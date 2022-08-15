ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sonoma County, CA

matadornetwork.com

This Scenic and Quiet Hippy Surf Town Is the Perfect Getaway From San Francisco

Less than an hour from San Francisco, California, lies a four-mile long sliver of coastline sandwiched between the Pacific Ocean and the coastal mountains. Stinson Beach has a lengthy, soft sand beach and a low-key town center with little more than the essentials: a post office, grocery, two restaurants, and a handful of stores. At low tide, the Bolinas Lagoon at the town’s far end welcomes hundreds of harbor seals and thousands of birds. The friendly village vibe, abundant wildlife, trail-filled foothills, and vast, dune-backed beach feel a world away — making a weekend at Stinson Beach a refreshing break from urban living.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4

Dine & Dish: Tony’s Seafood

(KRON) — Tony’s Seafood sits about an hour north of San Francisco along the water in Marshall. For three generations, Tony’s has served seafood to locals and tourists. Many customers use Tony’s as a roadside stop, grabbing food like oysters and fish & chips. For more on Tony’s Seafood, watch Dine & Dish using the video player above.
MARSHALL, CA
KRON4 News

Mountain lion sighted near North Bay elementary school

ROHNERT PARK (KRON) – The Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety sent officers to the area of Sunrise Park early Thursday, investigating calls it received reporting a mountain lion “making its way back toward the hills.” The mountain lion was sighted around 4:30 a.m., in the area of the Copeland Creek Trail between Country Club […]
ROHNERT PARK, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Pharmacy closure at Lucky supermarket in Petaluma, across California, reflects expanding equity gap

Pharmacies inside Lucky Stores’ supermarkets across California, including in Petaluma, are set to close, leaving some worried about the loss of easy access to prescription medications. Services for the pharmacy inside the Lucky supermarket at 939 Lakeville Highway in east Petaluma will be transferred to Walgreens, the closest location...
PETALUMA, CA
ksro.com

Pharmacy at Lucky’s in Petaluma to Close

The Lucky Supermarket Pharmacy in Petaluma will shut down on August 24th, as part of the company’s restructuring. Save Mart, which operates the pharmacies at Lucky Stores in California and Nevada, turned over the brand’s pharmacy operations to Walgreens. This closure will impact pharmacy access to patients at the nearby Mary Isaac Center shelter. The pharmacy inside the Montgomery Village Lucky’s Supermarket will close on September 1st.
PETALUMA, CA
lasvegasmagazine.com

These Las Vegas breakfast spots are worth waking up early for

Brunch is a highly celebrated dining experience in Las Vegas, but what about breakfast? Perhaps the potential for late-night revelry in Sin City creates the perception that people here aren’t interested in the most important meal of the day. The truth is casino resorts and friendly neighborhoods alike are stacked with fantastic morning meal options, so set that alarm clock and enjoy—it’s worth the effort.
LAS VEGAS, NV
northbaybiz.com

Million Trees Napa Launches with Plan to Improve the Long-term Health of Napa County’s Forests

Tom Gamble, Jon-Mark Chappellet, Anna Chouteau and the Napa RCD are spearheading the county’s latest non-profit environmental program. Tom Gamble, owner of Gamble Family Vineyards, in collaboration with Anna Chouteau, Jon-Mark Chappellet and the Napa County Resource Conservation District (Napa RCD), is pleased to announce the launch of Million Trees Napa, a non-profit program focused on improving the health and resilience of Napa County’s diverse forests through planting and stewardship. Million Trees Napa is currently raising funds with plans to begin programming in early 2023. Those interested in learning more or donating to Million Trees Napa may visit milliontreesnapa.com.
NAPA COUNTY, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

OLE Health gets north Napa campus as a donation from winery trade group

OLE Health is now the owner of its north Napa campus, the first permanent location for the 50-year-old community health network when the facility was built two decades ago. The 25,000-square-foot Napa Valley Vintners Health Center at 1141 Pear Tree Lane has been donated free of debt to OLE Health, it was announced Thursday. The value of the gift is $17 million, the single-largest gift Napa Valley Vintners has given to any nonprofit.
NAPA, CA
Lake County News

South Lake County Fire Protection District receives two new HeloPods

MIDDLETOWN, Calif. — A generous donation from the South Lake Fire Sirens Auxiliary Group has allowed South Lake County Fire Protection District to order two new generation portable dip tanks known as HeloPods. The HeloPod is a groundbreaking product manufactured in Simi Valley, California, designed and built as a...
MIDDLETOWN, CA
KTVU FOX 2

BART passenger nearly raped, physically attacked during daytime commute to work

SAN FRANCISCO - A BART passenger was attacked and sexually assaulted while riding a train in broad daylight. This happened on the Richmond-Millbrae line Wednesday morning. The victim is a resident of Richmond, and did not want to be identified for her safety. She said she got on BART at Richmond Station Wednesday morning to go to her job in San Francisco. It was 11:30 a.m. and the train car she entered was empty.
RICHMOND, CA
KRON4 News

Vehicle in flames in Santa Rosa

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – The Santa Rosa Fire Department responded to reports of a vegetation fire on Hearn avenue near a community park at 2:21 pm Tuesday, they announced in a Tweet on Friday. Officers arrived on scene and found a vehicle on fire. The fire was quickly contained to a fourth of an […]

