Norman Leroy Murphy
Norman Leroy Murphy, 89, of Bowling Green and formerly Weston, Ohio passed away August 18, 2022. He was born on August 19, 1932 to the late J. Harold and Leone Marie (Banks) Murphy. He married Beverly Ruth (Cupp) on June 17, 1951 at Faith Methodist Church in Cygnet, Ohio, and she survives him.
Steven Yates
Steven Yates, 77, Weston, died Aug. 18, 2022. Arrangements are pending with Hanneman Funeral Home, Findlay.
David J. McQuown
David J. McQuown, 66, Bowling Green, died Aug. 16. Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home, Tontogany, is handling the arrangements.
Betty Lou (Eidson) Bursiek
Betty Lou (Eidson) Bursiek a former resident of Cygnet and Perrysburg Ohio died on August 19, 2022, in Orange Park Florida where she had lived since 2018. She was born in Rudolph Ohio on January 21, 1929. A graduate of Cygnet High School she later attended Davis Business School. She...
James E. McCartney
James E. McCartney, 82, Grand Rapids, died Aug. 13, 2022. Arrangements are pending with Feehan-Rodenberger Funeral Home, Deshler.
Edward Elmer Woessner
Ed was born in Bowling Green, Ohio on 2/12/1937 to Martin Lewis and Clara Belle Woessner. He had 2 siblings, Virginia Woessner Scharf and Jack Lewis Woessner (deceased). Ed passed away peacefully in his sleep in Traverse City early Saturday morning. He worked for the Daily Sentinel Tribune while he...
Ronald M. Johns
Ronald M. Johns, age 86 of Millbury, Ohio, passed away Sunday, August 14, 2022 at Parkcliffe of Northwood. He was born on March 1, 1936 in Toledo, Ohio to Richard and Ione (Rambeau) Johns. On June 24, 1958 Ronald married Janice S. Moore in Luckey, Ohio. Ronald and Janice raised 2 sons and celebrated over 64 years of marriage together.
Local Briefs: 8-19-2022
GRAND RAPIDS — With the 88% probability of rain and potential of thunderstorms, the Grand Rapids Arts Council has canceled the Sunset Jazz and Art Fest set for Sunday. Supreme court candidates Judges Terri Jamison and Marilyn Zayas will be at Grounds for Thought, 174 S. Main St., on Saturday from 2-3:30pm.
Transfers: 8-18-2022
The following property transfers have been filed through the Wood County Real Estate Division. 9716 and 0 Deimling Road, Perrysburg Township, residential, from Dennis Staerker Jr., to Christopher and Brandi Hansen, $160,000. 223 W. Fifth St., Perrysburg, residential, from Jason Failing, to Kristin Tansel, $325,000. 3105 Winds Drive, Perrysburg, residential,...
2nd annual Perrysburg Sculpture Walk begins Sept. 1
PERRYSBURG – The second annual Perrysburg Sculpture Walk exhibition presented by the Perrysburg Convention and Visitors Bureau and the City will start Sept. 1 and run through August 2023. The sculpture walk is located on the perimeter and entry way of Woodlands Park, 429 E. Boundary St. The exhibit...
Senior Events: 8-19-2022
The following events will take place next week through the Wood County Committee on Aging/Wood County Senior Center. To register for any of the following programming, call the programs department at 419-353-5661 or 800-367-4935 or email programs@wccoa.net. To receive Zoom login info weekly, sign up for the email list by...
Smile … you’re in Pemberville
Help Pemberville make history as they coordinate “A Mile of Smiles” before the start of this year’s Grand Parade on Saturday at 12:50 p.m. This endeavor will take place all along the “parade route” starting at the corner of Front and Hickory streets, which is the end of the parade route, and winding through the downtown business district. The route will be East Front Street, along Memorial Drive, onto College Avenue, down to Hickory Street.
BG prosecutor named new city attorney
The city prosecutor will now be Bowling Green’s attorney. Council on Monday unanimously approved Mayor Mike Aspacher’s appointment of Hunter Brown, currently Bowling Green city prosecutor, to serve as the city’s next city attorney, replacing the retiring Mike Marsh. Aspacher noted that Brown, a Bowling Green native,...
Pollick leads BG in golf match against Springfield
PERRYSBURG — At Crosswinds Golf Club Wednesday, the Rossford girls team lost to Clay, 169-204. For the Bulldogs, Haley Hogan shot 45, Jadyn Durfey scored 51, and Alex Spears and Stacie Vliet both shot 54. For Clay, Hannah Berning was medalist with a 37, Bekah McVicker shot 39, Izzy...
Circle the date — Yellow Jackets and Generals meet Sept. 30
In the Northern Lakes League, there is a new cross-river rivalry that has developed in recent years between Perrysburg and Anthony Wayne. The two schools have had a near-monopoly on the league title. Only the Maumee River separates the two districts, although a segment of the AW district crosses the river into Wood County.
Canceled: Sunset Jazz and Art Festival returns to Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS — The 16th Sunset Jazz and Art Festival will celebrate the legendary saxophonist Gene Parker, who is the event headliner. After a two-year hiatus, the annual event will be held Sunday. “This year we are featuring Gene Parker. He will be playing with all of the groups,...
Mural and expansion planned for Rossford cafe
ROSSFORD — The possible expansion of a local bar and addition of a new building-side mural was approved by council on Aug. 8. Brad Morrison, principal of the Maumee Bay Turf Center, is negotiating to purchase of Danny’s Cafe, and has plans for an expansion and a mural for the side of the building. Council approved both plans.
North Baltimore goes solo this year
NORTH BALTIMORE — For North Baltimore third-year football coach Wade Ishmael, teaching the local kids how to win means everything. That is because he grew up in North Baltimore, moved to Oak Harbor where he played prep football for legendary coach Gary Quisno, and then came back to coach.
Bobcats take down Little Giants in tennis
Bowling Green girls tennis won two singles match and a doubles match in a 3-2 non-league victory over visiting Fremont Ross Tuesday. In singles, BG’s Libby Barnett defeated Ava Smith, 6-0,6-0, and Bobcat Julia Barnett defeated Becca Jensen, 6-1, 6-1. In doubles, the BG team of Audra Hammer and...
Lake aims for consistency
MILLBURY — Lake coach Josh Andrews said having several players returning at offensive skilled positions and a strong offensive line will help bolster the team, but the Flyers are still trying to fill spots left open due to graduation. To be successful. Andrews said his team must become “consistent,”...
