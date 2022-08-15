Read full article on original website
Shirley G. Miller, 92
Shirley G. Miller, 92, of Williamsport passed away on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, surrounded by her family at the Gatehouse. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Robert Ott Miller, with whom she shared 52 years of marriage until his passing in October 2000. Born in Williamsport on...
Hazel L. Gee, 86
Hazel L. Gee, 86, of Williamsport passed away Thursday, August 18, 2022 at the Gatehouse. Born November 16, 1935 in Jersey Shore, she was a daughter of John C. Harman and Helen B. (Waltz) Ludwig. Hazel worked at G.E. Sylvania for many years. She enjoyed playing cards and was known...
Esther Joyce (Raudabaugh) Myers, 91
Esther Joyce (Raudabaugh) Myers, 91 of Williamsport, passed on to glory on Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at her home surrounded by her family. She was married to Robert C. Myers, who survives, for 71 years. Esther was born on April 4, 1931 in Loganton and was the daughter of the...
Crash near Sunbury claims life of teenager
Sunbury, Pa. — A 17-year-old girl was killed in a vehicle crash Sunday morning on Renns Road in Upper Augusta Township. State police at Stonington say the girl was a passenger in a 2004 Saturn Vue driven by a 16-year-old male. The vehicle was traveling west on Renns Road shortly after 10 a.m. Aug. 14 when its left front tire hit a rock on the south shoulder. The impact caused...
Fire Hits Commercial Building Route 61 Paxinos, Structure Destroyed
PAXINOS – There was a two alarm fire at Shingara Enterprises former location along Route 61 in Paxinos Wednesday night. No injuries were reported. Northumberland County 9-1-1 tells us, a large commercial building was destroyed. Route 61 was blocked for a time but is open now. Crews were done about 2:30, but returned for a rekindle at 4:24am.
Obituaries from the Perry County Times (8/13/22)
Alan S. Wilt, 68, of Hummelstown passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. He was born April 21, 1954, to Gene and Ruthetta (Aumon) Wilt. He was a 1972 graduate of West Perry High School, where he excelled in baseball, basketball and football; a member of Zion United Church of Christ, Blain; and was an avid golfer and fan of Oklahoma University football and the Pittsburgh Pirates and Penguins.
FOX56 Exclusive: Family of 8-Year-Old Berwick Victim Speaks Out
DANVILLE, MONTOUR, CO. (WOLF) — “It’s a reoccurring nightmare for her, she wakes up screaming after falling asleep” says Ruby Kessler, Isabella’s mother. An event geared towards bringing an already heartbroken community together was tragically a scene of a mass casualty situation after one man drove his car through a crowd of people at a fundraiser.
Giant sunflower blooms in Harrisburg
Most of the sunflowers in John Abbott's Harrisburg backyard are about 8 feet tall...except for one.
27 charged in 9-month Bradford County drug bust
BRADFORD COUNTY, Pa. UPDATE (WETM) – The Bradford County Drug Task Force and District Attorney’s Office announced that 27 people were accused of over 160 charges on August 17, 2022 in connection to a county-wide drug bust called “Operation Jet Sweep”. The announcement said that the investigation lasted nine months and led to dozens of […]
At least two injured in accident on Interstate 80 in Turbot Township
Turbot Township, Pa. — At least two people were injured Wednesday when a tractor-trailer overturned on Interstate 80 in Turbot Township, Northumberland County. State police at Milton say shortly after 2 p.m. Steven M. Zuby, 55, of Coal Township, was traveling on a right curve on the on ramp onto I-80 westbound when one of his trailer tires became disabled. Zuby then lost control of his tractor-trailer and it overturned onto the highway and blocked all lanes of travel. ...
Victim identified in deadly Williamsport shooting
Williamsport, Pa. — The Lycoming County Coroner's Office has identified the victim of a deadly shooting that occurred in the early morning hours of August 17 as 20-year-old Ziar S. Young. The shooting occurred in the early morning hours of August 17 at 653 Hepburn Street in Williamsport around 2 a.m., according to from the Williamsport Bureau of Police. Police were dispatched to the location for a victim that had...
25-year-old woman killed in afternoon crash
A 25-year-old Lancaster woman has died as the result of a crash Wednesday afternoon. Vanessa Henner was killed in a crash at 4:34 p.m. on Route 72 in Union Township, Lebanon County, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The crash occurred as Henner was driving northbound on Route 72 in a...
Woman struck by vehicle in Frackville
FRACKVILLE — Emergency workers are preparing to fly a woman by medivac helicopter after she was struck by a vehicle on Lehigh Avenue near the Wells Fargo bank. The woman, struck around 3:45 p.m., suffered life-threatening injuries and is expected to be flown to Geissinger Medical Center Danville.
UPDATE: Centre County man stabbed to death, 1 arrested
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Pennsylvania State Police confirmed a man is dead following a stabbing in Rush Township. Shortly after 5 p.m. on Friday, police found Brian Christopher Lyncha, 41, of Philipsburg stabbed in the chest in the area of Flood Lane. It was discovered Lyncha and another man, Fernando Rosado-Guzman, 35, also of […]
PSP DUI checkpoints set in Luzerne County
LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania State Police in Wilkes-Barre announced they will be conducting DUI patrols on August 18. According to PSP, the aim of the sobriety checkpoints and roving patrols is to deter drinking and driving. Police say they are operating with a “zero-tolerance enforcement policy”. Various roadways within Luzerne County that have seen […]
Man gunned down in Williamsport apartments
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — A man is dead, and a gunman is on the loose after a deadly shooting overnight in Williamsport. Police were called to the Victoria Gardens apartments in the 600 block of Hepburn Street around 2 a.m. Wednesday. The Lycoming County coroner said Ziar Young, 20, died...
LCE: 12 businesses cited for selling alcohol to minors
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within multiple counties in NEPA. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of the […]
Pa. State Police Trooper charged with DUI
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) announced DUI charges against a trooper who allegedly drove while intoxicated while on duty. According to State Police, Trooper Joshua M. Ravel assigned to Troop J in York was allegedly found to be under the influence of alcohol during his assigned shift on the morning of […]
Two accused of smashing vehicle in Montgomery
Montgomery, Pa. — A man and woman of Montgomery are accused of smashing the windshield, mirrors, and taillights of a parked vehicle. State police at Montoursville say Dominic Scott Martin, 20, and Summer Rain Deitrich, 19, vandalized the vehicle the morning of June 17. The vehicle, a black Volkswagen Jetta, was parked on Broad Street in Montgomery. Damaged to the vehicle totaled just over $594. A third individual who was...
Male driver points firearm at family traveling on Interstate 80 in Montour County
Danville, Pa. — State police at Milton say a man traveling on Interstate 80 near Danville pointed a firearm at a family as he passed by. The white male was heading west on Interstate 80 in Valley Township when the incident occurred at 6:13 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14. The suspect allegedly pointed the firearm toward the family of five as they traveled in a Chevrolet Cruze. Two young children were in the vehicle at the time. Police say the unknown suspect was driving an older black Honda CR-V. The suspect was wearing a black shirt and is believed to be in his 30s. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Milton at (570) 524-2662 and reference incident number 22-1039501.
