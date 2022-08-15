Boasting more than 6,500 square feet of interior space, a decked-out terrace, and iconic skyline and water views, this penthouse at Waterline Square is just as lavish as expected. Since it’s the last such unit available at the mixed-use development, we’re taking a closer look at the residence, which is currently on the market for $27,000,000. Sitting atop Richard Meier’s One Waterline Square, the home has five bedrooms, 50 feet of direct Hudson River views, and an outdoor terrace that feels open, yet secluded at the same time.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO