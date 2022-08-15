Read full article on original website
Ken Striplin| Plan Your Next Event with the City of Santa Clarita
If you are planning a special event, including a birthday, retirement party, wedding or a corporate gathering, the city of Santa Clarita has the perfect venue. From shaded picnic areas at city parks to new indoor-outdoor locations that honor the city’s rich history, you can ensure that you have the backdrop you want so you can focus on other aspects of the event.
Independence Day Classic Supports Cross Country Programs
On the 4th of July, the Santa Clarita Runners Club sponsored its annual Independence Day Classic. The Santa Clarita Runners Club has been hosting the Independence Day Classic for 38 years. It is the community’s oldest and largest ongoing race. Each year the club donates proceeds from the event to the high school cross-country teams in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Thursday COVID Roundup: 65 New SCV Cases; No Additional Deaths
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday no additional local deaths and 65 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley, with a total of 16 new deaths and 3,379 new cases countywide. Currently, 996 people are hospitalized with COVID-19. More than 12,417,000 individuals tested; 24% of people...
Tuesday COVID Roundup: Testing Remains Key to Slowing Spread
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 13 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 2,535 new cases countywide and 55 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 32,961, county case totals to 3,363,706 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 88,271, with 493 total SCV deaths from COVID-19 since March of 2020.
Sept. 24: Traveling Memorial Honors The Fallen At Valencia Town Center
The photo memorial, which includes military and personal photos of each of California’s fallen, is traveling throughout the state and will be coming to Santa Clarita, Sept. 24th. The memorial will be displayed at the Westfield Valencia Town Center. The display will be escorted to the Valencia Town Center...
Fine Art Gallery Comes to Valencia Town Center
Western Art by artists whose works are in the Autry Museum or National Cowboy Museum are on display. And beautiful figurative art, street scenes and sports art with some pieces signed by the athletes including Muhammad Ali, Joe Namath and Dodgers Kirk Gibson line the walls. Etchings by Renoir and Rembrandt are some of the art treasures you might see if you stop by.
Matadors, Cal Poly Pomona End in 1-1 Tie
California State University, Northridge, and Cal Poly Pomona played to a 1-1 tie in men’s soccer exhibition Wednesday at Matador Soccer Field. The Broncos, No. 5 in the preseason NCAA Division II United Soccer Coaches Association Top 25 poll, and the Matadors traded a pair of attempts on goal in the first eight minutes. Cooper Wenzel made his second save of the opening frame in the 18th minute, turning away Jerry Ramirez.
