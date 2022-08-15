A mansion-sized 14-room duplex at 740 Park Avenue, a building considered to be Manhattan’s most luxurious residential address, is now on the market for $26,000,000. Built in 1929 by James T. Lee, grandfather of Jacqueline Bouvier (later Kennedy Onassis), who lived there as a girl, the Art Deco building was designed by Rosario Candela. One of its first notable residents was John D. Rockefeller, Jr., who resided in a duplex similar to the one featured here.

MANHATTAN, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO