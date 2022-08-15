Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Look at the Best Gas Station Restaurants in South Carolina: Part IIKennardo G. JamesLexington, SC
Taking a Look at One of the Best Players in SC Football HistoryKennardo G. James
A Look at the Best Gas Station Restaurants in South Carolina: Part IKennardo G. James
This 15-Year-Old South Carolina ROTC Student Was Found Beaten And Burned. Authorities Need Your Help Finding Her KillerThe Vivid Faces of the Vanished
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina Andras
Related
WIS-TV
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Crash on I-26 near Exit 97
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Midlands drivers taking I-26 were advised by SCDOT of a traffic crash Friday near Exit 97. First responders closed one lane in the westbound lanes at around 12:19 p.m. The South Carolina Highway Patrol reported injuries in the crash. Notice a spelling or grammar error in...
WIS-TV
Pedestrian identified in deadly Sunset Blvd collision
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The victim in a deadly collision in Lexington County was identified Friday. The Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher identified Milton Timothy Decker, 53, of Columbia as the victim of the Aug. 16 collision at Sunset Blvd and Saluda Woods in West Columbia. Fisher said Decker...
WIS-TV
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Crash on I-26 near Broad River Road stalls traffic
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A crash on I-26 east near exit 101A (US-76 and 176 Westbound - Broad River Road West - Irmo) stalled traffic Thursday morning. The crash happened around 8 a.m., according to SCDOT. No injuries have been reported by the SC Highway Patrol. Notice a spelling or...
WLTX.com
Pedestrian struck, killed on Sunset Boulevard in Lexington County identified
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — The Lexington County Coroner's Office has identified a pedestrian that was killed along a major highway early Tuesday morning. According to Coroner Margaret Fisher, 53-year-old Milton Timothy Decker of Columbia was walking across Sunset Boulevard near Saluda Woods Place in West Columbia around 5:30 a.m. when he was hit.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WIS-TV
Columbia police search for woman, car involved in shooting on N. Main Street
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department released photos of the car allegedly involved in a shooting on North Main Street. The shooting happened Thursday in the 5100 block of North Main, according to police. A woman was shot in the lower body. The wound was non-life-threatening. Police believe...
WIS-TV
FIRST ALERT: Three car wreck on East Main St., US-1, lanes reopen
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - All lanes are now open after a three car wreck on East Main St., off US-1 at Harmon St. According to the Lexington Police Department, traffic was re-directed by officers. LPD advised people in the area to drive alert, and look for first responders who...
wach.com
Cause of fire at The Grand on Main identified
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Officials say they've identified the cause of a fire at The Grand on Main in Columbia that has closed the restaurant temporarily. Officials from the Columbia-Richland Fire Department believe that the fire was caused by a malfunctioning oven, which ignited grease in the exhaust hood, officials said.
wach.com
Wreckage cleared after three-car accident on Harmon Street in Lexington
UPDATE: The wreck has been cleared from the roadway. Officials say the collision was caused by a driver who failed to give right of way. ORIGINAL: According to Lexington Police, Inbound traffic on East Main Street/US -1 at Harmon Street is being diverted due to a three car wreck Wednesday evening.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wach.com
The Grand on Main catches fire, temporarily closed
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Grand on Main will close after a fire, according to a statement by the restaurant. According to the statement, the fire took place outside business hours and no one was injured. Restaurant leaders say that it will only close temporarily. According to the restaurant,...
WIS-TV
Coroner identifies man killed in Sumter motorcycle crash
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Coroner has released the name of a man killed in a motorcycle crash Wednesday night around 11:40. Absonnell McKnight, 41, of Rembert, was involved in a crash at the intersection of Broad Street and Bultman Drive, according to Coroner Robbie Baker. McKnight was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.
Columbia store shut down as nuisance had 200+ calls since January 2021, police say
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A Columbia store has been permanently shut down after being deemed a public nuisance, police said on Tuesday. The department announced that Main's Best, a convenience store located at 2132 Main St. near Elmwood Avenue had been declared a nuisance on Monday through city ordinance and state law.
wach.com
Motorcyclist dead after Sumter County crash, identified
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Sumter County Coroner's Office has identified a motorcyclist who died in the hospital after a crash Wednesday night. Officials say Absonnell McKnight, 41, was driving a motorcycle when he was involved in a collision at the intersection of Broad Street and Bultman Drive in Sumter.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WIS-TV
Columbia Police Department closes Main Street business
Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Management firm responds to ‘outraged’ tenants. Watch WIS News 10 at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
WIS-TV
Columbia man charged after breaking into cars, hiding from officer
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A man has been charged with six counts of auto-breaking and possession of burglary tools. According to the Columbia Police Department, Jaheim Thomas, 20, is accused of breaking into cars on 325 Taylor St. Wednesday. Police say Thomas was captured after an officer saw him hiding...
Troopers investigating deadly I-26 crash in Orangeburg County
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol said a driver was killed in an early morning crash in Orangeburg County along I-26. SCHP said in a release the accident happened just before 2:30 a.m. Tuesday near mile marker 157. A Toyota SUV was traveling eastbound on I-26 before veering off the highway, […]
WRDW-TV
Single-vehicle crash leaves 1 person dead in Orangeburg County
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed one person. According to Trooper Nick Pye, the accident happened on Vance Road near U.S. 15 Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. A 2010 Ford pickup was traveling east on Vance Road, went off the road and...
WRDW-TV
Two killed in fatal Orangeburg County crashes
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating two single-vehicle crashes that killed two people. The most recent crash happened Wednesday morning around 2:28 a.m. According to Trooper Nick Pye, a 2017 Toyota SUV was traveling east on Interstate 26 when it ran off the right side of...
WIS-TV
Armed robbery at First Citizens Bank in Irmo under investigation
IRMO, S.C. (WIS) - An armed robbery is under investigation after an incident occurred at a First Citizens Bank around 2:10 p.m. Friday. According to the Irmo Police Department, two ATM contract workers for the First Citizens Bank, located at 949 Lake Murray Boulevard were robbed. Investigators say one of...
WIS-TV
Deputies investigating road rage incident that lead to psychical altercation
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a road rage incident that took place near North Central High School. The altercation happened on Sunday, August 14, on Lockhart Road, around 4:45 p.m. Investigators say the driver of a silver truck was driving north on Lockhart Road...
WIS-TV
One dead in Orangeburg County crash
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A single-vehicle crash in Orangeburg County killed one Tuesday morning. The crash happened on I-26 east near mile marker 157 at around 2 a.m. An SUV was traveling east on I-26 when the car ran off the road and struck a guardrail and a pillar.
Comments / 3