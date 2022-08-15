Help Pemberville make history as they coordinate “A Mile of Smiles” before the start of this year’s Grand Parade on Saturday at 12:50 p.m. This endeavor will take place all along the “parade route” starting at the corner of Front and Hickory streets, which is the end of the parade route, and winding through the downtown business district. The route will be East Front Street, along Memorial Drive, onto College Avenue, down to Hickory Street.

1 DAY AGO