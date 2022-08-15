Read full article on original website
Is chile a dying industry in New Mexico?
HATCH, N.M. (KRQE) – There was a time when New Mexico’s farmers harvested tens of thousands of acres of chile a year. Last year, farmers harvested just 8,500 acres, a 75% decrease from the all-time high, back in the 1990s. In fact, in 2021 New Mexico had its smallest chile pepper production in more than a […]
Some lawmakers concerned $10 million in funds won’t reach New Mexicans
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – When companies or governments harm New Mexico’s natural environment, many of those situations end up in court. Since 2000, New Mexico has received more than $43 million in lawsuit settlements tied to pollution, or what’s often called “natural resource damages.” The most recent settlement, in June of this year, adds $10 […]
Governor praises health care workers as she further lifts COVID protections
At an awards ceremony for health care workers at a high-end hotel with a cocktail dress code on Tuesday night, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham praised their collective effort to save lives from COVID. “We stood up testing. We stood up vaccinations. We stood it all up. Nobody pointed at one...
rrobserver.com
Albertsons is looking for employees across New Mexico
Rio Rancho is the site of New Mexico’s second Market Street grocery. (Garrison Wells/Observer) Albertsons Markets and Market Streets across New Mexico will hold hiring events this Friday, Aug. 19 and Saturday, Aug. 20, from 10 A.M. to 2 P.M., each day. Applicants can either text “ABSJOBS / MARKETSTREETJOBS”...
New Mexico prosecutors point out flaws in pretrial services system
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – During a detention hearing for Muhammad Syed, the man accused of murdering Muslim men, prosecutors pointed out glaring issues in the pretrial services system. It’s nothing new, people, charged with a crime being released under conditions intended to keep the community safe. But, as we’ve seen time and time again, so many of […]
rrobserver.com
NM revenue explosion continues, as lawmakers weigh next steps
CHAMA — New Mexico’s revenue jackpot shows no signs of slowing down, with inflation-related consumer spending, strong wage growth and increased oil production propelling the state’s financial outlook to dizzying heights and raising new questions about how the unprecedented windfall should be put to use. In all,...
KOAT 7
Nearly 1,100 New Mexico restaurants closed in 2 years
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The pandemic hit the hospitality and food service sector the hardest, and new data shows nearly a fifth of all full-service New Mexico restaurants shut down over two years. "We lost about 1,100 restaurants during the pandemic and that's 18% of the restaurants in New Mexico,"...
rrobserver.com
Third New Mexico film partner to be based in Las Cruces
828 Productions announced that it will move its headquarters to Las Cruces, where it will open 828 Studios. (Courtesy of 828 Productions) The film company intends to shoot its first production in the new Las Cruces Studio before the end of 2022 and plans to spend $350 million on productions over the next decade.
newmexicopbs.org
Albuquerque Action on Homeless Camps, Previewing the 100th Santa Fe Indian Market & Understanding Alcohol’s Impact in New Mexico
This week on New Mexico in Focus, the Line Opinion Panel discusses recent action from Albuquerque City Council that would stop the creation of any new homeless encampments in the city. How does this fit with Mayor Tim Keller’s plan to address this issue? Plus, there are new concerns about media access after republican nominee Mark Ronchetti’s latest rally in the race for governor. And the panel explores possible uses for a historic state surplus, thanks to booming oil and gas revenues.
KRQE News 13
What’s happening around New Mexico August 19 – August 25
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from Aug. 19 – Aug. 25 around New Mexico. Aug. 1 – 26 – Wilson Middle School supply drive – Help HHC Supply and Wilson Middle School as we are collecting school supplies for the students. It is crucial that students in our community have the tools they need to be successful in the classroom. Donation locations: HHC Supply 3511 Gibson Blvd. SE and other participating locations. Businesses can donate $300 of School supplies (Monetarily or Physical donations) to the students at Wilson Middle School.
New Mexicans will continue to qualify for healthcare price breaks
New Mexicans will continue to qualify for price breaks on healthcare plans under the federal inflation reduction act. President Joe Biden signed the legislation Tuesday, which in part extends subsidies for low and no cost health plans. According to Be Well New Mexico, any New Mexican on those plans will continue to get the price […]
New Mexico projected to have another record-breaking budget
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico will once again break a record for extra money to spend this coming year and experts say there are no signs of slowing down. State lawmakers have projected nearly $2.5B more in their budget this year. That money comes from income taxes, gross receipts taxes, and the booming oil industry. […]
pinonpost.com
MLG, Dems lose their minds as DeSantis rallies for Ronchetti in Carlsbad
On Sunday, firebrand conservative Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) rallied in Carlsbad for New Mexico Republican gubernatorial nominee Mark Ronchetti, who faces off against embattled incumbent Democrat Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, whose scandal-ridden tenure has made national attention. “Your governor had some of the most brutal lockdowns in this country, and...
KRQE News 13
New Mexico is the #10 state with the most land owned by the federal government
(STACKER) The federal government owns 27.1% of all land in the United States, or 615.3 million of 2.27 billion acres. Federal lands are managed mostly for preservation, recreation, and the development of natural resources. The Bureau of Land Management, a governmental division that manages public lands, controls 39.7% of federally...
New stimulus proposal would give families in New Mexico thousands
Photo of money in envelopePhoto by Pixabay (Creative Commons) Need a financial boost? You're not alone. There is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0, has been created by senators Mitt Romney, Richard Burr, and Steve Daines. These three senators want to give American families between $250-350 per month for each child. Under this new proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. In addition, families would even start to receive money when they learn that they are pregnant. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month.
New Mexico in need of election poll workers
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – State election officials are putting out a call for poll workers ahead of the upcoming election. The secretary of state’s office says county clerks across the state are in need of people in various positions to serve on Nov. 8. To apply, you need to be a registered voter in your county, and […]
ladailypost.com
Crisis Looms At New Mexico’s Largest Jail Now Plagued By Understaffing And Unsafe Conditions
A storm rolls over the Bernalillo County Metropolitan Detention Center. Courtesy/Nadav Soroker/Searchlight NM. It’s quiet outside the Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC), a hulking facility of brick, cinderblock and glass nearly 20 miles west of Albuquerque. On a recent day, cattle graze near the jail’s parking lot and though the...
KRQE News 13
New Mexico suffragette featured on newly released U.S. coin
LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – Starting Tuesday, people all across the country will have the chance to see a famous New Mexican woman’s face on a special edition quarter as part of the American Women Quarters Program. Adelina Isabel Emilia Luna Otero-Warren, better known as Nina Otero-Warren, played a major role in the shaping of New Mexico during its early statehood.
rrobserver.com
NM gas prices continue to fall, but at slower rate
(Albuquerque) – While gas prices in New Mexico continue to fall, there has been a distinct slowdown in the pace of the decline. In Rio Rancho, the Observer’s Gasbuddy (rrobserver.com) as of 2:40 on Thursday showed a low of $3.17 at Speedway, 3601 Pat D’Arco Hwy. Warrior...
kunm.org
Public health initiative looks to uplift ABQ's historically underserved communities
Communities of color have long been underserved here in New Mexico––an issue only highlighted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, a new initiative launched by the New Mexico Black Leadership Council looks to change this by connecting them more easily to essential services. KUNM spoke with Executive Director Cathryn...
