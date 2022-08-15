ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ultimate Metallica

Photos: How Woodstock ’99 Progressed Into Absolute Chaos

The original Woodstock, which took place in August of 1969, was an important weekend for the counterculture movement, and featured performances from some of the biggest musical acts at the time. Organized by Michael Lang, it was meant to be three days of "peace and music," and while its initial...
The Independent

Former MTV host Carson Daly compares Woodstock ’99 to ‘military conflict’: ‘I thought I was going to die’

Carson Daly has addressed his “insane” experience at Woodstock ‘99, saying he thought he was “going to die”.The now-49-year-old was covering the 1999 Upstate New York music festival for MTV when things turned disastrous. He was 26 at the time.In a recent Instagram post, Daly responded to questions about the disturbing true story behind Netflix’s recent three-part docuseries, Trainwreck: Woodstock ’99, which “goes behind the scenes to reveal the egos, greed, and music that fueled three days of utter chaos”.“I’ve been getting asked about #woodstock99 a ton recently due to the @netflix doc that’s out,” Daly began. “All I...
Carson Daly
Jay Kay
Daily Mail

Sharon Osbourne, 69, shows off her taut visage as she makes a glamorous exit from her London hotel... after husband Ozzy, 73, returned to the stage at the Commonwealth Games

She recently supported husband Ozzy Osbourne as he took to the stage at the Commonwealth Games Closing Ceremony at Alexander Stadium in Birmingham. And Sharon Osbourne looked as glam as ever on Tuesday as she headed to her own work duties, with the star seen leaving her London hotel to go and film her TalkTV chat show.
Us Weekly

Halle Berry and Van Hunt’s Relationship Timeline

Finding The One! Halle Berry found something special with Van Hunt and has enjoyed showing off her relationship to her fans. Berry was previously married three times: to David Justice from 1993 to 1997, to Eric Benét from 2001 to 2005 and to Olivier Martinez from 2013 to 2016. She shares son Maceo (born in 2013) with Martinez and daughter Nahla (born in 2008) with ex Gabriel Aubry.
Outsider.com

‘Happy Days’ Star Henry Winkler Says ‘AGT’ Act’s Jolene-Inspired Performance ‘Blew the Roof Off’ the Theater

Count Henry Winkler as a member of Chapel Hart’s growing fan base after Tuesday’s episode of America’s Got Talent. If you didn’t watch the most recent AGT, Chapel Hart is a three-woman country group. They used Dolly Parton’s “Jolene” as an inspiration for an original song called “You Can Have Him, Jolene.” Their performance wowed everyone who watched, from the four judges, to the host, to the audience inside the theater and watching at home.
US Magazine

Idris Elba’s Daughter Isan Didn’t Talk To Him for 3 Weeks After Not Landing a Role In ‘Beast’

No nepotism here! Idris Elba revealed that his daughter Isan Elba auditioned for a role in his upcoming film Beast — and she didn’t land the gig. “Interestingly enough my daughter auditioned for this role. She wants to be an actress and she auditioned,” Idris, 49, said on the Thursday, August 11 episode of “The Breakfast Club” radio show. “It came down to chemistry in the end. She was great but the relationship in the film and the relationship with my daughter — the chemistry wasn’t right or a film, weirdly enough.”
Outsider.com

WATCH: Reba McEntire and Melissa Peterman Reunite in Trailer for New Lifetime Movie

If you have been looking forward to seeing Reba McEntire work again with Reba costar Melissa Peterman, then you are in luck. On Thursday, a trailer for a new Lifetime movie titled The Hammer dropped. Actually, McEntire would share it on her Instagram account. This is not the first project that both of them have been a part of since The WB sitcom aired between 2001-07. Still, it’s always fun to see these actresses work together. Yes, we know that McEntire is a country music icon but we’re talking about TV here. Let’s see what McEntire is sharing with us on a Thursday.
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Fans Are Still Devastated About Linda Reagan

The cast of the long-running drama Blue Bloods has remained amazingly consistent, but one character exit still haunts fans. The CBS procedural drama follows various members of the Reagan family, most of whom are involved in law enforcement. At the center of the show is Tom Selleck. He has portrayed family patriarch and police commissioner Frank Reagan for the entire run. The show also follows the lives of his children, who have careers that orbit each other. There’s NYPD detective Danny (Donnie Wahlberg), assistant district attorney Erin (Bridget Moynahan), and NYPD sergeant Jamie (Will Estes). Viewers have found comfort in the family dinner scenes featured in every episode. Fans get a glimpse of the relationship of the family members as they discuss issues.
NME

Elvis Presley’s ex-wife Priscilla says he was “not racist in any way”

Elvis Presley‘s ex-wife Priscilla Presley has claimed that the late musician was “not racist in any way” while speaking about ‘cancel culture’. During a recent interview on TalkTV’s Piers Morgan Uncensored, Priscilla shared her thoughts on Baz Luhrmann’s new biopic Elvis, which sees Austin Butler portray the titular King of Rock ‘n’ Roll.
PopCrush

PopCrush

PopCrush is the digital destination for fun and irreverent pop music, celebrity and entertainment news served with a fresh and positive perspective.

