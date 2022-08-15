ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘First Take’ fans turned Stephen A. Smith’s orange Dumb and Dumber-esque suit into an instant meme

By Charles Curtis
 4 days ago
Stephen A. Smith is back from some time off to rejoin ESPN’s First Take, and to celebrate, apparently the show is being filmed on a boat Monday morning.

I don’t know what that has to do with the choice Smith made with his suit — orange with an orange-striped tie, maybe it’s supposed to look like the color of a life jacket?? — but we’re not here to question it.

Instead, we’re here to collect all the jokes and memes and such that came up on Twitter Monday morning, because fans love to talk about what Smith does and says on the air.

Here we go:

So many jokes

