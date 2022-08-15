ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cayce, SC

WIS-TV

FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Crash on I-26 near Exit 97

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Midlands drivers taking I-26 were advised by SCDOT of a traffic crash Friday near Exit 97. First responders closed one lane in the westbound lanes at around 12:19 p.m. The South Carolina Highway Patrol reported injuries in the crash. Notice a spelling or grammar error in...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Pedestrian identified in deadly Sunset Blvd collision

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The victim in a deadly collision in Lexington County was identified Friday. The Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher identified Milton Timothy Decker, 53, of Columbia as the victim of the Aug. 16 collision at Sunset Blvd and Saluda Woods in West Columbia. Fisher said Decker...
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
Columbia, SC
Cayce, SC
WIS-TV

FIRST ALERT: Three car wreck on East Main St., US-1, lanes reopen

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - All lanes are now open after a three car wreck on East Main St., off US-1 at Harmon St. According to the Lexington Police Department, traffic was re-directed by officers. LPD advised people in the area to drive alert, and look for first responders who...
LEXINGTON, SC
wach.com

Cause of fire at The Grand on Main identified

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Officials say they've identified the cause of a fire at The Grand on Main in Columbia that has closed the restaurant temporarily. Officials from the Columbia-Richland Fire Department believe that the fire was caused by a malfunctioning oven, which ignited grease in the exhaust hood, officials said.
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

The Grand on Main catches fire, temporarily closed

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Grand on Main will close after a fire, according to a statement by the restaurant. According to the statement, the fire took place outside business hours and no one was injured. Restaurant leaders say that it will only close temporarily. According to the restaurant,...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Coroner identifies man killed in Sumter motorcycle crash

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Coroner has released the name of a man killed in a motorcycle crash Wednesday night around 11:40. Absonnell McKnight, 41, of Rembert, was involved in a crash at the intersection of Broad Street and Bultman Drive, according to Coroner Robbie Baker. McKnight was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Motorcyclist dead after Sumter County crash, identified

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Sumter County Coroner's Office has identified a motorcyclist who died in the hospital after a crash Wednesday night. Officials say Absonnell McKnight, 41, was driving a motorcycle when he was involved in a collision at the intersection of Broad Street and Bultman Drive in Sumter.
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Columbia Police Department closes Main Street business

Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Management firm responds to ‘outraged’ tenants. Watch WIS News 10 at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
WIS-TV

Columbia man charged after breaking into cars, hiding from officer

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A man has been charged with six counts of auto-breaking and possession of burglary tools. According to the Columbia Police Department, Jaheim Thomas, 20, is accused of breaking into cars on 325 Taylor St. Wednesday. Police say Thomas was captured after an officer saw him hiding...
COLUMBIA, SC
WRDW-TV

Two killed in fatal Orangeburg County crashes

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating two single-vehicle crashes that killed two people. The most recent crash happened Wednesday morning around 2:28 a.m. According to Trooper Nick Pye, a 2017 Toyota SUV was traveling east on Interstate 26 when it ran off the right side of...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Armed robbery at First Citizens Bank in Irmo under investigation

IRMO, S.C. (WIS) - An armed robbery is under investigation after an incident occurred at a First Citizens Bank around 2:10 p.m. Friday. According to the Irmo Police Department, two ATM contract workers for the First Citizens Bank, located at 949 Lake Murray Boulevard were robbed. Investigators say one of...
IRMO, SC
WIS-TV

One dead in Orangeburg County crash

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A single-vehicle crash in Orangeburg County killed one Tuesday morning. The crash happened on I-26 east near mile marker 157 at around 2 a.m. An SUV was traveling east on I-26 when the car ran off the road and struck a guardrail and a pillar.
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC

