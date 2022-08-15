Read full article on original website
A $26M duplex co-op in Jacqueline Onassis’ childhood building recalls the Gilded Age
A mansion-sized 14-room duplex at 740 Park Avenue, a building considered to be Manhattan’s most luxurious residential address, is now on the market for $26,000,000. Built in 1929 by James T. Lee, grandfather of Jacqueline Bouvier (later Kennedy Onassis), who lived there as a girl, the Art Deco building was designed by Rosario Candela. One of its first notable residents was John D. Rockefeller, Jr., who resided in a duplex similar to the one featured here.
Free pop-up performances by Broadway stars to take place across NYC next week
Photo by Michael Appleton/Mayoral Photography Office on Flickr. Next week, you can enjoy Broadway performances for free. Four pop-up concerts will take place at plazas throughout New York City as part of “Broadway Forever,” an initiative launched by NY Forever, a non-profit group that aims to help New York recover in the aftermath of Covid. The performances will run for four days starting on Tuesday, August 23 through Friday, August 26.
