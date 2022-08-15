ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

New Details: Antidepressant Drugs Blamed In Naomi Judd Death, As It Emerges She Battled Insecurities Over Appearance

By OK! Staff
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41gMDo_0hHuTVBb00
mega

Before Naomi Judd passed away , she was stressed about a slew of things, a source exclusively tells OK! .

"Between the pressure of appearing at the Country Music Hall of Fame induction and a planned tour with daughter Wynonna , she was insecure about her thinning hair and weight gain from antidepressant drugs. It was all too much for her brittle mental state ," the insider divulges.

Sadly, Naomi took her own life at her home in Tennessee.

In mid-May, Ashley Judd spoke about the incident, explaining why she and Wynonna kept the details under wraps for some time.

“She used a weapon … a firearm ,” the actress previously told Good Morning America . “So that’s the piece of information we’re very uncomfortable sharing.”

8 JUDD FAMILY SECRETS NO ONE KNOWS: NAOMI'S VIOLENCE, WYNNONA'S WILD DAUGHTER & MORE

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15aDKY_0hHuTVBb00
mega

“When you’re talking about mental illness, it’s important to distinguish between the loved one and the disease,” she shared. “My mother knew that she was seen and she was heard in her anguish and she was walked home.”

“Our mother couldn’t hang on until she was inducted into the hall of fame by her peers ,” she added. “That is the level of catastrophe of what was going on inside of her, because the barrier between the regard in which they held her couldn’t penetrate into her heart and the lie the disease told her was so convincing.”

WYNONNA JUDD'S DAUGHTER IS SENTENCED TO EIGHT YEARS IN PRISON

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PoRja_0hHuTVBb00
mega

As OK! previously reported, the Judd family has been torn apart after Naomi's death, as the matriarch left her money to her husband, Larry Strickland .

“In the event my spouse ceases or fails to serve, then I nominate and appoint my brother-in-law, Reginald Strickland , and Daniel Kris Wiatr as Co-Executors. I direct that no bond shall be required of my Executor," the document reads.

As a result, Wynonna is allegedly contesting the $25 million will . "Wynonna was banking on getting a piece of the pie," divulged an insider, adding that she thinks her sister and step father-in-law "conspired against her."

Comments / 121

James Rinaldi
4d ago

it is amazing how horrible people can be to others. I'm embarrassed for all of you who think you are better than someone else. you are not. you have issues trust me

Reply(7)
61
Melissa Welles Murphy
4d ago

Lesson for everyone, don't depend on a Dr to warn you about a drug or even a pharmacist. Everyone can easily look up the side effects!Enter a drug name then side effects and Click! make sure you read ALL the categories...Common. Uncommon, Rare, Extremely Rare and Unknown Incidences. btw the last 3 are NOT that rare and are NOT unknown!!and Dr's NEVER tell you if a drug has been labeled a black box drug!

Reply(3)
46
Lois Cady Petersen
4d ago

I was thinking when she and Winona sang together in public for the first time in a long time, that she seemed scared. then my thoughts after her tragic death, that she might have been terrified of the upcoming tour. so very sad. sometimes the drugs prescribed are worse than the symptoms. your thoughts are no longer your own. very very sad. my heart goes out to her family.

Reply
46
Related
musictimes.com

Naomi Judd Still Alive 'For Minutes' After Shooting Herself, Ashley Judd Claims in New Lawsuit

A new lawsuit filed by Ashley Judd revealed that she was still able to find Naomi Judd alive after the late singer shot herself. In pursuit of blocking the release of autopsy and toxicology reports of Naomi, Ashley submitted a new court filing on Friday months after her mother's death. Aside from preventing the publication of private details, she also revealed once-unknown information about the singer's passing.
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

Why Naomi Judd may have cut Ashley Judd and Wynonna Judd out of will

Naomi Judd left her daughters, performers Ashley Judd and Wynonna Judd, out of her will according to multiple reports. The country singer died by suicide in April at age 76. Naomi appointed her husband of 33 years, Larry Strickland, as executor of her $25 million estate. Judd's brother-in-law, Reginald Strickland, and Wiatr & Associates President Daniel Kris Wiatr will serve as the estate's co-executors "in the event my spouse ceases or fails to serve," the document reads.
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

Naomi Judd Feared Grandson, Who Works For Local Sheriff, Would Find Her After Suicide

Troubled country queen Naomi Judd had planned to kill herself for years — but long held back because she didn’t want her body to be discovered by her grandson, who works as a local deputy sheriff, Radar has learned.The tragic singer, 76, who made up the superstar duo The Judds with daughter Wynonna, committed suicide at her Tennessee home on April 30 — despite previously vowing not to harm herself over fears grandkid Elijah, 27, would be forced to investigate her death.Elijah, an eight-year veteran of the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, is the son of Wynonna and her first husband,...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
Popculture

Casey Anthony: Life Since Daughter Caylee's Death Revealed

Casey Anthony is a name that will always spark controversy and attention in the media, all due to the outcome of her infamous murder case. Anthony has held tight to the idea that the story in court is her story, but others involved in the trial expressed regret for conclusions in her trial. Anthony maintains innocence and seems intent to tell her story at some point, but only in her terms. Before the release of a documentary giving her point of view on the terrible case, shes reportedly making an appearance on reality TV this summer. Despite the years that have passed, Anthony still finds paths into headlines due to personal issues and disputed attempts to tell her story. The 36-year-old has spent time trying to line up new ventures, new loves and much more in the ten years since the death of her daughter, Caylee. But with recent events added to the story, she may have a very hard time for that.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
State
Tennessee State
RadarOnline

Adult Film Star Tests Positive For Monkeypox & Shares Photos Showcasing Startling Symptoms

An adult film star from Texas recently tested positive for monkeypox and took to social media to share his symptoms in an effort to “educate” others about the virus’ development, Radar has learned.Silver Steele first developed monkeypox symptoms around July 11 when pimple-like spots started to appear on his face and around his mouth. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Silver Steele (@therealsilversteele) Then, over the course of three weeks, the symptoms began to exacerbate – at which point Steele...
PUBLIC HEALTH
International Business Times

Four Beloved TV Actors Died Over The Weekend

Hollywood has yet again lost four beloved television and film actors who made fans from across the globe laugh, cry and fall in love with their relatable characters. Below is the list of the actors and actresses whose legacies will never be forgotten even beyond their lifetimes. 1. Robyn Griggs.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wynonna Judd
Person
Naomi Judd
Person
Larry Strickland
Person
Ashley Judd
OK! Magazine

Ashton Kutcher Steps Out With Mila Kunis & Their Kids After Revealing Terrifying Health Battle

Ashton Kutcher seems to be enjoying time with Mila Kunis and their kiddos after he shockingly revealed he previosuly battled a rare autoimmune disease which nearly robbed him of his vision and hearing.In photos from their outing, the That 70's Show costars took their daughter Wyatt, 7, and son Dimitri, 5, out for frozen yogurt on Tuesday, August 17, in Los Angeles. The Black Swan star kept it casual in a jean romper and sneakers while Kutcher looked cool in a t-shirt and jeans combo.'FREEDOM': MILA KUNIS CONFESSED SHE WANTED TO FILM SUPER BOWL COMMERCIAL WITH ASHTON KUTCHER TO GET...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

Missing Actress Found in Jail After Online Panic

Australian actress Laura McCulloch was reported missing by her family, but was later identified as a woman who allegedly bit a police officer in Santa Monica, California on Aug. 12. McCulloch's family reported her missing to the Los Angeles Police Department and a GoFundMe page sad she was last heard from during a date with someone she met online. McCulloch, 37, has appeared in a handful of short films, including the 2022 indie COVID Support Group.
SANTA MONICA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antidepressant Drugs#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Insecurities
rolling out

R. Kelly responds to claims he’s father of Savage baby

One of R. Kelly’s former girlfriends dropped a bombshell on pop culture when she claimed that she is pregnant with the disgraced singer’s baby. The convicted sexual predator, however, vehemently denies that he is the father. In a preview of her upcoming tell-all memoir, Joycelyn Savage wrote that...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

Lisa Marie Presley Heads Back to Court Due to 'Elvis' Movie

Lisa Marie Presley is headed back to court over her ex-husband's legal battle to increase his child support checks. Radar Online reports that Michael Lockwood will be allowed to introduce "live evidence" at the upcoming trial and can question Lisa Marie in court about her finances. Elvis' daughter filed for divorce from Michael in 2016 after ten years of marriage. They have 11-year-old twins, Harper and Finley. A prenuptial agreement he signed prevented him from seeking spousal support. Lisa Marie avoided paying child support because of debt owed at the time of their split, including a $10 million tax bill. She also accused claimed her husband had inappropriate photos of their children on his computer, which he denied, and no charges were filed. Michael wants more child support from Lisa Marie due to her financial situation improving.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Inside Desperate 911 Call From Anne Heche Crash Scene, Screams Heard About Someone Being Trapped

Anne Heche was trapped in her car after crashing into a two-story home as fire quickly spread, with onlookers desperately trying to help — to no avail.A 911 caller, who seems to be a neighbor of the Los Angeles home Heche barreled her car into on Friday, August 5, reportedly told authorities a car went through the home "very fast." From the recording, it didn't appear the caller was aware the late actress was trapped inside the vehicle, but people in the background could be heard yelling that someone was in trouble.As the panic played out on the phone with...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RadarOnline

Michael K. Williams Was High On 'Too Much Cocaine' When He Met Barack Obama, Posthumous Memoir Reveals

Michael K. Williams, the late actor who passed away last year from a drug overdose, was high on drugs when he met Barack Obama in 2008, Radar has learned.The startling incident was revealed in Williams’ upcoming posthumous memoir, Scenes from My Life, which he was in the process of writing when he was found dead from a fatal fentanyl, heroin and cocaine overdose in September 2021.According to Williams, the incident took place in 2008 after Obama invited The Wire and Boardwalk Empire actor to meet him during a presidential campaign stop in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.“I couldn’t even put my words together,”...
BROOKLYN, NY
OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

101K+
Followers
2K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

#AlwaysTrending Check out OKMagazine.com. Follow us on twitter @OKMagazine and Instragram @OKMagazine!

 https://okmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy