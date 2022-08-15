New Details: Antidepressant Drugs Blamed In Naomi Judd Death, As It Emerges She Battled Insecurities Over Appearance

mega

Before Naomi Judd passed away , she was stressed about a slew of things, a source exclusively tells OK! .

"Between the pressure of appearing at the Country Music Hall of Fame induction and a planned tour with daughter Wynonna , she was insecure about her thinning hair and weight gain from antidepressant drugs. It was all too much for her brittle mental state ," the insider divulges.

Sadly, Naomi took her own life at her home in Tennessee.

In mid-May, Ashley Judd spoke about the incident, explaining why she and Wynonna kept the details under wraps for some time.

“She used a weapon … a firearm ,” the actress previously told Good Morning America . “So that’s the piece of information we’re very uncomfortable sharing.”

“When you’re talking about mental illness, it’s important to distinguish between the loved one and the disease,” she shared. “My mother knew that she was seen and she was heard in her anguish and she was walked home.”

“Our mother couldn’t hang on until she was inducted into the hall of fame by her peers ,” she added. “That is the level of catastrophe of what was going on inside of her, because the barrier between the regard in which they held her couldn’t penetrate into her heart and the lie the disease told her was so convincing.”

As OK! previously reported, the Judd family has been torn apart after Naomi's death, as the matriarch left her money to her husband, Larry Strickland .

“In the event my spouse ceases or fails to serve, then I nominate and appoint my brother-in-law, Reginald Strickland , and Daniel Kris Wiatr as Co-Executors. I direct that no bond shall be required of my Executor," the document reads.

As a result, Wynonna is allegedly contesting the $25 million will . "Wynonna was banking on getting a piece of the pie," divulged an insider, adding that she thinks her sister and step father-in-law "conspired against her."