Ezell’s Famous Chicken co-founders created a Seattle conference to lift up Black entrepreneurs

Ezell’s Famous Chicken is a 36-year-old Seattle institution, beloved by Oprah and the Seattle Seahawks, with 18 locations around the Pacific Northwest. “We opened the first location in Seattle across the street from Garfield High School, February 3rd, 1984,” said Lewis Rudd, co-founder, president, and CEO of Ezell’s. “I was at the ripe old age of 26.”
Software Company, Smartsheet, Consolidates Headquarters into One Location in Bellevue

The software company, Smartsheet, recently moved out of their designated headquarters in Downtown Bellevue at Bellevue Place. When employees choose to come into the office, they will be working from the City Center Bellevue tower. According to a Smartsheet spokesperson, Smartsheet is currently assessing plans to reimagine its space in...
Famed Seattle CEO Dan Price resigns from company amid assault allegations

SEATTLE — Editor's note: The above video on Gravity Payments CEO Dan Price being charged with assault originally aired on April 21, 2022. Seattle CEO Dan Price, who became famous for cutting his own salary to raise his employees' pay, resigned from his company Gravity Payments amid claims he assaulted a woman and drove recklessly with her in the car.
Seattle Has Lost the Battle Against Air Conditioning

After six 90-degree days in July, four such days in early August, and two more hot and dry days expected this month, the writing is on the wall. Global warming has arrived. We now live not in the anthropocene, but the capitalocene. Compound interest and the warming world are in an embrace that cannot be politically extricated. A big chunk of the US is expected to experience “heat indices above 125 degrees” in a time that can be described as right around the corner.
5731 NW Lagoon Ln Gig Harbor, WA 98335

Gig Harbor Real Estate at 5731 Nw Lagoon Ln Gig Harbor, WA 98335. Description: The real estate listing at 5731 Nw Lagoon Ln Gig Harbor, WA 98335 with the MLS# 1980567 has been on the Gig Harbor market for 1 days. This property located in the Wollochet subdivision is currently listed for $475,000.
Save the date: Lynnwood Dave & Buster’s opening Aug. 29 at Alderwood Mall

The new Alderwood Mall Dave & Buster’s is planning to finally open its doors to the public on Aug. 29. This will be the restaurant and entertainment business’s third location in Washington State, with the other two in Auburn and Bellevue. The approximately 40,000-square-foot building, which was once Sears, will host multiple games, serve food and drinks and offer a multitude of TVs for sports fans to catch the latest games.
Road Trip from Seattle to Banff

If you're looking to escape the bustling city and immerse yourself in stunning mountain scenery, then the road trip from Seattle to Banff is a real get back to nature adventure. Along the way you'll discover quaint towns, gorgeous rivers and lakes and incredible parks and forests. The 600-mile road...
Scene in Edmonds: Fogbow on the waterfront

This fogbow was spotted by photographer Monica Dorbin Sunday morning on the Edmonds waterfront. According to this post on EarthSky.org, fogbows are caused by the small droplets inside a fog or cloud rather than larger raindrops that cause a rainbow.
Musical journey takes Marysville man from grunge to the blues

Nik Clovsky is a regular guy. The Marysville resident coaches kids at Everett High School and works at Washington state’s juvenile justice office. He’s well-known in his community and not so much elsewhere. But as a young bass player during Seattle’s grunge scene in the ‘90s, Clovsky had...
Northwest at Risk Due to Intense Heat Wave

Since this past weekend, temperatures in the Pacific Northwest have been rising, and according to AccuWeather meteorologists, this trend will continue for the rest of the week. Intense Heat. Seattle is expected to see temperatures roughly 10 degrees Fahrenheit above average, with a high in the upper 80s F. On...
Skyfest flies into Arlington Airport

Get a first-hand look at World War II-era aircraft that will be on display this weekend at the Arlington Airport. The aircraft are one of the highlights of Arlington Skyfest, part of a weekend celebration to aviation that takes place Aug. 19 through Aug. 21. Visitors will have a chance to examine a B-17, P-51, B-25 and an F4-U. For more information, go to www.arlingtonskyfest.com.
Another heat wave arrives in the Northwest

For the 11th time this year, Seattle-Tacoma International Airport hit 90 degrees on Wednesday, as did much of south King County and the south Puget Sound region. The Cascade foothills got even hotter. Maple Falls, on the Mount Baker Highway, hit 94, while Marblemount, at the base of the North...
