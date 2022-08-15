Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Tesla Involved In a Fatal Motorcycle Accident While Using Autopilot In UtahAbdul GhaniSalt Lake City, UT
Outstanding Shows Run Regularly At The Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Utah Set To Experience Record High TemperaturesBlogging TimeUtah State
Big Band Tuesdays at The Gallivan Center in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Related
deseret.com
A Big 12 coach accidentally said Utah is joining the conference — and then praised BYU
Those paying attention to conference realignment talks will know that there’s been heavy speculation that Utah could end up in the Big 12. Did Baylor Bears head coach Dave Aranda just speak it into existence, or was it merely a slip-up? Earlier this week, Aranda made an appearance at...
deseret.com
Cal transfer running back Chris Brooks ignoring the hype, expectations heaped upon him
If a couple weeks of preseason training camp have proven anything about BYU’s offensive plans for the 2022 season, it is that the Cougars will rely a lot on the broad shoulders and muscular legs of Cal transfer running back Chris Brooks. “He is everything we knew he would...
deseret.com
These 4 players are Utah football’s 2022 captains
The Utah football program has announced the four players that will be wearing the captain’s patch this season. On Thursday night, the Utes announced that quaterback Cameron Rising, defensive tackle Devin Kaufusi, tight end Brant Kuithe and cornerback Clark Phillips III will be their captains this season. Each was...
deseret.com
Former BYU great Robbie Bosco reflects on national championship season — and what-ifs
Lying on a locker room table inside the bowels of Jack Murphy Stadium, BYU’s team doctors offer junior quarterback Robbie Bosco a couple of suggestions — “do you want a shot or some pain medication?”. Bosco pondered his options while at the same time wondered how in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
deseret.com
Flashback Friday: How close did BYU come to derailing the Manti Te’o, Notre Dame title chase in 2012?
Note: This story is part of the Deseret News sports team’s Flashback Friday series, which revisits memorable moments involving Utah teams. Notre Dame is synonymous with college football — the pageantry of the game comes full circle in the Fighting Irish’s home of South Bend, Indiana. The...
deseret.com
‘A natural leader’: Devin Kaufusi making the most of final season of college football
Utah defensive tackle Devin Kaufusi is savoring his final college football fall camp. “August just flies by. It’s like August isn’t a real month anymore. It’s just football, day-in and day-out, from 6:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m,” he said. “Everyone’s been able to let the personalities shine through but take the criticism that’s needed and better themselves and their rooms as leadership and position groups. Fall camp’s been good.”
deseret.com
Why history suggests Utah has legit shot at College Football Playoff berth
Wrongly or rightly, it’s a fairly big deal that the University of Utah has been ranked No. 7 in the recently released AP preseason college football rankings. Why? Because it provides them with a head start. A quick look at the last eight national playoffs reveals that only six...
deseret.com
‘You can do hard things’; What Utah cornerbacks coach Sharrieff Shah learned from last season’s tragedies and triumphs
No doubt, it was a bittersweet year for Utah football in 2021. The Utes endured the tragic deaths of two players, running back Ty Jordan and cornerback Aaron Lowe. They also captured their first Pac-12 championship and Rose Bowl appearance. This week, Utah cornerbacks coach Sharrieff Shah reflected on that...
RELATED PEOPLE
deseret.com
High school football: West, Corner Canyon, Orem and Snow Canyon face marquee out-of-state teams in Week 2
Throughout the high school football preseason, it’s very common for Utah teams to face an out-of-state opponent. In fact, there are 50 games on tap this season that feature Utah teams vs. out-of-state teams. Some of these cross-state games kick off this Friday in Week 2, and there’s definitely...
deseret.com
Clark Phillips III’s sweet new ride is among the spoils NIL is bringing Ute athletes
Now that college athletes can profit from their name, image and likeness, business opportunities are popping up all over the country. And that’s certainly been the case at Utah, where athletes, like cornerback Clark Phillips III, are benefitting. Thanks to NIL, he recently made a big, splashy purchase. “One...
Gephardt Daily
University of Utah kicks off new athletics season with stadium celebration
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 16, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Utes fans are invited to celebrate all 20 University of Utah programs as the 2022-23 college athletics season gets underway. Coaches and student-athletes from U. sports programs will chat with Utes play-by-play announcer Bill Riley during “A Night at...
deseret.com
2 former BYU teammates have joined a Power 5 coaching staff — with Bronco Mendenhall connections
On Thursday afternoon, former BYU Cougars wide receiver Micah Simon posted on Twitter that he is now part of the Syracuse Orange football coaching staff, serving as an offensive analyst. As it turns out, former Cougar quarterback Koy Detmer Jr. is also on the Orange’s staff this season, serving as...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Less heat and more storms on the way
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Friday, Utah — we’ve made it to the end of the workweek! As we close out the week, we’ll get some changes as moisture increases statewide and a system approaches from the west. In southern Utah, we’ll see more scattered showers and thunderstorms. Instead of storms mainly being in […]
kslnewsradio.com
Two autistic brothers with ties to Utah drown off Hawaii coast
SALT LAKE CITY — Two teenage autistic brothers with ties to Utah drowned in the ocean off of Hawaii last week, according to their aunt. According to a news release from the Hawaii Police Department, the two boys Adam Larkin, 16, and his younger brother Gabriel, 14, along with their father and another relative were swept out to sea on Aug. 11. The news release says the two adults along with the 16-year-old were rescued.
deseret.com
What’s the status of BYU’s Chaz Ah You?
Former four-star recruit Chaz Ah You remains out, and off the roster, and there has been some indication that the flash linebacker/safety could take a redshirt year and return next season for his senior year. Speaking of the starting strong safety position, assistant head coach Ed Lamb said Ammon Hannemann...
gastronomicslc.com
Jack In The Box still planning Utah expansion
Hot on the heels of news that Beehive-borne Training Table are planning a daring comeback, FOX13 yesterday teased a similar message about Jack In The Box. The TV piece appears to reference the JITB franchising page for Utah here which describes the Salt Lake City Metro as:. “a thriving city...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ksl.com
This former Utah Jazz player just listed his Salt Lake City home for sale
SALT LAKE CITY — Former Utah Jazz fan favorite Joe Ingles has put his Salt Lake City home up for sale. "The selling of my Utah home is bittersweet. I spent eight seasons with the Jazz and during that time you fall in love with a place and its people ... but the time has come for us to sell and get settled in Milwaukee," the Australian guard said in a statement Wednesday.
'It is not our job to play God': Utah woman organizes state capitol rally to make clergy mandated reporters
Logan, Utah, resident Lindsey Lundholm is the main organizer of a rally on Friday at 6:30 p.m. at the Utah State Capitol in Salt Lake City to push for clergy to become state mandated reporters of child-abuse. Weeks ago, however, she was making flyers only for fictitious rallies, finding the practice to be therapeutic after reading an Associated Press story that struck close to her childhood. The investigative piece noted...
Girl investigated for being transgender after winning state title
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A female high school athlete won the state championship — then the parents of the girls who finished in 2nd and 3rd place complained about the fact that she was transgender. She wasn’t. The complaints and ensuing investigation are now happening in the wake of Utah’s H.B.11, which bans transgender […]
ksl.com
Preliminary plan in works to bring professional baseball to Cache County
LOGAN — If all goes as planned, professional baseball will be coming to Cache Valley. An ownership group that includes Ogden Raptors owner Dave Baggott has signed a letter of intent with Alex Bearnson and a Providence city landowner to place a new Pioneer League baseball franchise and new ballpark in the area by 2024.
Comments / 0