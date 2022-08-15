Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Were These Two Missing Georgia Real Estate Entrepreneurs Dating The Same Mystery Man?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedMarietta, GA
These Historic High Trestles on the Silver Comet Trail Offer Soaring Views and Scenic Vistas Along Your Bike JourneyDeanLandPaulding County, GA
Tunes By The Tracks- A Stone Mountain TraditionDoc LawrenceStone Mountain, GA
Rudy Giuliani To Appear For Grand Jury After Trump's Election ProbeBryan DijkhuizenAtlanta, GA
Well-Known Dollar Store Slapped With FinesCadrene Heslop
Alex Rodriguez: 'I’m not going to go to the Hall of Fame, probably, because of my own mistake'
Former New York Yankees superstar Alex Rodriguez had plenty to say during the alternate broadcast of Sunday's game between the Bronx Bombers and Boston Red Sox that aired on ESPN2. Rodriguez explained he was "heartbroken" to learn that San Diego Padres All-Star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. had received an 80-game...
Braves fans will be sick listening to Chipper Jones’ thoughts on the Mets
Atlanta Braves fans are going to hate what Chipper Jones had to say about the New York Mets. Atlanta Braves legend Chipper Jones may have owned the New York Mets during his illustrious prime, but he is not afraid to call it like he sees it. In the decade since...
Gerrit Cole lays out what Yankees need with 3-word truth bomb after loss to Rays
Frustrations are getting louder in the Bronx. The New York Yankees are struggling mightily so far in the second half of the 2022 MLB season, and after losing 4-0 at home to the Tampa Bay Rays, have dropped 12 of the last 14 outings. That is not ideal for the Yankees, who are still looking to regain the incredible form they had in the first half of the season, during which they appeared to play with a cloak of invincibility. That’s no longer the story for them this time, and Yankees ace Gerrit Cole just wants his team to find that “spark” to get New York going again.
Braves receive a boatload of positive injury news ahead of Mets series
Who knows how this upcoming series with the Mets will go, but no matter the result, the Braves will at least be a much healthier team this week than they were last week. First and foremost, Mike Soroka is set to begin his rehab assignment on Tuesday in High-A Rome.
Red Sox announcer, Hall of Famer Dennis Eckersley blasts Pirates during broadcast
It was learned earlier this month that longtime Boston Red Sox television color commentator and Hall-of-Famer Dennis Eckersley will be retiring at the end of the current season. Eckersley clearly won't be going quietly into the figurative night. As noted by Justin Terranova of the New York Post, Eckersley blasted...
Ronald Acuña Jr. praises Braves rookie
The Braves absolutely throttled the Mets Monday night 13-1, as they narrowed the deficit in the division to 4.5 games. Ronald Acuña Jr. totaled three RBI doubles, while William Contreras and Eddie Rosario strung together back-to-back homers. Atlanta also had a bounce-back effort from Spencer Strider, who couldn’t even...
Yankees receive great Giancarlo Stanton injury news after walk-off Grand Slam over Tampa
The New York Yankees enjoyed a defining moment in their season after Josh Donaldson smashed a Grand Slam to walk off a much-needed win against the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday night. Down three runs in the bottom of the 10th inning, courtesy of Aroldis Chapman failing to find the...
Yankees make outfield shift, preparing to decrease Aaron Hicks’s workload
The New York Yankees have scored one run in their last three games and four runs in their last four games, showcasing one of the worst offensive streaks of any team in baseball this season. Manager Aaron Boone is desperately trying to find a way out of the abyss. Despite narrowly holding onto an AL East lead, the Bombers need support.
The Yankees have a stud bullpen piece sitting in Triple-A they refuse to utilize
The New York Yankees‘ starting pitching has been solid the past few days, but the bullpen has run into a few roadblocks. Notably, on Monday night against the Tampa Bay Rays, Wandy Peralta and Lou Trivino struggled to mitigate production with a tied game at 0-0. Despite some hardships,...
New York Giants aren’t fooling anyone with Daniel Jones, Tyrod Taylor saga
First-year New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen do not have a built-in relationship with
NFL・
The Yankees have their closer on the roster and it’s not Aroldis Chapman
The New York Yankees learned a valuable lesson on Wednesday, despite a walk-off Grand Slam from Josh Donaldson to overcome the Tampa Bay Rays. They learned that Aroldis Chapman still can’t be trusted in high-leverage situations. Manager Aaron Boone pulled Scott Effross from the game after a successful 9th...
Watch: Nationals ban two fans after exchange with Cubs' Willson Contreras
In the top of the 10th inning of the Tuesday evening game between the Chicago Cubs and Washington Nationals held at Nationals Park, Cubs catcher Willson Contreras delivered a sacrifice fly to hand the visitors what ultimately became a temporary lead. As Contreras walked back toward the dugout, he appeared to exchange some not-so-pleasant words with two individuals who were sporting Nationals jerseys:
The Mets Are Dealing With Yet Another Pitcher Injury
It was Carlos Carrasco on Monday night. On Tuesday night, it was Taijuan Walker. The New York Mets have been dealt two significant blows to their rotation in the past few days. After Carrasco suffered an oblique injury, Walker was pulled from last night’s start with back spasms. Walker...
New York Mets vs. Atlanta Braves outlook and odds Thu., 8/18: Amazins turn to deGrom, seek split
Atlanta's Max Fried would like to forget his most recent start against the Mets, but New York's Jacob deGrom has nothing but good memories from his last outing against the Braves. The two standouts will oppose each other on Thursday night in the finale of a four-game series in Atlanta.
Mike Soroka flawless in his first rehab start
It’s the first time Soroka has pitched in a live game in more than a year, and it couldn’t have been more special to see a guy bounce back from multiple Achilles surgeries in this fashion. Although this is extremely encouraging, Soroka still hasn’t started a major-league game in over two years; the club will certainly take it slow with the 25-year-old righty.
Phillies broadcast trolls Mets legend Keith Hernandez with new graphic
The feud between the Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets legend and broadcaster Keith Hernandez isn't cooling off this summer. As Jared Greenspan explained for the New York Post, Hernandez raised eyebrows when he said during a recent broadcast that he "hates" working Phillies-Mets games and claimed he went so far as to ask the front office of SNY, the television home of the Amazins, to avoid having to call such contests.
NBA Rumors: James Dolan Is “Likely” To Sell The Knicks And Rangers After Construction Of MSG Sphere Is Completed In Las Vegas
Despite being the highest-valued team in the NBA, the New York Knicks have long been seen as a disorganized mess. With no championships in the last 40 years, the team has suffered mightily from the poor decision-making and management of owner James Dolan. Hard-core fans will recognize the name, as...
Report: Former Yankees reliever Dellin Betances retires
Former New York Yankees reliever Dellin Betances retired on Wednesday, according to the New York Post. The right-hander was released by the Los Angeles Dodgers earlier Wednesday after signing a minor league contract with the organization back in April. He spent most of the season with Triple-A Oklahoma City, where he went 0-3 with a 11.08 ERA in 15 appearances (one start).
Angels star Shohei Ohtani makes MLB history again after 4-for-5 day against Mariners
To no one's surprise, Los Angeles Angels' two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani is in the midst of another standout campaign. On Wednesday, Ohtani had another Ohtani-like day at the plate against the Seattle Mariners, finishing 4-for-5 with a triple, home run and four RBI in an 11-7 loss. Ohtani's triple in...
Reflecting on iconic careers of the 7 new inductees joining New York Giants Ring of Honor
The New York Giants announced seven new inductees will be welcomed as new members of the Giants’ Ring of Honor
NFL・
