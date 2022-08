Hazel L. Gee, 86, of Williamsport passed away Thursday, August 18, 2022 at the Gatehouse. Born November 16, 1935 in Jersey Shore, she was a daughter of John C. Harman and Helen B. (Waltz) Ludwig. Hazel worked at G.E. Sylvania for many years. She enjoyed playing cards and was known...

