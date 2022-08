FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – Allen Anthony Gonzales, 46, of Farmington was charged with federal firearms violations on August 1. According to a criminal complaint, Gonzales’ residence was searched by agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives on July 22. During that search, officials found 26 guns and a large amount of ammunition. Gonzales […]

