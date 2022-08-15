ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adams, MA

iBerkshires.com

Hancock Shaker Village Appoints New Director & CEO

HANCOCK, Mass. — Hancock Shaker Village will have a new executive director and CEO with the appointment of Nathaniel Silver. The Board of Trustees announced the unanimous appointment on Thursday, following a four-month search. Silver will assume his new role on Sept. 19. He replaces Jennifer Trainer Thompson, who...
HANCOCK, MA
iBerkshires.com

NBCC Seeking Community Champions

NORTH ADAMS, Mass — The Northern Berkshire Community Coalition is looking to work with a Community Champion from each of these communities: North Adams, Adams, Williamstown, Florida, Savoy, Cheshire, Clarksburg, New Ashford, Hancock, and Lanesborough. Currently, the nbCC has secured representatives from Lanesborough, North Adams, and Williamstown, but continues...
NORTH ADAMS, MA
iBerkshires.com

Medical Matters Weekly Welcomes Exercise Scientist

BENNINGTON, Vt. — The next guest on Medical Matters Weekly is Kathleen Martin Ginis, PhD, a leading exercise behavioral scientist who has been the principal investigator on more than $11 million in exercise psychology research and a source for national publications, including The New York Times, “O” The Oprah Magazine, Men’s Health & Fitness, and Shape Magazine, among others.
BENNINGTON, VT
iBerkshires.com

Q&A: Templeton Makes Run for Senate to 'Step Up and Make a Change'

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — As the former owner of a business on Williamstown's Spring Street, the co-author of landmark resolutions passed at its town meeting and a frequent participant from the floor of committee meetings, Huff Templeton is well known in his hometown. He is spending his summer raising...
NORTH ADAMS, MA
Author Amy Russo to Speak at Ventfort Hall Aug. 30

LENOX, MA. – Amy Russo, will speak about First Ladies of the White House at Ventfort Hall on Tuesday, August 30 at 4 p.m., where she will discuss the material in her book, Women of the White House, the illustrated story of the First Ladies of the United States of America.
LENOX, MA
iBerkshires.com

Mass MoCA Workers on Strike for Wages, Working Conditions

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — Union workers at Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art are on a one-day strike Friday, looking for better pay and working conditions from the museum. The employees are picketing outside the museum premises until 6 p.m., when it closes. They seek a minimum contract of $18 per hour for the first year of their contract and pay raises in 2023 and 2024.
iBerkshires.com

Pittsfield Personnel Review Board Approves New Positions

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Personnel Review Board on Wednesday voted to create emergency co-responders in the Police Department and two social worker positions: one in the police department and one in the Health Department. This comes in the wake of increased homelessness and mental health distress and the police...
PITTSFIELD, MA
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

Saratoga Hospital Hires New Director of Nursing

SARATOGA SPRINGS —Maura Tuffey has been named Nursing Director of two medical-surgical floors at Saratoga Hospital, including the hospital’s orthopedic and bariatric (weight-loss) surgery units. The Saratoga Springs resident has nearly a decade of nursing experience in roles of increasing responsibility. Most recently, she served as a nurse...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
iBerkshires.com

Wayfair Cutting Workforce by 900

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Wayfair is reducing its workforce by nearly 900, with more than a third of those reportedly at its Boston headquarters after a disappointing second-quarter report. The online home decor company hasn't further detailed where the rest of the cuts will come or how the Pittsfield customer...
PITTSFIELD, MA
WSBS

Is Common Law Marriage Legal in the State of Massachusetts?

With the fall, particularly the month of October not too far off in the distance, I have been thinking about my wedding day lately. I was married back on Oct. 10, 2008, right here in Berkshire County, Williamstown to be exact with the reception in Pittsfield. It was a beautiful fall foliage day in the Berkshires and everything went off without a hitch. Every now and again, my wife and I will pull out our wedding DVD and sit back and just laugh at all of the crazy dancing we did on our day. Our guests were into it. There was even one point where my friend and kidney donor, John Pitroff had a dance-off with me to classic Michel Jackson and Tone Loc. This was nine years before John donated his kidney to me. We go back pretty far.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
iBerkshires.com

BCC to Host Free Registration Day on Aug. 27

PITTSFIELD, MA — Berkshire Community College (BCC) invites all interested in applying for the fall 2022 semester to attend a free registration day on Saturday, Aug. 27 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Prospective students can walk in without an appointment and be instantly accepted to the College after...
theupstater.com

Rauf resigns from town board

GREENVILLE — Town Councilman Joel Rauf has resigned from the Greenville Town Council. Rauf, who has moved out of the town, submitted a letter of resignation to Town Supervisor Paul Macko, which Macko read during the Aug. 15 meeting of the town board. “I am tendering my resignation as...
GREENVILLE, NY
theberkshireedge.com

Sheriff candidates unload accusations at each other

Pittsfield — It was a full house at the Berkshire Athenaeum library as Berkshire County Sheriff Thomas Bowler debated candidate Alf Barbalunga on Monday, August 15.  The event, which was streamed live via YouTube and social media, was sponsored by Berkshire Community Television and the website iBerkshires. Panelists...
PITTSFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Bowler and Barbulunga Trade Jabs in Primary Sheriff Debate

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Berkshire Athenaeum was filled with about 100 people on Monday to watch Berkshire County Sheriff candidates Tom Bowler and Alf Barbulunga face off on community issues. The event was hosted by Pittsfield Community Television in partnership with iBerkshires.com. It was moderated by PCTV's Coordinator Of...
PITTSFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Friends of Adams Free Library Book Sale Begins Aug. 24

The sale will be held in the lower Miller Annex on Wednesday, Aug. 24 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 25 from 12 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and Friday, Aug. 26 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The entrance to the Miller Annex is on Melrose Street and...
ADAMS, MA
iBerkshires.com

Centuries-Old Tomb Opened, Repaired in Savoy

SAVOY, Mass. — Earlier this month, stonemasons rehabilitated a more than 200-year-old crypt that was built into the hillside of Tomb Cemetery. The front of the stone structure was shifting forward and the Cemetery Committee feared that it may topple over Now, it stands up straight — supported by reset pins — and the surrounding stone wall has been put back into place.
SAVOY, MA
WRGB

Amtrak to hold one day hiring event to recruit local talent

Albany, NY (WRGB) — While many companies continue to make cuts across the board, Amtrak is saying “all aboard.”. They’re looking to hire thousands across the country, including right here in the Capital Region. From 1:15PM to 2:45 PM Wednesday at the Albany Hilton, Amtrak will be...
ALBANY, NY
saratogaspringspolitics.com

The Smoking Gun: Kim, Montagnino, Sanghvi-What Did They Know and When Did They Know It?

At a recent City Council meeting, Saratoga Springs Mayor Kim, Public Safety Commissioner Montagnino, and Finance Commissioner Sanghvi made blistering attacks on Accounts Commissioner Dillon Moran and Director of Risk and Safety Marilyn Rivers accusing them of trying to hide a payment for a deductible owed to the city’s insurance company in a settlement of a lawsuit against the city (see recent post). Montagnino claimed he only became aware of the settlement by using his attorney skills to find information on the web. Kim and Sanghvi asserted that they were also not told of the settlement.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
iBerkshires.com

MassDOT to Resurface Adams' Howland Avenue

ADAMS, Mass. — The state Department of Transportation is set to resurface all four lanes of Howland Avenue in fiscal 2023, with work expected to begin in the fall. "We don't know the exact number; we do know that the scope is, essentially, just north of the roundabout, all the way up to the city line by Bounti-Fare," said Town Administrator Jay Green at Wednesday's Board of Selectmen meeting. "The methodology of the resurfacing is yet to be determined. MassDOT engineers need to come out and work with our DPW to do core samples to determine the condition of the roadway that's underneath the surface."
ADAMS, MA

