MOUNT VERNON -- The 2022 Knox County River Rally will take place on Saturday, Sept. 10 on the segments of the Kokosing and Mohican Rivers that flow into Knox County. Registration will be at the CA&C Depot at 501 South Main Street in Mount Vernon for all day of event volunteers. A limited number of t-shirts will be provided. Participants are invited to walk or kayak/canoe (limited number provided, bring your own if possible) and collect trash from our river.

KNOX COUNTY, OH ・ 7 HOURS AGO