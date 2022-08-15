ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Gerrit Cole lays out what Yankees need with 3-word truth bomb after loss to Rays

Frustrations are getting louder in the Bronx. The New York Yankees are struggling mightily so far in the second half of the 2022 MLB season, and after losing 4-0 at home to the Tampa Bay Rays, have dropped 12 of the last 14 outings. That is not ideal for the Yankees, who are still looking to regain the incredible form they had in the first half of the season, during which they appeared to play with a cloak of invincibility. That’s no longer the story for them this time, and Yankees ace Gerrit Cole just wants his team to find that “spark” to get New York going again.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Local
Georgia Sports
Atlanta, GA
Sports
City
Atlanta, GA
Yardbarker

Ronald Acuña Jr. praises Braves rookie

The Braves absolutely throttled the Mets Monday night 13-1, as they narrowed the deficit in the division to 4.5 games. Ronald Acuña Jr. totaled three RBI doubles, while William Contreras and Eddie Rosario strung together back-to-back homers. Atlanta also had a bounce-back effort from Spencer Strider, who couldn’t even...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Fraley
Person
Chris Bassitt
Person
Buck Showalter
Yardbarker

Watch: Nationals ban two fans after exchange with Cubs' Willson Contreras

In the top of the 10th inning of the Tuesday evening game between the Chicago Cubs and Washington Nationals held at Nationals Park, Cubs catcher Willson Contreras delivered a sacrifice fly to hand the visitors what ultimately became a temporary lead. As Contreras walked back toward the dugout, he appeared to exchange some not-so-pleasant words with two individuals who were sporting Nationals jerseys:
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New York Mets#The Atlanta Braves#Yardbarker Quick Pick#Yardbarker New York Mets
Yardbarker

The Mets Are Dealing With Yet Another Pitcher Injury

It was Carlos Carrasco on Monday night. On Tuesday night, it was Taijuan Walker. The New York Mets have been dealt two significant blows to their rotation in the past few days. After Carrasco suffered an oblique injury, Walker was pulled from last night’s start with back spasms. Walker...
MLB
Yardbarker

Mike Soroka flawless in his first rehab start

It’s the first time Soroka has pitched in a live game in more than a year, and it couldn’t have been more special to see a guy bounce back from multiple Achilles surgeries in this fashion. Although this is extremely encouraging, Soroka still hasn’t started a major-league game in over two years; the club will certainly take it slow with the 25-year-old righty.
MLB
Yardbarker

Phillies broadcast trolls Mets legend Keith Hernandez with new graphic

The feud between the Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets legend and broadcaster Keith Hernandez isn't cooling off this summer. As Jared Greenspan explained for the New York Post, Hernandez raised eyebrows when he said during a recent broadcast that he "hates" working Phillies-Mets games and claimed he went so far as to ask the front office of SNY, the television home of the Amazins, to avoid having to call such contests.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
Yardbarker

Report: Former Yankees reliever Dellin Betances retires

Former New York Yankees reliever Dellin Betances retired on Wednesday, according to the New York Post. The right-hander was released by the Los Angeles Dodgers earlier Wednesday after signing a minor league contract with the organization back in April. He spent most of the season with Triple-A Oklahoma City, where he went 0-3 with a 11.08 ERA in 15 appearances (one start).
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy