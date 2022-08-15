Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Migrants are Causing Problems in Washington, D.C.Tom HandyWashington, DC
Father names his sons "Winner" and "Loser" as an experimentRickyNew York City, NY
The Rise & Tragic Fall of NYC's Frankie Lymon: Book ExcerptFrank MastropoloNew York City, NY
AviClear: A Cure To Acne at The Kaga Institute in Marlboro NJBridget MulroyMarlboro Township, NJ
Miracle Letter Unites Community in Prayer Vigil for 50-year-old Cold CaseJustice_for_Jeannette_DePalmaScotch Plains, NJ
Related
6sqft
NYC will tear down abandoned outdoor dining sheds under new program
The city has razed and removed two dozen abanonded dining sheds this week, under a new program announced by Mayor Eric Adams. The mayor on Thursday introduced a multi-agency initiative that will highlight open and active outdoor dining sheds in the city’s Open Restaurants program and remove neglected structures of shuttered restaurants. The city launched the Open Restaurants program in 2020 to keep businesses open during the pandemic, ultimately saving 100,000 jobs, according to Adams. While the majority of restaurants with outdoor dining follow the guidelines, the abandoned sheds have become eyesores.
6sqft
Landmarks launches digital photo archive of NYC landmarks and historic districts
Photo of the scenic landmark Central Park, courtesy of the Landmarks Preservation Commission. The city’s Landmarks Preservation Commission on Thursday launched the LPC Designation Photo Collection, a digital photo archive with high-resolution images of designated landmarks and historic districts. Now the public can easily search, explore, and download photos of landmarked properties and neighborhoods without requesting them from the commission first. The service will also be helpful for property owners, architects, and contractors who work on historic properties.
6sqft
Luxury Flatbush rental launches lottery for 26 middle-income units, priced from $2,100/month
A housing lottery opened for 26 middle-income units at a new residential development in Brooklyn. Located at 160 Clarkson Avenue, the building offers prospective tenants brand new, luxury apartments on the border of Prospect Lefferts Gardens and Flatbush, just a few blocks from Prospect Park. New Yorkers earning 130 percent of the area median income, or between $72,000 for a single person and $187,330 for a household of five, can apply for the apartments, priced at $2,100/month for one-bedroom apartments and $2,500/month for two bedrooms.
6sqft
New York commits $8M to renovate Harlem’s Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture
Gov. Kathy Hochul on Wednesday announced the state will commit $8 million for upgrades to the Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture in Harlem. The investment will go toward the refurbishment of the building’s facade, replacement of the roof and windows, and the installation of much-needed safety and energy-efficient features. The state’s announcement comes during Harlem Week, a weeklong celebration of the neighborhood’s history and culture.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
6sqft
A $26M duplex co-op in Jacqueline Onassis’ childhood building recalls the Gilded Age
A mansion-sized 14-room duplex at 740 Park Avenue, a building considered to be Manhattan’s most luxurious residential address, is now on the market for $26,000,000. Built in 1929 by James T. Lee, grandfather of Jacqueline Bouvier (later Kennedy Onassis), who lived there as a girl, the Art Deco building was designed by Rosario Candela. One of its first notable residents was John D. Rockefeller, Jr., who resided in a duplex similar to the one featured here.
6sqft
Asking $27M, the last available penthouse at Waterline Square has the perfect private terrace
Boasting more than 6,500 square feet of interior space, a decked-out terrace, and iconic skyline and water views, this penthouse at Waterline Square is just as lavish as expected. Since it’s the last such unit available at the mixed-use development, we’re taking a closer look at the residence, which is currently on the market for $27,000,000. Sitting atop Richard Meier’s One Waterline Square, the home has five bedrooms, 50 feet of direct Hudson River views, and an outdoor terrace that feels open, yet secluded at the same time.
6sqft
Free pop-up performances by Broadway stars to take place across NYC next week
Photo by Michael Appleton/Mayoral Photography Office on Flickr. Next week, you can enjoy Broadway performances for free. Four pop-up concerts will take place at plazas throughout New York City as part of “Broadway Forever,” an initiative launched by NY Forever, a non-profit group that aims to help New York recover in the aftermath of Covid. The performances will run for four days starting on Tuesday, August 23 through Friday, August 26.
Comments / 1