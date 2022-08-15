Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five charming places in Wisconsin that are considered the best areas to live in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Appeals Court Rules Mask Mandate Not a Violation Of Cafe's Free Speech RightsKevin AlexanderMiddleton, WI
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Chasing a dream: Webster achieves dual-sport aspiration by competing with field and women’s ice hockey teamsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Channel 3000
Coach of the Week: Wisconsin Dells’ Mike Janke
WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. — When Mike Janke started with Wisconsin Dells football, he was a volunteer assistant middle school coach. Fast forward to now, he’s the leader of the program who’s coming off their first undefeated regular season since 1986. He earned his way up to the head coach spot and that’s what he’s preaching to his Chiefs.
Channel 3000
Middleton falls to Bay Port in season opener
COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Channel 3000
Sun Prairie East routes Monona Grove in week 1
COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Channel 3000
Ilah R. Breitbach
Ilah R. Breitbach, age 88, of Oregon, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, at St. Mary’s Hospital. She was born Dec. 11, 1933, in Blanchardville, Wis., the daughter of Irvin and Janet (Wahl) Olson. She was united in marriage to Norris Breitbach on June 20, 1959. Ilah...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Channel 3000
Top Dentists 2022
This list is excerpted from the 2022 topDentists™ list, a database which includes listings for dentists and specialists in the Madison and Dane County area. The Madison area list is based on hundreds of detailed evaluations of dentists and professionals by their peers.
Channel 3000
Kelly E. Henry
Kelly E. Henry, 56, passed away early Sunday morning August 14, 2022 at the Agrace Hospice facility in Janesville, WI. Kelly was born August 20, 1965 in Madison, WI to Sherry (Johnson) Tydrich and Daniel Carlson. Kelly dedicated over 20 years to her employer, WPS, before retiring early. During that...
Channel 3000
Colleen Kay Canney
Colleen Kay Canney – the one-and-only Irish Colleen, born on St. Patrick’s Day – passed away on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, in Madison, Wis. She loved her family, her Irish heritage, and her Packers. She was a private person, but those who knew her well knew the inner child she kept near the surface and recognized the twinkle in her hazel eyes when something tickled her. When her belly laugh started (often leading to tears of hilarity), you couldn’t help but join in.
Channel 3000
Christine Richolson
Christine Richolson, age 57, unexpectedly passed away Tuesday August, 9th, 2022 at her home. She was born to Barbara (Sullivan) and Donald Pokorski on February 22, 1965. She grew up and remained in Madison, WI. She graduated from Madison East High School in 1983. She went on to have various jobs, including 23 years in the Madison Metropolitan School District as a Special Education Assistant. She recently left the school district and became a Health Unit Coordinator for UW Health East Clinic in Madison.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Channel 3000
Brian David Anderson
Brian David Anderson, age 43, passed away unexpectedly after a brief illness on Monday, August 15, 2022, at UW Hospital. He was born on January 2, 1979 in Madison, the son of James and Janet (Garrett) Anderson. He grew up in Madison, and in 1997 went on to college at UW Platteville, where he met the love of his life. Then later in life, he worked as a massage therapist.
Channel 3000
Judith Mae Wilson
Judith Mae Wilson, age 65, of Madison, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. She was born on Aug. 15, 1956, in Portage, Wis., the daughter of Donald and Betty (Wilke) Wilson. At the young age of 31, Judy suffered a stroke that limited her speech and mobility, but she...
Channel 3000
Marlene Ann Johnson
Marlene Ann Johnson, age 74 passed away at her home on Tuesday, August 16, 2022. She was born on April 2, 1948 in Monroe, WI the daughter of Melvin and Arlene (Webber) Schneider. Marlene graduated from New Glarus High School in 1966. On June 9, 1967 she was united in marriage to Donald B. Johnson at Swiss United Church of Christ in New Glarus, where Marlene has been a lifelong member. Marlene first worked at Gibco in Madison and then Chalet Cheese Co-Op for fifteen years before working at Jim’s Foods and then Union Bank & Trust in Belleville until retiring. Marlene and Don traveled throughout the Midwest and Western States, and she had a special place in her heart for times spent in Northern Wisconsin. They also showcased their woodworking and crafting talents at many area craft shows over the years.
Channel 3000
From selling tamales on Facebook to opening a second storefront
What started as a way to weather the pandemic by selling tamales on Facebook turned into a business at an east-side food court. When the COVID-19 pandemic began, Amado Rodriguez III lost his job. With rent piling up and government aid taking five to six months to arrive, Rodriguez decided to make and sell tamales through Facebook.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Channel 3000
Donna J. Gruber
Donna J. Gruber, age 91, of Spring Green passed away on Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at Sauk Prairie Healthcare. She was born on July 28, 1931, the daughter of Joseph and Marian (Laubmeier) Bauer. She was married on November 27, 1952 to Raymond A. Gruber. Donna was a faithful member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church and her faith was of utmost importance to her. She was a teacher’s aide for River Valley Schools for eight years and then started her banking career in 1978 at the Bank of Spring Green and the People’s Community Bank, retiring in 2003. She enjoyed her vacations to Maui and Scottsdale, Arizona.
Channel 3000
News from Food Fight: Eldorado Grill closing, but new restaurants on the way
Food Fight Restaurant Group announced Eldorado Grill will be closing at the end of August. This closure follows the opening of Food Fight’s newest endeavor, Manny’s Parkside, located in Manitowish Waters, which is Food Fight’s first restaurant outside of the greater Madison area. Additionally, two new Food Fight restaurant projects are set to open in 2023.
Channel 3000
Robert “Bob” Winckler
Robert “Bob” Winckler, age 61, passed away on August 16, 2022, after a two-year battle with cancer. Beloved husband of Sue. Loving father of Kelly, Matt (Hannah), and Leah. Proud new grandpa to Lydia Winckler. Bob was born to George and Martina (Gau) Winckler and raised in West...
Channel 3000
Judith “Judy” (Klinkmann) Sorrick
Judith “Judy” (Klinkmann) Sorrick, age 84, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 14, 2022, at home. She was born to Frederick and Mary Klinkmann on May 1, 1938, in Lake Bluff, Illinois. Judy attended Lake Forest High School, graduating in 1956 and then went onto attend Beloit College. One of her first majors was in music, she was and exceptional pianist and accordion player. She played piano all her life until she was unable to. After graduating Judy worked for the Bell System Telephone Company, where she was awarded in sales excellence many times. Later she worked for the Madison Public School System and part time at the library.
Channel 3000
Madison’s Top Nurses 2022
Nursing transcends the traditional idea of a “job.” For most, it’s a calling. Many of the nurses featured in this year’s Top Nurses awards found their calling because of a pivotal moment in their lives — Karen Nissen-Boryczka’s childhood heart surgery is what led her to a decades-long career in cardiac care; a teenaged Adam Schneider followed his heart after watching his grandmother being cared for in the hospital; and the stories Jessi Kendall heard as a waitress about her customers’ health challenges started her on a path to nursing school.
Channel 3000
Madison Pediatric Dental & Orthodontics
Beth A. Blair, D.D.S.; Grace Wenham, D.M.D. and Thomas Wenham, D.M.D. As soon as you walk into Madison Pediatric Dental & Orthodontics, you understand they put kids first. Dr. Tom Wenham explains, “Our office is set up like a movie theater to help kids relax and feel less like they are in a medical facility.”
Channel 3000
Top Nurses: Kari Stampfli innovates as MMSD’s health services program
Overseeing the health services program for the Madison Metropolitan School District — with 125 nursing staff serving 52 schools and 27,000 students in total — is no small feat. Layer a health care crisis on top of that and the need for a strong, capable leader becomes critical. Kari Stampfli’s co-workers say she’s perfectly suited for her role as the director of health services for MMSD.
Channel 3000
Top Nurses 2022: Barbara Aughey has an eye for high-level care
On an average day, 80 patients with vision-threatening conditions will come into SSM Health’s “emergency room for the eye” — and Barbara Aughey is a quick-acting nurse who helps provide those patients with care. “Barbara Aughey excels utilizing her outstanding critical thinking, resolute calmness during numerous...
Comments / 0