WTHI
Record-sized class of students move into SMWC
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Friday was move-in day for students at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College. The school spent the day welcoming students into their new home with celebrations. For the 260 first-year students, it was their first time moving onto campus. This is a record number for the school and...
WTHI
Vigo County farm recognized for its longevity
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Vigo County farm was recognized for its years of work in Indiana. The McLaughlin-LaDue farm was awarded a Hoosier Homestead Sesquicentennial award. The award was for being in operation since 1854, making it older than the Civil War. State Representative Bob Heaton said it's...
WTHI
Indiana's oldest picnic to take place next weekend
BOWLING GREEN, Ind. (WTHI)- Indiana's oldest picnic takes place right here in the Wabash Valley, and it's just around the corner. The 154th Old Settlers Reunion Picnic is taking place Friday, August 26th, and Saturday, August 27th. It's a weekend full of food, music, and fun in the town square.
Clay County tradition to celebrate 154th anniversary
CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — For over 100 years, the Bowling Green Old Settlers Picnic has been a long-standing tradition in Clay County. On August 26th, and 27th the event will celebrate its 154th anniversary. Both nights will feature stage entertainment, food and plenty of activities for the kids. There will also be a tractor […]
WTHI
Cops on the rooftop for a good cause
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Local police were stationed high up on the rooftops of two Dunkin Donuts in Terre Haute. It was a part of a fundraiser called Cops on a Rooftop to raise money for the Special Olympics Indiana, a sports organization for people with intellectual disabilities. News...
WTHI
Vigo County organization works to help you do some cleaning
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County Solid Waste is working to clean up local neighborhoods. On Saturday, they're in Otter Creek township, in northern Terre Haute. Dumpsters to collect large items will be at the Otter Creek Volunteer Fire Department's 2nd station from 8 A.M. to 2 P.M. This...
visitvincennes.org
5 Hidden Jems in Knox County
Here are five hidden gems in Knox County worth taking the time to look for. This beautiful orchard features a unique trellis system offering apples, peaches, and nectarines. Watch the orchard staff press fresh apple cider on site. Enjoy their baked goods, including pies, cakes, and cookies. *Orchard tours are available.
WTHI
Going into the school year healthy with this back-to-school health fair
GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - As the school year starts, students need to be ready and healthy before heading to the classroom. The Greene County Health Department is hosting its first Back-to-School Health Fair. It's open for the public to utilize, and is available for all ages. There, medical professionals...
wamwamfm.com
Armed Robbery at Vincennes University
At approximately 3:25am on August 17, 2022, officers responded to 1338 N. 3rd Street, Apartment 2, in regards to a report of four unknown individuals forcibly entering the apartment, and one reportedly brandishing a firearm while asking about money. The suspects had vacated the area prior to the officers’ arrival. Minor injuries occurred during the incident and were treated on the scene.
wevv.com
EVSC parent speaks out about bus transportation
Brittany Dean is a parent of 2, her kids attend North High School in Evansville, IN. Weeks before the first day of school Dean said she signed them up to receive transportation. "They approved me over the phone," said Dean. "I went down to EVSC 2 days before they were...
WTHI
New domestic violence support group to be offered soon
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Domestic violence survivors will soon have a new resource for support. The Council on Domestic Abuse, also known as CODA, is launching a support group. A staff member, who is also a survivor, will lead meetings to offer a safe space for people to heal.
WTHI
Work continue on Main Street in Vincennes
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) About a month ago, some construction work on Main Street was temporarily put on hold. For about eight weeks, Duke Energy was working to relocate utility poles. Other utility lines could not be relocated until Duke Energy was finished relocating their equipment. The electrical lines have since...
WTHI
New family dining restaurant set to open in Vincennes
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - People in Vincennes will soon have a new place to grab some food. American Table Family Dining is moving into the old Quickies building on Willow Street. That's right next to Goodwill. The restaurant also has an outdoor patio and drive-thru. The restaurant will also offer...
WTHI
Missing Terre Haute man located and is safe
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Police Department needs your help finding a missing man. Police say Jeffrey Hubbs was last seen on August 2 near Dillman and Turner Streets in Terre Haute. That is near the Aquatic Center. Hubbs, 56, is described as a white male 6...
WTHI
DAVIESS CO. IMMUNIZATIONS
"Infectious disease is a real thing..." Daviess Co. sees low vaccination rates for kids. The Indiana Department of Health reports only 48% of children are fully vaccinated with its first set of shots. It's a trend that's occurring across the state.
Union expands orthopedic joint replacement services
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – Union Health Orthopedics has teamed up with the Indiana Joint Replacement Institute to expand orthopedic joint replacement services in the Wabash Valley. The goal is to enhance care, coordination, and clinical quality, as well as patient experience. The partnership will build upon the existing expertise at Union’s Bone and Joint […]
WTHI
Former Clay County cop arrested, charged with identity deception
CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A former Clay County deputy faces an identity deception charge. Police arrested Andrew Longyear on Wednesday. According to police, the investigation started in February. A Georgia resident told police someone else was using his identity on social media. Indiana State Police says Longyear was using...
wevv.com
Service planned for third victim in fatal Evansville house explosion
Funeral arrangements have now been made for the third victim of the deadly explosion on North Weinbach Avenue in Evansville, Indiana. Jessica Marie Teague died at the age of 29 on Wednesday, Aug. 10, when the house next door to hers exploded, killing her and two others. A celebration of...
WTHI
New $700 million dollar project could be coming to Sullivan County soon
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Over the next 30 years, Sullivan County leaders say they are anticipating more than $2 billion dollars worth of investments coming to the county through solar and other renewable energy projects. The newest project was announced on Wednesday and its known as the Maple Creek...
WTHI
Indiana State Rep. criticized for posting Nazi quote on social media visits CANDLES Holocaust Museum
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - An Indiana politician who was criticized earlier this week for social media posts stopped in at the CANDLES Holocaust Museum on Thursday. Earlier this week, State Representative Jim Lucas's posted the following quote on social media. CANDLES released a statement condemning the post, see that...
