ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Seven western states face Monday water conservation plan deadline

By Ben Warwick
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Dnp1j_0hHuTIxO00

Seven western states have until the end of the day Monday to submit a plan that would conserve billions of gallons of Colorado River water by 2023.

Commissioners in Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, Wyoming, Arizona, California, and Nevada face the monumental task of developing a plan that would conserve more than 700 billion gallons of water in Lake Powell, Lake Mead, and the Colorado River Basin. Water in those areas provide critical irrigation and drinking water to residents in all states.

The group, called the Upper Division States, must submit a plan Monday to the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation that details how they would conserve the water by 15% in the next year. If the group does not, the Bureau would step in and impose their own cuts without input from the states.

The region faces a huge drought that threatens farms, livestock, and water supplies.

"The Colorado River is in crisis there's been a fundamental imbalance on the system we've know about for decades but it's really coming to a head," John Berggren, a water policy analyst for the non-profit Western Resource Alliances group, told CBS News Colorado in July. "We are seeing the two largest reservoirs Lake Powell and Lake Mead rapidly decline, potentially reaching record low levels where they can no longer function as dams on the system."

In July, the group told the federal government they would work together to create a five-point plan including aggressive water management, incentives for conserving water from upper reservoirs into lower reservoirs, and reimplementing a compensation program for those who voluntarily agree to use less water.

Comments / 17

calley
4d ago

God destroyed the earth with a flood. 8 people survived because of their faith. The God sent a rainbow saying he would never flood the earth again. It will be by fire. Do you think this is starting of the end times? Everything is drying up heat is soaring. Look around. Get ready it’s going to get worse. California is the biggest state that misuses the earth.

Reply(2)
4
Carlos Garcia
3d ago

for years I've been seeing millions upon millions of gallons of water drain out to the Pacific Ocean during the rainy days,. why are we not harnessing any of that water... has any one ever driven over the Los Angeles river during a storm ???? What a waste of water .

Reply
2
Guest
4d ago

It’s been in a fundamental imbalance for DECADES and now it’s coming to a head? Do we believe the science or not? The population increase and business development has put too much burden on the conventional water sources and now we’re starting to get concerned. How bout we start making proactive decisions not reactive ones? It’s been in the making for decades and now it’s in a crisis point. Whatever and whoever has been responsible for this water supply should be answering questions about how could this depletion continue, now it’s almost dry and we’re concerned.

Reply
2
Related
GreenMatters

The Great Salt Lake May Not Be Around Much Longer — Here’s Why

While floods continue to plague middle America, and wildfires blaze along the West Coast, parts of the U.S. are completely drying out. Lake Mead, which stretches across Arizona and Nevada, is on the brink of dissipation, while Nevada's Walker Lake is expected to be empty within a few decades. And after the European Space Agency released a series of satellite images, Utah residents are wondering why the Great Salt Lake is drying up, too.
NEVADA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
State
New Mexico State
State
California State
State
Nevada State
Local
Wyoming Government
State
Wyoming State
State
Colorado State
State
Arizona State
Local
California Government
Local
Colorado Government
State
Utah State
Local
Nevada Government
Local
Arizona Government
CBS News

Millions at risk of power and water shortages as two of the nation's largest reservoirs on the brink of "dead pool status," U.N. warns

Millions of people in the Western U.S. are at risk of seeing reduced access to both water and power as two of the nation's biggest reservoirs continue to dry up inch by inch. The United Nations issued a warning on Tuesday that the water levels in Lake Mead and Lake Powell are at their lowest ever and are getting perilously close to reaching "dead pool status."
ARIZONA STATE
105.5 The Fan

The Dark Secrets of a Utah Ranch Are Under Investigation

My fascination with the paranormal and unexplained phenomena is well-documented. So, when I was scrolling through Netflix over the weekend, I was shocked to learn via a History Channel documentary that "the world’s most mysterious hot spot for UFO and 'High Strangeness' phenomena" was just 7 hours away from Boise.
BOISE, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Management#Water Conservation#Western States#Water Supplies#Drinking Water#The Upper Division States#Bureau#Cbs News Colorado
Fox News

Mexico City residents angered by influx of Americans speaking English, gentrifying area: report

An influx of Californians and other Americans has made its way to Mexico City, angering some locals who say they are gentrifying the area, according to a report. The Los Angeles Times report on Wednesday outlined how some Mexican locals are "fed up" with the growing number of Americans, many from California, moving to and visiting the country, which has contributed to a rise in rent and a shift from Spanish to English in some places.
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
The Independent

Deadly California wildfire wipes out scenic river town

Roger Derry, 80, and his son have lived together in the tiny scenic hamlet of Klamath River in Northern California for more than 40 years.They know most of the town's 200 or so residents.Now, they're one of the few families left after California's largest and deadliest wildfire of the year raged through the modest homes and stores of the riverside town.“It’s very sad. It’s very disheartening,” Derry said. “Some of our oldest homes, 100-year-old homes, are gone. It’s a small community. Good people, good folks, for the most part, live here and in time will rebuild. But it’s going...
CALIFORNIA STATE
ScienceAlert

Deep Water Under The Colorado Plateau Reveals a Hidden Surprise

Earth's deepest sources of water may not be as old as we once assumed. Based on samples taken from deep below the Colorado Plateau, the briny remnants of ancient seas that make up the base of many groundwater systems might not be so perfectly isolated from the world above. When researchers attempted to date the region's Paradox Basin, between Colorado and Utah, they found 'young' water had been flushed down as deep as three kilometers (1.9 miles). The fresh influx would have been delivered by rainfall, snow melt or natural aquifers as recently as between 400,000 and 1.1 million years ago. While that might seem downright...
SCIENCE
Washington Examiner

Welcome to Denver — a ‘hellhole’ of drugs

DENVER — Friends and family arrived for a graduation in May at the University of Denver. We forgot to warn them. Once a cosmopolitan utopia of clean, safe, family-friendly neighborhoods and parks, Denver now looks and feels like a drug orgy. The stench of marijuana wafts through neighborhoods where a small percentage of family dwellings have transitioned into pot farms . Walking through much of Denver and other Colorado cities, one becomes accustomed to stepping over and around growing numbers of full-time drug users living on sidewalks, parks, medians, and lawns.
DENVER, CO
The Independent

More human remains surface at shrinking Lake Mead

A fourth set of human remains has surfaced at Lake Mead, which straddles the Arizona and Nevada border, as its waters continue to recede.The National Park Service said Saturday that the remains -- the fourth such discovery since May -- were found at the Swim Beach area, CNN reported. NPS did not immediately return a request for comment on Sunday from The Independent.Surfacing bodies have created a massive buzz in the region since the first remains were found May 1 in the drought-depleted lake.Boaters enjoying Lake Mead first discovered human remains in a barrel on 1 May near Hemenway...
LAS VEGAS, NV
105.5 The Fan

The State of Idaho Places a ‘Sin-Tax’ on These 7 Bad Habit Items

When Idaho gas prices started to rise at a disgusting rate earlier this summer, the words “gas-tax holiday” started getting thrown around. In June, Democrat state lawmakers asked Governor Little to call a special session where the legislature could consider suspending the state’s 32 cents per gallon excise tax on gas for six months. If you’re filling up an average commuter car from empty, that could save you $4-5 per visit. It was a nice thought since everyone’s wallets are feeling a little thinner thanks to high gas prices and inflation on other necessities.
IDAHO STATE
Smithonian

Rio Grande Runs Dry in Albuquerque

After years of drought in the Southwest, a stretch of the Rio Grande once flowing through Albuquerque has run dry for the first time in 40 years. Officials warn that the conditions will likely get worse in the upcoming days. “Most folks in Albuquerque who have lived here have grown...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
55K+
Followers
27K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy