ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Russian crude exports to Asia are falling to their lowest levels since March

By Brian Evans
Markets Insider
Markets Insider
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EEwTQ_0hHuT96600
  • Russian crude exports to Asia have fallen to their lowest levels since the invasion of Ukraine.
  • Shipments are falling below two million barrels per day according to Bloomberg.
  • China and India are Moscow's biggest importers of crude.

Russian crude exports to Asia fell last week to their lowest level since the invasion of Ukraine began, in a warning sign to the Kremlin that demand for its oil could be waning.

Bloomberg first reported that shipping data for the week ending August 12 showed daily flows below two million barrels per day, bringing Russia's oil exports to the region to the lowest since March.

India and China are the biggest importers of Russian crude, and have benefited from snapping up oil at a discount from the Kremlin as Western nations sanction Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.

The single week of data isn't enough to make a conclusive assessment toward India and China's future appetite for Russian oil, but it is a stark metric given both countries' previous reliance on crude from the Kremlin. Arindam Bagchi, a spokesperson for India's Ministry of of External Affairs, elaborated on Friday that the country's energy outlook would "be guided by our energy security requirements."

Meanwhile, Russia is still expanding to new markets for exports of oil. Bloomberg cited data showing Russian tankers were headed for Sri Lanka and Egypt.

Despite heavy sanctions, Russia continues to rake in profits from sales of its crude oil. Moscow is taking in roughly $30 million more a month from crude exports compared to before the invasion.

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

War in Ukraine: latest developments

Here are the latest developments in the war in Ukraine: - UN chief to visit Ukraine - UN chief Antonio Guterres will meet with the leaders of Ukraine and Turkey this week, a UN official says. Ukraine has not directly claimed responsibility for either incident but senior officials and the military have implied Ukrainian involvement.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Petroleum#Asia#Ukraine#Business Industry#Linus Business#Russian#Kremlin#Western
Business Insider

Russian paratrooper who fought in Ukraine says troops are deliberately shooting themselves in the leg to escape the war and get a $50,000 payout

A Russian paratrooper who fought in Ukraine wrote a 141-page memoir about his time there. Pavel Filatyev described how soldiers were so depleted that they injured themselves in order to leave. Filatyev, who has since fled Russia, told The Guardian he couldn't "stay quiet any longer." A Russian paratrooper who...
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

China threatens US over warships near Taiwan

On Tuesday, China threatened the United States, saying it “will respond” if the U.S. sails naval vessels through the Taiwan Strait. The threat comes after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi recently visited Taiwan, heightening tensions between the U.S. and China. Qin Gang, China’s ambassador to the U.S., said China...
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
Sri Lanka
Country
China
Country
Egypt
Country
Russia
protocol.com

The US chokes China's chips

Good morning! The Biden administration is cutting China off from the tools it needs to build advanced chips. But China isn’t the only one that’ll feel the effects. The U.S. has spent months blocking exports of vital tools for advanced chipmaking to China. The idea: to choke off China's chipmaking capabilities.
FOREIGN POLICY
International Business Times

Russian Army Use Up To 60,000 Ammo To Shell Ukraine Forces 800 Times Daily

The Russian army is using up to 60,000 ammunition per day to target and shell positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (UAF), according to a report. Valerii Zaluzhnyi, commander-in-chief of the UAF, said the Russian army carries out approximately 700 to 800 shelling a day with the aim of pushing back Ukrainian forces currently in the eastern Donetsk region.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Huge tank losses are blamed on 'inept' Russian top brass as MoD mocks 'poor' efforts of Vladimir Putin's troops in Ukraine

Britain yesterday mocked ‘the poor performance’ of Russia’s armed forces in Ukraine, blaming the country’s top brass for their ineptitude and lack of discipline. A daily intelligence report by the Ministry of Defence said Moscow had lost a large number of battle tanks because they were not equipped with explosive reactive armour technology – or ERA.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Russian ammunition warehouse along Ukraine border erupts in huge fireball sparking evacuation of two villages

A Russian ammunition warehouse and military facility close to the Ukrainian border erupted in a huge fireball this evening, prompting the evacuation of two Russian villages. The ammo dump, located close to the town of Timonovo in the Belgorod region of western Russia, ignited around 6pm BST/8pm local time, sending flames and huge plumes of smoke rising into the air.
POLITICS
Markets Insider

Markets Insider

72K+
Followers
13K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about markets. A section of Insider.

 https://markets.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy