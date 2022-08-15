Read full article on original website
Related
crossroadstoday.com
Lawyers argue to delay North Dakota law banning abortion
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Lawyers for North Dakota’s only abortion clinic asked a judge Friday to delay a trigger law set to ban abortion starting next week, while they pursue a lawsuit challenging the ban on constitutional grounds. The abortion ban is set to go into effect on...
crossroadstoday.com
Missouri Senate hopefuls Schmitt, Valentine campaign at fair
SEDALIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri’s Republican and Democratic U.S. Senate nominees on Thursday framed their campaigns around their support for or opposition to policies backed by President Joe Biden as they vied for farmers’ votes at the Missouri State Fair. Republican Attorney General Eric Schmitt and Democrat...
crossroadstoday.com
DeSantis’ election police unit announces voter fraud cases
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday announced criminal charges against 20 people for illegally voting in 2020, the first major public move from the Republican’s controversial new election police unit. The charges mark the opening salvo from the Office of Election Crimes and Security,...
crossroadstoday.com
California sets new low unemployment record in July
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California’s unemployment rate fell to 3.9% in July, the lowest point since 1976 as employers in the the nation’s most populous state continued to defy expectations by adding 84,800 new jobs. Record-high inflation coupled with a cool-down in the housing market have prompted...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
crossroadstoday.com
CDC confirms Nebraska child died of brain-eating amoeba
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Federal health officials confirmed Friday that a Nebraska child died from a rare infection caused by a brain-eating amoeba after swimming in a river near Omaha. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed the presence of the naegleria fowleri amoeba in the child, according...
crossroadstoday.com
Indiana putting $111M toward raising youth literacy rate
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana will spend more than $100 million on trying to improve children’s reading proficiency, the governor announced Thursday, in a move that comes amid concerns about modest and unequal literacy rates among the state’s young students. Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb said the state will...
crossroadstoday.com
Brad Pitt foundation reaches settlement over Louisiana homes
BATON ROUGE (AP) — Brad Pitt’s Make It Right Foundation and homeowners of the houses built by the program, in an area of New Orleans among the hardest hit by Hurricane Katrina, have reached a $20.5 million settlement. The Times-Picayune ‘ The New Orleans Advocate reported Wednesday that,...
crossroadstoday.com
Police: Suspect in I-85 shootings had 2,000 rounds of ammo
AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Police who arrested a man with an arsenal of weapons in his car are trying to determine a motive for three seemingly random shootings along Interstate 85 in Alabama and Georgia, including one that critically wounded another motorist. Jerel Raphael Brown, 39, of Montgomery was...
Comments / 0