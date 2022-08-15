Read full article on original website
Knox County River Rally set for Sept. 10
MOUNT VERNON -- The 2022 Knox County River Rally will take place on Saturday, Sept. 10 on the segments of the Kokosing and Mohican Rivers that flow into Knox County. Registration will be at the CA&C Depot at 501 South Main Street in Mount Vernon for all day of event volunteers. A limited number of t-shirts will be provided. Participants are invited to walk or kayak/canoe (limited number provided, bring your own if possible) and collect trash from our river.
Ontario dodges a bullet in win over Lexington
The cardiac kids of Ontario unleashed every advantage to outlast Lexington 21-17 in an Ohio high school football matchup on August 18. Last season, Lexington and Ontario faced off on August 19, 2021 at Lexington High School. For a full recap, click here.
Residents respectfully share honest thoughts at COJFD board meeting
CENTERBURG — Residents of Hilliar and Milford townships and Centerburg village shared honest but respectful thoughts at the Aug. 17 meeting of the Central Ohio Joint Fire District board. Fire Chief Mark McCann started the meeting with a presentation titled "Economics & Life Safety." It included a snapshot of...
Boxed in: Cardington-Lincoln's defense bottles Mt. Vernon's attack
A vice-like defensive effort helped Cardington-Lincoln squeeze Mt. Vernon 3-0 in a shutout performance in an Ohio girls volleyball matchup on August 17. Recently on August 11 , Cardington-Lincoln squared off with Hamilton Township in a volleyball game . For more, click here.
Loudonville at Crestview begins Ashland County football season
OLIVESBURG — The high school football season opens tonight with a pair of intriguing matchups. Loudonville heads to Crestview looking to avenge last year's season-opening 45-25 loss, while Lexington travels to Ontario.
Hartville man killed, two others hospitalized after 2-vehicle Wayne County crash
PAINT TOWNSHIP – A Hartville man was killed, while a woman and a Uhrichsville driver both hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash on Thursday afternoon, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Rand Luckner, 72, of Hartville, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Wayne County Coroner’s Office.
Football: Season preview capsules for each Knox County team
MOUNT VERNON -- High school football is back, folks. And there's plenty to talk about when it comes to Knox County's five teams.
New-look Cougars rough up Redbirds in opener
OLIVESBURG — He hasn’t lined up as a running back since his freshman year, but Crestview senior Adison Reymer looked right at home in the backfield Thursday night. A converted receiver, Reymer rushed for 121 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 21 carries as the highly-regarded Cougars cruised to a 49-14 win over Loudonville at Scott Bailey Memorial Field in the season opener for both teams.
Knox County Sheriff's law report Aug. 15-16
The complainant called the Knox County Sheriff's Office to file a complainant of verbal harassment near Old Delaware Road. A report was filed to document the incident. On 08/15/2022 at 06:45 pm, a deputy was dispatched to Coshocton Rd on a report of found property. An attempt was made to contact the owner.
NCAC coaches pick Kenyon as preseason men's soccer favorite
CLEVELAND -- Six-time defending North Coast Athletic Conference (NCAC) champion Kenyon College was tabbed as the favorite in the race for the 2022 men's soccer championship according to preseason balloting of the league coaches. The Owls collected seven of the nine possible first-place votes and 79 points overall. Ohio Wesleyan...
