Burlington, WY

K2 Radio

Wyoming Men Dead After Being Struck by SUV Friday Night

Two Wyoming men are dead after being struck by an SUV in Thayne Friday night, according to the highway patrol. The crash happened around 10:22 p.m. near milepost 99.95 on U.S. 89 (Main Street). According to a crash summary, a GMC Yukon was headed south when 59-year-old Phillip Pinney and...
K2 Radio

Man Killed in Trike Motorcycle Crash in Southeast Wyoming

The Wyoming Highway Patrol says driver fatigue and/or a possible medical condition may be to blame for a trike motorcycle crash in Goshen County that left a man dead. The crash happened around 1:17 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 12, near milepost 134.2 on U.S. 85, about five miles south of the Goshen-Niobrara County line or about 15 miles south of Lusk.
GOSHEN COUNTY, WY
county17.com

Six people die in four Wyoming crashes on Friday, Saturday

CASPER, Wyo. — Six people died in four different crashes in Wyoming on Friday, Aug. 12 and Saturday, Aug. 13, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol. A total of 70 people have died in crashes in Wyoming so far in 2022, the WHP reports. Crash on U.S. Highway 14...
WYOMING STATE
City
Burlington, WY
Local
Wyoming Crime & Safety
State
Wyoming State
Local
Wyoming Accidents
KXRM

Married couple from Utah killed in crash south of Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. — The two people killed in a crash on Saturday have been identified as a married couple from Utah. According to the Colorado State Patrol (CSP), the crash happened just before 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 13, approximately 7 miles south of Pueblo. A 2006 Ford Motorhome travelling southbound in I-25 traveled off […]
PUEBLO, CO
truecrimedaily

Man accused of killing girlfriend is allegedly found dead in Oregon with gunshot wound to his head

HERBER CITY, Utah (TCD) -- A 35-year-old murder suspect accused of killing his girlfriend from Herber City, Utah, was allegedly found dead in Oregon. According to a news release from the Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office, on Monday, Aug. 15, the Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office and Oregon State Police responded to an abandoned vehicle parked near Hurrican Creek Road by a trailhead and found that it belonged to Michael Asman.
OREGON STATE
oilcity.news

Bull elk found poached in Wyoming’s Sybille Canyon; reward offered for information

CASPER, Wyo. — A bull elk was found poached along Wyoming Highway 34 in Sybille Canyon in early August, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department said on Tuesday. “Sometime between the evening of Friday, Aug. 5 and the morning of Saturday, Aug. 6, a mature bull elk was shot along Highway 34 near mile post 20.5, approximately two and a half miles west of the Sybille Wildlife Research facility,” Game and Fish said.
CBS Minnesota

Charges: Man was leaving bar when he fatally crashed into woman

DULUTH, Minn. -- St. Louis County officers say a 40-year-old man was under the influence of alcohol when he crashed into a woman, killing her, late Friday night.Michael Miller of Virginia, Minnesota was charged with one felony count of criminal vehicular homicide for the death of Joni Dahl, 39, of Eveleth. The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office says Miller was traveling westbound on Highway 21 when he crossed the highway's centerline and struck Dahl, who was traveling eastbound.Officers say Miller indicated he was on his way home from the Hideaway Bar where he had been drinking. Miller estimated his last drink was around 11:30 p.m. Police responded to the crash at approximately 11:32 p.m.According to the complaint, Miller's B.A.C. was .247 before going to the hospital for his injuries. The legal B.A.C. driving limit in Minnesota is 0.08.
VIRGINIA, MN
KXL

3 Dead In Crash On Oregon Coast

LINCOLN CITY, Ore. — Three people died in a crash on Highway 101 south of Lincoln City on Monday morning. Investigators say a vehicle driven by 31-year-old Matthew Phillips was going southbound, crossed the center line and hit a dump truck going northbound around 10:40am. Philips along with his...
LINCOLN CITY, OR
101.9 KING FM

Another Wet Weekend on Tap for Southeast Wyoming

Areas west of Interstate 25 in southeast Wyoming could see another wet weekend, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. The NWS says it should be dry through at least Thursday as high pressure builds over western Wyoming, but the high pressure may shift east towards the end of the week, which could result in the return of monsoonal moisture this weekend.
WYOMING STATE
yourbigsky.com

Several Montana rivers closed due to high temps

Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks announced several fishing closures for several rivers, effective Wednesday, due to low flows and high water temps causing stress on fish. The news release says the Jefferson River is completely closed. Sections of the Big Hole River, connecting Beaverhead River to Tony Schoonen Fishing Access Site, are also closed. Sections of Fish Creek within a 100-yard radius of the mouth of Fish Creek on the Clark Fork River are also temporarily closed to protect bull trout from added stressors.
MONTANA STATE
Gephardt Daily

Flooding damages highway, delays travel in southern Utah

MONTICELLO, Utah, Aug. 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Flooding caused by heavy rain Sunday damaged and closed State Route 211 and delayed travel on U.S. 191 in San Juan County. Photos tweeted by the Utah Highway Patrol at 6:30 p.m. show a section of SR-211 where the highway has been washed away.
SAN JUAN COUNTY, UT
mybighornbasin.com

Park County, Wyoming Primary Election Results August 16, 2022

According to the Park County Elections office, “The following unofficial results reflect all of the votes cast in Park County’s 2022 Primary Election, including 2,332 absentee ballots and 2,356 ballots cast early at the Park County Courthouse. Remember that some legislative races span multiple counties and these results...
PARK COUNTY, WY
News Channel Nebraska

Fire burns 142 acres near Nebraska, South Dakota state line

Units from 5 different agencies spent 7 hours Friday battling a grassfire in the Wayside area northwest of Chadron. The fire west of Hwy 385 and near the Nebraska-South Dakota state line was reported at 10:00 am and declared 100% contained at 142 acres at 5:00 pm. Chadron Fire Chief...
CHADRON, NE
Antelope Valley Press

Pipeline break spills 45,000 gallons of diesel in Wyoming

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A diesel pipeline in Wyoming owned by a company that’s being sued by federal prosecutors over previous spills in two other states cracked open and released more than 45,000 gallons of fuel, state regulators and a company representative disclosed, Friday. Cleanup work is ongoing...
WYOMING STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Bridger woman becomes Montana's first wastewater apprentice

Sarah Douglas never thought she would be working on water lines or waste water systems, no less in her mid-40s in a small Montana town, but through Montana’s newly updated Registered Apprenticeship Program, she’s on track to become a certified water specialist and may have finally found her calling.
MONTANA STATE
101.9 KING FM

Scientists Suggest Moving More Wolves (and Beavers) to Wyoming

In 1995, the Yellowstone National Park began the Wolf Restoration program. Grey wolves began to populate the park, returning to territories they had long previously been removed from by extermination and hunting methods. According to the National Park Service, "By the mid-1900s, wolves had been almost entirely eliminated from the 48 states."
WYOMING STATE
101.9 KING plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cheyenne, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

