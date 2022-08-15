ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Nebraska Basketball: Potential impact of landing transfer Keyontae Johnson

The calendar reads the middle of August and football is getting geared up so many put College Basketball on the backburner. Those of us who always keep this sport at the top also realize that this is prime time for breaking news and today Jamie Shaw of On3 dropped a big tidbit that not many are talking about. The 2020 preseason SEC Player of the year Keyontae Johnson, who is in the transfer portal has taken an official visit to Nebraska Basketball.
Nebraska football predictions 2022

Time is of the essence for Nebraska football in 2022. Nebraska stiff-armed the prospect of another program reset — a sixth coach this century — in favor of relative continuity and Scott Frost. Amid skepticism, they showed faith. But time is running out.
Huskers Set for Fan Day, Red-White Scrimmage

Lincoln, NE (August 18, 2022) The Nebraska volleyball team begins its 2022 campaign with the annual Red-White Scrimmage on Saturday at 6 p.m. at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. • The match will be streamed online at BTNPlus.com (subscription required). The Huskers Radio Network will broadcast all the action on their radio affiliates, including 107.3 FM in Lincoln and AM 590 in Omaha. A live audio stream will be provided at Huskers.com and the Huskers app. John Baylor is in his 29th season doing play-by-play for the Husker volleyball program. Lauren (Cook) West, a former All-America setter for the Huskers, will provide color commentary.
Big Red Buzz: 'The mortgage is due for Nebraska'

NEBRASKA CITY – Big Red Buzz returned Thursday to Valentino’s Restaurant in Nebraska City, where college football analyst Damon Benning compared Nebraska’s coaching plotline to a family facing a big mortgage payment. Benning: “It’s like when the mortgage is due, you’re on the clock and you’ve got...
Jamey Johnson is a Miserable SOB!

That’s right. I SAID IT. And COMPLETELY DISRESPECTFUL TO HIS AUDIENCE. Last week, in Lincoln, Nebraska, Jamey Johnson was onstage ready to perform. Before he took the stage, the local morning show from Country station KIX 96.9 welcomed the crowd and did the usual announcements a radio show does at these kinds of events.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PREVIEW: Waverly

Head Coach: Reed Manstedt (4th Year) Career Record: 35-33 (25-9 at Waverly) 2021 Record: 7-4 (State Playoff Quarterfinalist) Returning starters/letterwinners: Cooper Skrobecki, 6-2, 215, sr., TE/LB; Preston Harms, 5-11, 170, sr., RB/LB; Chuck Johnson, 5-9, 175, sr., FB/LB; Kaleb Axmann, 5-11, 185, sr., TE/LB; Sam Schernikau, 5-10, 165, sr., WR/DB; Evan Kastens, 6-0, 185, jr., RB/LB; Grant Sindelar, 5-9, 225, sr., OL/DL; Trey Jackson, 5-11, 165, sr., QB; Nate Leininger, 5-11, 225, sr., OL/DL; Brendan Barnes, 6-1, 225, sr., OL/DL; Kemper Reed, 5-10, 170, sr., FB/LB; Drew Moser, 5-11, 175, jr., RB/LB; Ty Brewer, 5-9, 155, sr., WR/DB; Braden Harwick, 5-11, 225, jr., OL/DL; Austin Neddenriep, 6-1, 210, sr., TE/LB; Nolan Maas, 6-2, 185, jr., QB/LB; Landon Oelke, 6-0, 185, jr., WR/DB; Ta’Jonne Baxter, 5-9, 165, sr., WR/RB/DB; Logan Rogers, 5-11, 205, sr., OL/DL; Gabe Griffin, 6-0, 210, jr., OL/DL.
Three Nebraska lakes still under harmful alert

NORFOLK, Neb. -- Warnings continue for Harmful Algal Blooms (HAB) in three Nebraska lakes, with one going back on health alert. The Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy (NDEE) said the state has issued a health alert for HAB, also known as toxic blue-green algae, at Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County, Maskenthine Reservoir in Stanton County, and Iron Horse Lake in Pawnee County.
Grand Jury indictments District of Nebraska

Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell announced the federal Grand Jury for the District of Nebraska has returned 14 unsealed Indictments charging 16 defendants. Indictments are charging documents that contain one or more individual counts that are merely accusations, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PREVIEW: Lincoln Lutheran

Head Coach: Greg Nelson (9th Year) 2021 Record: 8-3 (State Playoff Quarterfinalist) Returning starters/letterwinners: Garret Hoefs, 6-2, 200, sr., QB/LB; Cole Reilly, 6-1, 195, sr., RB/TE/LB; Jonny Puelz, 6-4, 190, sr., WR/DB; Jackson Masek, 6-2, 250, sr., G/DT; William Jurgens, 6-2, 170, sr., RB/S/P; Jameson Pella, 6-1, 170, sr., WR/S; Gabriel Schmidt, 5-10, 155, sr., WR/CB; Cooper May, 6-0, 170, sr., WR/LB; Brock Williby, 6-0, 220, sr., C/DT; Seth Stowell, 6-2, 155, sr., K; Bo Clarridge, 6-0, 200, sr., G/LB; Ryan Bockelman, 5-10, 150, jr., QB/RB/DB; Oliver Kollipara, 5-10, 185, jr., OL/DL; Caleb Meyer, 5-10, 240, jr., OL/DL; Jason Steider, 6-3, 190, jr., OL/DL; Colton Roper, 5-10, 160, soph., RB/DL; Ryan Hager, 6-1, 165, soph., WR/DB.
