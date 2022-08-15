Read full article on original website
fantasypros.com
8 Running Backs Experts Are Reaching For (2022 Fantasy Football)
While it’s key to have a great set of fantasy football draft rankings, it’s also important to know player’s average draft position. This allows you to see where a player is likely to be drafted versus where the experts have the player ranked. You can then ‘reach’ for a player that experts are higher on before they are usually selected by your leaguemates. Let’s take a look at players the experts think you should consider reaching for this fantasy football draft season.
thecomeback.com
Browns reportedly make decision on Jimmy Garoppolo
Now that the NFL has announced they will suspend Deshaun Watson for 11 games this upcoming season, it was assumed by many that the Cleveland Browns would trade for San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. However, according to reports, the Browns aren’t interested in making a deal. Jonathan Jones...
Dolphins Players Make Opinion On Wes Welker Very Clear
During the early stages of the offseason, Wes Welker left the San Francisco 49ers to become the wide receivers coach for the Miami Dolphins. That move was made so he can join forces with Mike McDaniel. With the regular season just around the corner, it sounds like Welker is already...
fantasypros.com
Demarcus Robinson released by Raiders
Robinson has been competing for a roster spot for Las Vegas all off-season, but he wasn't able to beat out Keelan Cole or Mack Hollins. The veteran finds himself back out on the open market, and there doesn't seem to be any obvious suitors at the current moment. He may find himself on a roster that needs depth receivers later in the year, but nothing appears imminent for Robinson.
Raiders First Wave of Roster Cuts
The Las Vegas Raiders have made a surprising move of releasing wide receiver Demarcus Robinson, among the first wave of roster cuts.
fantasypros.com
Deshaun Watson negotiating settlement with NFL
The NFL and Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson are "actively negotiating a settlement on his discipline" and could reach an agreement soon, according to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. (Cleveland.com) Fantasy Impact:. Although negotiations are gaining steam between the two parties, Cabot notes that the NFL has not reached out to...
Colin Cowherd Suggests Blockbuster Trade For Chicago Bears
Expectations aren't particularly high for the Chicago Bears heading into 2022. But Colin Cowherd believes that one blockbuster trade could change the Bears' fortunes forever. In a recent edition of The Herd, Cowherd argued that the Chicago Bears should trade disgruntled star linebacker Roquan Smith. He believes that the return they could get from Smith would enable them to build their roster into a contender.
Steelers Swap Pair of Offensive Linemen
The Pittsburgh Steelers make more changes to their roster.
fantasypros.com
6 Breakout Running Back Candidates (2022 Fantasy Football)
Each season, new players become household names with their play on the gridiron. And with that, they become household names within the fantasy football community as well. Identifying potential diamonds in the rough, and ultimately hitting on those longshot picks, is one of the best feelings a fantasy manager can experience. Here are seven running backs our experts believe could elevate their game in 2022 and become forces to be reckoned with in fantasy.
fantasypros.com
Joe Pisapia’s Bold Predictions (2022 Fantasy Football)
Here are my bold predictions of the 2022 fantasy football season. Beyond our fantasy football content, be sure to check out our award-winning slate of Fantasy Football Tools as you prepare for your draft this season. From our free mock Draft Simulator – which allows you to mock draft against realistic opponents – to our Draft Assistant – that optimizes your picks with expert advice – we’ve got you covered this fantasy football draft season.
fantasypros.com
Tom Brady: No firm date on return to team
Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said Thursday that he does not have a firm date when Tom Brady will return to the team but that the team and Brady will revisit it after the Tennessee game according to The Athletic’s Greg Auman. (Greg Auman on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Brady...
fantasypros.com
Wide Receiver Positional Overview: Strategy, Tiers, Targets & Fades (2022 Fantasy Football)
Wide receiver is the deepest position in fantasy football, just like it is every year. The reason? Basic math. While NFL teams typically only deploy one QB, one RB, and one TE for most plays, there are almost always two or three WRs on the field. In fact, in today’s NFL, most teams run three-wide “11” personnel as their base set.
fantasypros.com
Derwin James Jr. agrees to record-setting extension with Chargers
Derwin James Jr. has agreed to a four-year, $76.4 million extension with the Chargers that will make him the highest paid safety in NFL history. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) James fought injuries early in his career, but when he's been healthy, he's been among the league's best defenders. He was initially holding out of practice to get a new deal, but now that the Chargers have forked over the money, the veteran safety will likely return to practice.
fantasypros.com
Damien Williams Fantasy Football Outlook (2022)
Damien Williams is a name to keep tabs on simply because of the coaching connection with the new Falcons' RBs coach, Michael Pitre. Both spent the 2021 season with the Chicago Bears. In his two games with a lead role last season, Williams averaged 14.5 fantasy points per game. And per the Falcons official depth chart - it is depth chart szn - he is listed as the RB2, behind Patterson.
NBC Sports
Fantasy Football Top 200 & Positional Rankings
Check out NBC Sports Boston's Top 200 overall rankings for Fantasy Football, and click the Positional Rankings at the bottom of the chart for a second tab. Below is everything you need to dominate your league this year. Player rankings by position. Sleepers, busts and player analysis. Editor’s Note: Get...
fantasypros.com
Ken Walker undergoing 'procedure' separate from hernia
According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said that RB Ken Walker III is undergoing a "procedure" but that it is separate from his hernia issue that was reported yesterday. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Walker started the team's preseason game last week where...
fantasypros.com
Daniel Jones underwent 'non-football' neck procedure during offseason
After reporters noticed a scar on Daniel Jones' neck, Jones revealed that he underwent a non-football procedure during the offseason, but it was not related to the neck injury that caused him to miss time last season. (Art Stapleton on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Jones said that the surgery was 'absolutely...
fantasypros.com
Danny Gray (hip, back) returns for successful practice Wednesday
49ers wide receiver Danny Gray (hip, back) returned to practice on Wednesday, according to Matt Barrows of The Athletic. Gray had been sidelined since getting banged up during San Francisco's preseason opener against Green Bay. (The Athletic) Fantasy Impact:. Gray looked great in practice, making big plays. His best rep...
fantasypros.com
Ty Montgomery draws praise of head coach
Patriots running back Ty Montgomery has put forth an impressive training camp and head coach Bill Belichick is taking notice. The veteran coach called Montgomery "great to work with" and a "wonderful kid," then went on to add, "I look forward to working with him throughout the year." (Zack Cox on Twitter)
fantasypros.com
Geno Smith struggles in Week 2 of preseason Thursday
With Drew Lock (COVID-19) sidelined, Smith once again played the entire first half for Seattle. After struggling last week but at least leading a touchdown drive in his final possession, Smith struggled even more at home on Thursday. He had a couple of big game completions, but overall struggled to move the ball consistently. We will see if Lock is able to play next week but despite not playing, he might have taken a step forward in the Seahawks QB battle given how much Smith struggled.
