EAGLES UNFILTERED: As Camp Winds Down, Conversation Heats Up

There is plenty of Jalen Hurts talk in the recent episode as well as a look at some players flying under the radar to make the final 53-man roster, and more

Training camp is winding down, but the conversation isn't.

In fact, with so much coming up for the Eagles, there will be plenty of conversations around the team, its players, and coaches as the rest of summer unfolds and the regular season begins.

Of course, so much of the talk will center around Jalen Hurts, because he is the quarterback and there is so much unknown about the 24-year-old signal-caller as he heads into Year 2 as the starter.

Cohosts Ed Kracz and Conor Myles begin the latest episode of their Eagles Unfiltered podcast right there - with Hurts.

Here's some of what you will hear

The quarterback certainly looks more comfortable returning to the same offense, but how will that translate into the season?

There have been several players having an under-the-radar summer. Who are they?

There has also been some cross-training taking place with a safety getting reps in the slot and a slot corner taking reps at safety.

The cohosts give their thoughts on who the five most valuable players are on this team in terms of who must stay healthy in order for the team to have the kind of success that is expected with an upgraded roster.

That and more when you listen with one of the links above.

Ed Kracz is the publisher of SI.com's Fan Nation Eagles Today and co-host of the Eagles Unfiltered Podcast.