawyer representing a Selden family says his clients are suing an NYPD officer for $20 million over a road rage incident.
Police: Pedestrian struck, critically injured by hit-and-run driver in Hempstead
According to detectives, a Hispanic male, who is yet to be identified, was crossing South Franklin Street on foot, when he was struck by a dark colored SUV around 10:32 p.m.
2 Wanted in Deli Burglary
Suffolk police are looking for two men who burglarized a Cold Spring Harbor business on Aug. 9. The men broke into Gold Coast 2 Go Delicatessen at 147 Woodbury Road, about 4 a.m., and stole a safe and about $700 in cash.
Man arrested for driving 130 MPH on Route 8: PD
TORRINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – State police arrested a man for allegedly driving 130 miles per hour on Route 8 in Torrington. Police said on Wednesday just before 7 p.m., troopers observed a white Dodge Challenger driving significantly faster than surrounding traffic. Troopers clocked the driver at a speed of 130 MPH on a calibrated speedometer […]
longisland.com
Driver Charged with DWI After Being Seriously Injured and Overturning Car on LIE
Suffolk County Police arrested a man for driving while intoxicated after a single-vehicle crash in Brentwood yesterday. Kenneth Honohan was driving a 2007 Volkswagen Rabbit westbound on the Long Island Expressway, near Exit 53, when he lost control of the vehicle, which struck the center median and overturned at 6:09 p.m.
Comments / 2