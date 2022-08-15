Read full article on original website
The Cold Case Murder of Patricia Barnes Solved After 26 YearsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Seattle, WA
10 Weekend Trips from Seattle to Take in 2022Becca CSeattle, WA
7 Fun Things to Do in SeattleBecca CSeattle, WA
Local Banker and Credit Card Visionary From Washington State Dies At 93Bryan DijkhuizenOlympia, WA
MyNorthwest.com
Ezell’s Famous Chicken co-founders created a Seattle conference to lift up Black entrepreneurs
Ezell’s Famous Chicken is a 36-year-old Seattle institution, beloved by Oprah and the Seattle Seahawks, with 18 locations around the Pacific Northwest. “We opened the first location in Seattle across the street from Garfield High School, February 3rd, 1984,” said Lewis Rudd, co-founder, president, and CEO of Ezell’s. “I was at the ripe old age of 26.”
downtownbellevue.com
Software Company, Smartsheet, Consolidates Headquarters into One Location in Bellevue
The software company, Smartsheet, recently moved out of their designated headquarters in Downtown Bellevue at Bellevue Place. When employees choose to come into the office, they will be working from the City Center Bellevue tower. According to a Smartsheet spokesperson, Smartsheet is currently assessing plans to reimagine its space in...
Famed Seattle CEO Dan Price resigns from company amid assault allegations
SEATTLE — Editor's note: The above video on Gravity Payments CEO Dan Price being charged with assault originally aired on April 21, 2022. Seattle CEO Dan Price, who became famous for cutting his own salary to raise his employees' pay, resigned from his company Gravity Payments amid claims he assaulted a woman and drove recklessly with her in the car.
The Stranger
Seattle Has Lost the Battle Against Air Conditioning
After six 90-degree days in July, four such days in early August, and two more hot and dry days expected this month, the writing is on the wall. Global warming has arrived. We now live not in the anthropocene, but the capitalocene. Compound interest and the warming world are in an embrace that cannot be politically extricated. A big chunk of the US is expected to experience “heat indices above 125 degrees” in a time that can be described as right around the corner.
washingtonwaterfronts.com
5731 NW Lagoon Ln Gig Harbor, WA 98335
Gig Harbor Real Estate at 5731 Nw Lagoon Ln Gig Harbor, WA 98335. Description: The real estate listing at 5731 Nw Lagoon Ln Gig Harbor, WA 98335 with the MLS# 1980567 has been on the Gig Harbor market for 1 days. This property located in the Wollochet subdivision is currently listed for $475,000.
urbnlivn.com
Seattle condo July market report: median condo price down to $486,000
The numbers for what the Seattle condo market did in July are out and the headline is that the median price is now down nearly $40k from its peak price this year of $525,000 in May. But prices are up 2.7% year-over-year. Here’s a deep dive into all the numbers....
Look Up Tri-Cities: Tonight Strong Northern Lights Are Expected
I have only seen strong northern lights, also known as aurora borealis, once in my whole life of living in Washington State. Tonight and Thursday night there is a forecast for possible strong northern lights even as far south as Tri-Cities. The storm was announced in a tweet "@NWSSWPC have...
One of world's largest moths discovered in Bellevue; officials ask Washington residents to look out for more
BELLEVUE, Wash. — A moth with 10-inch wings that is most commonly found in the tropical forests of Asia was discovered on a homeowner's garage in Bellevue, according to the Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA). Washington entomologists have now turned to the public for help to get more...
KUOW
Seattle police warn Kia drivers after TikTok trend prompts spike in thefts
The Seattle Police Department is sending a message to Kia owners: watch your cars closely and get extra anti-theft protection. A TikTok trend is being blamed for a recent rise in Kia thefts. The TikTok videos provide instructions for how to break into a Kia and start it using a...
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: Seattle’s equity movement punishes white men to push race-based marijuana licenses
The Seattle City Council and Mayor are upset that too many “cannabis businesses are owned primarily by White men.” They have a plan to tackle the issue in the name of “cannabis equity.”. The council says white men operate 87% of the city’s pot shops. This stat...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Save the date: Lynnwood Dave & Buster’s opening Aug. 29 at Alderwood Mall
The new Alderwood Mall Dave & Buster’s is planning to finally open its doors to the public on Aug. 29. This will be the restaurant and entertainment business’s third location in Washington State, with the other two in Auburn and Bellevue. The approximately 40,000-square-foot building, which was once Sears, will host multiple games, serve food and drinks and offer a multitude of TVs for sports fans to catch the latest games.
lazytrips.com
Road Trip from Seattle to Banff
If you're looking to escape the bustling city and immerse yourself in stunning mountain scenery, then the road trip from Seattle to Banff is a real get back to nature adventure. Along the way you'll discover quaint towns, gorgeous rivers and lakes and incredible parks and forests. The 600-mile road...
myedmondsnews.com
Scene in Edmonds: Fogbow on the waterfront
This fogbow was spotted by photographer Monica Dorbin Sunday morning on the Edmonds waterfront. According to this post on EarthSky.org, fogbows are caused by the small droplets inside a fog or cloud rather than larger raindrops that cause a rainbow.
KOMO News
Housing market: Number of Washington homebuyers backing out of deals reaches new high
SEATTLE — The housing market is slowing as higher mortgage rates sideline many prospective homebuyers. According to Redfin, nationwide, roughly 63,000 home-purchase agreements fell through in July, equal to 16.1% of homes that went under contract that month. In Washington, Seattle saw 11% of pending sales fall through in...
marysvilleglobe.com
Musical journey takes Marysville man from grunge to the blues
Nik Clovsky is a regular guy. The Marysville resident coaches kids at Everett High School and works at Washington state’s juvenile justice office. He’s well-known in his community and not so much elsewhere. But as a young bass player during Seattle’s grunge scene in the ‘90s, Clovsky had...
These areas of WA are likely to get hotter – but people keep moving there
Already this year, the Tri-Cities saw a record-breaking heat wave of 100 degrees or higher for 11 straight days.
natureworldnews.com
Northwest at Risk Due to Intense Heat Wave
Since this past weekend, temperatures in the Pacific Northwest have been rising, and according to AccuWeather meteorologists, this trend will continue for the rest of the week. Intense Heat. Seattle is expected to see temperatures roughly 10 degrees Fahrenheit above average, with a high in the upper 80s F. On...
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: How one contrived ‘equity’ complaint sent Seattle Fire scrambling to ban phrase
One Seattle man shamed an entire city department with a contrived complaint of racism. It prompted the Seattle Fire Department to ban the phrase “brown out.” The incident highlights how local leaders are so terrified of perceived social justice and race extremists, that they’re willing to embarrass themselves to appear woke.
northcountyoutlook.com
Skyfest flies into Arlington Airport
Get a first-hand look at World War II-era aircraft that will be on display this weekend at the Arlington Airport. The aircraft are one of the highlights of Arlington Skyfest, part of a weekend celebration to aviation that takes place Aug. 19 through Aug. 21. Visitors will have a chance to examine a B-17, P-51, B-25 and an F4-U. For more information, go to www.arlingtonskyfest.com.
KUOW
Another heat wave arrives in the Northwest
For the 11th time this year, Seattle-Tacoma International Airport hit 90 degrees on Wednesday, as did much of south King County and the south Puget Sound region. The Cascade foothills got even hotter. Maple Falls, on the Mount Baker Highway, hit 94, while Marblemount, at the base of the North...
