At approximately 3:25am on August 17, 2022, officers responded to 1338 N. 3rd Street, Apartment 2, in regards to a report of four unknown individuals forcibly entering the apartment, and one reportedly brandishing a firearm while asking about money. The suspects had vacated the area prior to the officers’ arrival. Minor injuries occurred during the incident and were treated on the scene.

VINCENNES, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO