The Voice Accident Update! What Really Happened to Finalist Wendy Moten—And How Her Surgery Went!
Update August 8, 2022: We last heard from Wendy Moten last December regarding the surgery she underwent following her fall on The Voice stage during last season’s singing competition, which resulted in a broken right elbow and some fractures in her left wrist. Now the runner-up to Girl Named...
Photos: How Woodstock ’99 Progressed Into Absolute Chaos
The original Woodstock, which took place in August of 1969, was an important weekend for the counterculture movement, and featured performances from some of the biggest musical acts at the time. Organized by Michael Lang, it was meant to be three days of "peace and music," and while its initial...
Former MTV host Carson Daly compares Woodstock ’99 to ‘military conflict’: ‘I thought I was going to die’
Carson Daly has addressed his “insane” experience at Woodstock ‘99, saying he thought he was “going to die”.The now-49-year-old was covering the 1999 Upstate New York music festival for MTV when things turned disastrous. He was 26 at the time.In a recent Instagram post, Daly responded to questions about the disturbing true story behind Netflix’s recent three-part docuseries, Trainwreck: Woodstock ’99, which “goes behind the scenes to reveal the egos, greed, and music that fueled three days of utter chaos”.“I’ve been getting asked about #woodstock99 a ton recently due to the @netflix doc that’s out,” Daly began. “All I...
ETOnline.com
Oprah Winfrey Pushes a Stroller for the First Time While Bonding With Gayle King's Grandson
"Auntie O" is reporting for duty! Oprah Winfrey shared a fun-filled day with Gayle King’s grandson, Luca, wheeling him through her garden to check out the harvest. The occasion marked her very first time ever pushing a baby stroller, she remarked in a video highlight reel from the day.
Nick Cannon’s Photos With His 7 Children Over the Years: Family Album
Nick Cannon’s cuties! The Masked Singer host is loving life with his seven kids. The All That alum became a dad in April 2011 when he and his then-wife, Mariah Carey, welcomed twins Morocco and Monroe. Three years later, Cannon and the Grammy winner called it quits. The California native moved on with Brittany Bell, […]
Maid of Honor Who Bride Punched in the Face Considering Stepping Away From Friendship
Being a bridesmaid, let alone maid of honor, is a major honor — but it's also a major commitment. One woman took to Mumsnet explaining she no longer wants to be her friend's maid of honor after already agreeing to the role. The pair have been friends for decades...
Sharon Osbourne, 69, shows off her taut visage as she makes a glamorous exit from her London hotel... after husband Ozzy, 73, returned to the stage at the Commonwealth Games
She recently supported husband Ozzy Osbourne as he took to the stage at the Commonwealth Games Closing Ceremony at Alexander Stadium in Birmingham. And Sharon Osbourne looked as glam as ever on Tuesday as she headed to her own work duties, with the star seen leaving her London hotel to go and film her TalkTV chat show.
Halle Berry and Van Hunt’s Relationship Timeline
Finding The One! Halle Berry found something special with Van Hunt and has enjoyed showing off her relationship to her fans. Berry was previously married three times: to David Justice from 1993 to 1997, to Eric Benét from 2001 to 2005 and to Olivier Martinez from 2013 to 2016. She shares son Maceo (born in 2013) with Martinez and daughter Nahla (born in 2008) with ex Gabriel Aubry.
‘Happy Days’ Star Henry Winkler Says ‘AGT’ Act’s Jolene-Inspired Performance ‘Blew the Roof Off’ the Theater
Count Henry Winkler as a member of Chapel Hart’s growing fan base after Tuesday’s episode of America’s Got Talent. If you didn’t watch the most recent AGT, Chapel Hart is a three-woman country group. They used Dolly Parton’s “Jolene” as an inspiration for an original song called “You Can Have Him, Jolene.” Their performance wowed everyone who watched, from the four judges, to the host, to the audience inside the theater and watching at home.
US Magazine
Idris Elba’s Daughter Isan Didn’t Talk To Him for 3 Weeks After Not Landing a Role In ‘Beast’
No nepotism here! Idris Elba revealed that his daughter Isan Elba auditioned for a role in his upcoming film Beast — and she didn’t land the gig. “Interestingly enough my daughter auditioned for this role. She wants to be an actress and she auditioned,” Idris, 49, said on the Thursday, August 11 episode of “The Breakfast Club” radio show. “It came down to chemistry in the end. She was great but the relationship in the film and the relationship with my daughter — the chemistry wasn’t right or a film, weirdly enough.”
Justin Bieber Apologizes for Commenting ‘Sad Existence’ on Random Instagram User’s Account
Justin Bieber just proved it's truly never too late to say sorry. The "Peaches" singer shared an apology on his Instagram Story after leaving a mean comment on an unnamed user's account. "For some reason I commented on some guys page 'sad existence' because he was doing something I thought...
From the 1st Impression Rose to the Beach Wedding: Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo’s Relationship Timeline
A Bachelorette success story! Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo have continued to prove the haters wrong since falling in love on season 13 of The Bachelorette. After meeting Lindsay on Nick Viall’s season 21 of The Bachelor, the attorney made history as the first Black Bachelorette in 2017. Her top two were quickly established as […]
'AGT': Simon Cowell predicts this contestant will be a 'superstar' like Carrie Underwood
At long last, the first live "America's Got Talent" has arrived — and with it came a hefty prediction from Simon Cowell about a special contestant.
WATCH: Reba McEntire and Melissa Peterman Reunite in Trailer for New Lifetime Movie
If you have been looking forward to seeing Reba McEntire work again with Reba costar Melissa Peterman, then you are in luck. On Thursday, a trailer for a new Lifetime movie titled The Hammer dropped. Actually, McEntire would share it on her Instagram account. This is not the first project that both of them have been a part of since The WB sitcom aired between 2001-07. Still, it’s always fun to see these actresses work together. Yes, we know that McEntire is a country music icon but we’re talking about TV here. Let’s see what McEntire is sharing with us on a Thursday.
Nick Cannon’s Family Guide: See the Star’s Children and Their Mothers
Doting dad! Nick Cannon has welcomed eight children over the years — and the little ones are too cute. The Wild ’N Out host first became a father in 2011 when he and then-wife Mariah Carey welcomed their twins, Moroccan and Monroe. The former couple divorced five years later, and they have been coparenting their […]
‘Blue Bloods’ Fans Are Still Devastated About Linda Reagan
The cast of the long-running drama Blue Bloods has remained amazingly consistent, but one character exit still haunts fans. The CBS procedural drama follows various members of the Reagan family, most of whom are involved in law enforcement. At the center of the show is Tom Selleck. He has portrayed family patriarch and police commissioner Frank Reagan for the entire run. The show also follows the lives of his children, who have careers that orbit each other. There’s NYPD detective Danny (Donnie Wahlberg), assistant district attorney Erin (Bridget Moynahan), and NYPD sergeant Jamie (Will Estes). Viewers have found comfort in the family dinner scenes featured in every episode. Fans get a glimpse of the relationship of the family members as they discuss issues.
A Shocking Upset! Find Out Who Went Home on ‘AGT’ Results Night Two and Who Made the Finale!
It was the second night of results from the Live Show performances on Season 17 of America’s Got Talent featuring the new format: The 55 contestants were divided up into groups of 11 acts performing over five nights and from each night, only two will go through. The 11...
Reba McEntire’s Co-Star Hilariously Crashes Her Photo Shoot With Boyfriend Rex Linn [Watch]
Reba McEntire is one of the biggest stars in country music, but she also dabbles in various other passions, including acting. Fans will recall the country music icon’s vibrant role of Reba Nell Hart in the TV series Reba, which aired from 2001 to 2007 on the WB and CW networks.
NME
Elvis Presley’s ex-wife Priscilla says he was “not racist in any way”
Elvis Presley‘s ex-wife Priscilla Presley has claimed that the late musician was “not racist in any way” while speaking about ‘cancel culture’. During a recent interview on TalkTV’s Piers Morgan Uncensored, Priscilla shared her thoughts on Baz Luhrmann’s new biopic Elvis, which sees Austin Butler portray the titular King of Rock ‘n’ Roll.
Priscilla Presley says ‘Elvis’ movie ‘brought back a lot of memories’
Priscilla Presley has been an unshakeable part of the making of “Elvis.” Priscilla was the wife of Elvis Presley and is currently in charge of keeping Presley’s legacy alive. In an interview wiht the Today Show she discussed the surreal experience of watching the film and praises...
PopCrush
