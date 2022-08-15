ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk County, NY

Comments / 2

DINERO CARIBE
4d ago

A routine stop that ended in a foot pursuit and alot of drugs got taken off the streets that is actually great news for a change 🙌🏾

Reply
3
Related
HuntingtonNow

Officers Arrest 4 After Finding Guns in Car Crash

Four people were arrested on weapons charges early Thursday morning after thei vehicle crashed in Dix Hills and they were rescued by Suffolk County police officers. The police gave this account: Officers Shawn Arigoni and Michael Renna of the First Precinct saw a 2018 BMW speeding and swerving on Route 231 near Commack Road. The driver failed to pull over after the officers put on their lights and attempted to pull the vehicle over. They then discontinued the traffic stop attempt.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
longisland.com

Brooklyn Man Arrested for Allegedly Fleeing Traffic Stop, Injuring NCPD Officer

The Second Squad reports the arrest of a Brooklyn man for the Assault of a Police Officer that occurred on Thursday, December, 9, 2021 at 3:40 PM in Hicksville. According to Detectives, Bureau of Special Operations Officers observed a black Nissan Altima with Pennsylvania license plates traveling westbound on Old Country Road at Duffy Avenue commit multiple traffic infractions.
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bay Shore, NY
Crime & Safety
County
Suffolk County, NY
Suffolk County, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Bay Shore, NY
City
Bohemia, NY
longisland.com

Four Arrested on Weapons Charges After Being Rescued from Car Crash

Suffolk County Police today arrested four people on weapons charges following a motor vehicle crash from which they were rescued by police officers in Dix Hills. First Precinct Officers Shawn Arigoni and Michael Renna were on patrol when they observed a 2018 BMW speeding and swerving on Route 231 near Commack Road. The officers turned on their overhead lights and attempted to pull over the vehicle. The driver of the vehicle failed to pull over and the officers turned off their lights and discontinued the traffic stop attempt.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
longisland.com

Man Found Unconscious in Idling Car with Infant Inside: Arrested for DWI

Suffolk County Police last night arrested a man for Leandra’s Law for driving while under the influence of drugs with his one-year-old child in his vehicle in Bellport. A 911 caller reported an unresponsive man in the driver’s seat of a parked 2008 Toyota Sienna, which was idling in the middle of the roadway, with a screaming infant in the vehicle at 7:33 p.m. Upon arrival of EMS personnel, Harry Penny was found to be unconscious in the driver’s seat of the vehicle with his one-year-old son in the backseat.
BELLPORT, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#Dwi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
longisland.com

Wanted for Farmingville Leaving the Scene

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Precinct Crime Section. officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the driver of a vehicle that. struck a male pedestrian in Farmingville and fled the scene last month. A 36-year-old man was walking northbound on Hillside Road...
FARMINGVILLE, NY
HuntingtonNow

2 Wanted in Deli Burglary

Suffolk police are looking for two men who burglarized a Cold Spring Harbor business on Aug. 9. The men broke into Gold Coast 2 Go Delicatessen at 147 Woodbury Road, about 4 a.m., and stole a safe and about $700 in cash.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
WTNH

Man arrested for driving 130 MPH on Route 8: PD

TORRINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – State police arrested a man for allegedly driving 130 miles per hour on Route 8 in Torrington. Police said on Wednesday just before 7 p.m., troopers observed a white Dodge Challenger driving significantly faster than surrounding traffic. Troopers clocked the driver at a speed of 130 MPH on a calibrated speedometer […]
TORRINGTON, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy