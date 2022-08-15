Read full article on original website
College football player Decoldest Crawford commercial goes viral
With a name like Decoldest Crawford, a good NIL opportunity was bound to come available, and now the Nebraska football player has found one. Enter SOS Heating and Cooling, the Lincoln, Nebraska, based company which signed a NIL deal with the Cornhuskers wide receiver. The pairing led to one of this ...
Nebraska Basketball: Potential impact of landing transfer Keyontae Johnson
The calendar reads the middle of August and football is getting geared up so many put College Basketball on the backburner. Those of us who always keep this sport at the top also realize that this is prime time for breaking news and today Jamie Shaw of On3 dropped a big tidbit that not many are talking about. The 2020 preseason SEC Player of the year Keyontae Johnson, who is in the transfer portal has taken an official visit to Nebraska Basketball.
Nebraska football predictions 2022
Time is of the essence for Nebraska football in 2022. Nebraska stiff-armed the prospect of another program reset — a sixth coach this century — in favor of relative continuity and Scott Frost. Amid skepticism, they showed faith. But time is running out.
Huskers Set for Fan Day, Red-White Scrimmage
Lincoln, NE (August 18, 2022) The Nebraska volleyball team begins its 2022 campaign with the annual Red-White Scrimmage on Saturday at 6 p.m. at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. • The match will be streamed online at BTNPlus.com (subscription required). The Huskers Radio Network will broadcast all the action on their radio affiliates, including 107.3 FM in Lincoln and AM 590 in Omaha. A live audio stream will be provided at Huskers.com and the Huskers app. John Baylor is in his 29th season doing play-by-play for the Husker volleyball program. Lauren (Cook) West, a former All-America setter for the Huskers, will provide color commentary.
News Channel Nebraska
Big Red Buzz: 'The mortgage is due for Nebraska'
NEBRASKA CITY – Big Red Buzz returned Thursday to Valentino’s Restaurant in Nebraska City, where college football analyst Damon Benning compared Nebraska’s coaching plotline to a family facing a big mortgage payment. Benning: “It’s like when the mortgage is due, you’re on the clock and you’ve got...
Running Back by Committee Looking Likely for Huskers
No clear No. 1 identified in Thursday’s post-practice talk; two- or three-man rotation possible in opener
John Cook on the radio: The reaction to No. 1 national rank; Waverly pipeline and more
Nebraska volleyball coach John Cook is in the grind of preseason practice, including two-a-day workouts. So front and center for him — more than a No. 1 preseason national ranking — is getting new players ready to go quickly. Cook says he was a little surprised when the...
Nebraska no longer least ‘bicycle friendly’ state in the union
LINCOLN — Nebraska is no longer at the end of the pack as the nation’s least friendly state for bicyclists. A new ranking by the League of American Bicyclists now places the Cornhusker State 49th out of 50 states. Nebraska had been ranked 50th since 2017. “We have...
Nebraska native returns home to shoot film about youthful days in Nebraska City
A Nebraska native has returned home to film a Nebraska story, in large part because of a new state grant program for filmmaking. Adam Rehmeier, now a Michigan-based screenwriter and director, has been shooting his coming-ofage comedy, “Snack Shack,” in his hometown of Nebraska City as part of a six-week shooting schedule.
SALTDOGS BASEBALL: Lincoln Evens Series With Sioux City In a One-Run Victory
SIOUX CITY, Iowa – Justin Byrd had three hits and three stolen bases, and the Lincoln Saltdogs held on for a 5-4 win over the Sioux City Explorers at Mercy Field on Wednesday night. The Explorers (38-43) took a 1-0 lead on Danry Vasquez’s solo homer in the 1st,...
Jamey Johnson is a Miserable SOB!
That’s right. I SAID IT. And COMPLETELY DISRESPECTFUL TO HIS AUDIENCE. Last week, in Lincoln, Nebraska, Jamey Johnson was onstage ready to perform. Before he took the stage, the local morning show from Country station KIX 96.9 welcomed the crowd and did the usual announcements a radio show does at these kinds of events.
Dethatch, aerate, seed: Nebraska Extension says the time for lawn care is now
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — With little change in southeastern Nebraska’s drought despite some rain, lawns are hurting. The time to invest in your lawn is now, according to the Nebraska Extension office in Lancaster County. Temperatures largely influence how the grasses here grow, controlling when you should seed...
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PREVIEW: Waverly
Head Coach: Reed Manstedt (4th Year) Career Record: 35-33 (25-9 at Waverly) 2021 Record: 7-4 (State Playoff Quarterfinalist) Returning starters/letterwinners: Cooper Skrobecki, 6-2, 215, sr., TE/LB; Preston Harms, 5-11, 170, sr., RB/LB; Chuck Johnson, 5-9, 175, sr., FB/LB; Kaleb Axmann, 5-11, 185, sr., TE/LB; Sam Schernikau, 5-10, 165, sr., WR/DB; Evan Kastens, 6-0, 185, jr., RB/LB; Grant Sindelar, 5-9, 225, sr., OL/DL; Trey Jackson, 5-11, 165, sr., QB; Nate Leininger, 5-11, 225, sr., OL/DL; Brendan Barnes, 6-1, 225, sr., OL/DL; Kemper Reed, 5-10, 170, sr., FB/LB; Drew Moser, 5-11, 175, jr., RB/LB; Ty Brewer, 5-9, 155, sr., WR/DB; Braden Harwick, 5-11, 225, jr., OL/DL; Austin Neddenriep, 6-1, 210, sr., TE/LB; Nolan Maas, 6-2, 185, jr., QB/LB; Landon Oelke, 6-0, 185, jr., WR/DB; Ta’Jonne Baxter, 5-9, 165, sr., WR/RB/DB; Logan Rogers, 5-11, 205, sr., OL/DL; Gabe Griffin, 6-0, 210, jr., OL/DL.
Nebraska man breaks world record with fish caught at Lake of the Ozarks
LAKE OZARK, Mo. — A Nebraska man is the new state record holder under alternative methods for shortnose gar. Rich Porter of Omaha, Nebraska was bowfishing on May 16 at the Lake of the Ozarks when he shot a 14-pound, 6-ounce fish. “Shortnose gar usually only weigh three-to-four pounds,”...
Three Nebraska lakes still under harmful alert
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Warnings continue for Harmful Algal Blooms (HAB) in three Nebraska lakes, with one going back on health alert. The Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy (NDEE) said the state has issued a health alert for HAB, also known as toxic blue-green algae, at Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County, Maskenthine Reservoir in Stanton County, and Iron Horse Lake in Pawnee County.
This Is The Most Beautiful Sunflower Field In Nebraska
Soak them up before they're gone for the season.
Grand Jury indictments District of Nebraska
Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell announced the federal Grand Jury for the District of Nebraska has returned 14 unsealed Indictments charging 16 defendants. Indictments are charging documents that contain one or more individual counts that are merely accusations, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PREVIEW: Lincoln Lutheran
Head Coach: Greg Nelson (9th Year) 2021 Record: 8-3 (State Playoff Quarterfinalist) Returning starters/letterwinners: Garret Hoefs, 6-2, 200, sr., QB/LB; Cole Reilly, 6-1, 195, sr., RB/TE/LB; Jonny Puelz, 6-4, 190, sr., WR/DB; Jackson Masek, 6-2, 250, sr., G/DT; William Jurgens, 6-2, 170, sr., RB/S/P; Jameson Pella, 6-1, 170, sr., WR/S; Gabriel Schmidt, 5-10, 155, sr., WR/CB; Cooper May, 6-0, 170, sr., WR/LB; Brock Williby, 6-0, 220, sr., C/DT; Seth Stowell, 6-2, 155, sr., K; Bo Clarridge, 6-0, 200, sr., G/LB; Ryan Bockelman, 5-10, 150, jr., QB/RB/DB; Oliver Kollipara, 5-10, 185, jr., OL/DL; Caleb Meyer, 5-10, 240, jr., OL/DL; Jason Steider, 6-3, 190, jr., OL/DL; Colton Roper, 5-10, 160, soph., RB/DL; Ryan Hager, 6-1, 165, soph., WR/DB.
A bug’s bite: UNL studying viruses transmitted to Nebraska crops and gardens
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Bugs are waging war on Nebraska crops by transmitting viruses. UNL’s Department of Entomology is looking into the insects carrying viruses to crops here in the state. With many unknowns currently within this topic of research, the faculty at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln is...
