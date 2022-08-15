Read full article on original website
Wyoming Men Dead After Being Struck by SUV Friday Night
Two Wyoming men are dead after being struck by an SUV in Thayne Friday night, according to the highway patrol. The crash happened around 10:22 p.m. near milepost 99.95 on U.S. 89 (Main Street). According to a crash summary, a GMC Yukon was headed south when 59-year-old Phillip Pinney and...
Man Killed in Trike Motorcycle Crash in Southeast Wyoming
The Wyoming Highway Patrol says driver fatigue and/or a possible medical condition may be to blame for a trike motorcycle crash in Goshen County that left a man dead. The crash happened around 1:17 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 12, near milepost 134.2 on U.S. 85, about five miles south of the Goshen-Niobrara County line or about 15 miles south of Lusk.
oilcity.news
Pickup driver killed in rollover accident near Burlington; speed may have contributed
CASPER, Wyo. — The driver of a pickup truck died around 7 p.m. Saturday after a rollover accident in which he was partially ejected from the vehicle, stated a preliminary report from the Wyoming Highway Patrol. The man was identified as 81-year-old Frank Willis. The crash occurred on WY...
county17.com
Six people die in four Wyoming crashes on Friday, Saturday
CASPER, Wyo. — Six people died in four different crashes in Wyoming on Friday, Aug. 12 and Saturday, Aug. 13, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol. A total of 70 people have died in crashes in Wyoming so far in 2022, the WHP reports. Crash on U.S. Highway 14...
Married couple from Utah killed in crash south of Pueblo
PUEBLO, Colo. — The two people killed in a crash on Saturday have been identified as a married couple from Utah. According to the Colorado State Patrol (CSP), the crash happened just before 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 13, approximately 7 miles south of Pueblo. A 2006 Ford Motorhome travelling southbound in I-25 traveled off […]
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Author C.J. Box Suffers Third Degree Burns In Freak Barbecue Incident
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The good news is Wyoming author C.J. Box didn’t explode in a barbecue accident earlier this summer. The bad news is he did suffer third degree burns following the barbecue incident but he’s mostly recovered. Box told Cowboy State...
Man accused of killing girlfriend is allegedly found dead in Oregon with gunshot wound to his head
HERBER CITY, Utah (TCD) -- A 35-year-old murder suspect accused of killing his girlfriend from Herber City, Utah, was allegedly found dead in Oregon. According to a news release from the Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office, on Monday, Aug. 15, the Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office and Oregon State Police responded to an abandoned vehicle parked near Hurrican Creek Road by a trailhead and found that it belonged to Michael Asman.
oilcity.news
Bull elk found poached in Wyoming’s Sybille Canyon; reward offered for information
CASPER, Wyo. — A bull elk was found poached along Wyoming Highway 34 in Sybille Canyon in early August, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department said on Tuesday. “Sometime between the evening of Friday, Aug. 5 and the morning of Saturday, Aug. 6, a mature bull elk was shot along Highway 34 near mile post 20.5, approximately two and a half miles west of the Sybille Wildlife Research facility,” Game and Fish said.
Have You Seen The Unbelievable Wyoming History On Legend Rock?
When you google 'petroglyphs in Wyoming' there are three major sites that come up. White Mountain petroglyph site, Castle Gardens and Legend Rock State petroglyph site. Not saying that there aren't more than that and likely there are MANY more, but just not as publicized. I've been lucky enough to...
Charges: Man was leaving bar when he fatally crashed into woman
DULUTH, Minn. -- St. Louis County officers say a 40-year-old man was under the influence of alcohol when he crashed into a woman, killing her, late Friday night.Michael Miller of Virginia, Minnesota was charged with one felony count of criminal vehicular homicide for the death of Joni Dahl, 39, of Eveleth. The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office says Miller was traveling westbound on Highway 21 when he crossed the highway's centerline and struck Dahl, who was traveling eastbound.Officers say Miller indicated he was on his way home from the Hideaway Bar where he had been drinking. Miller estimated his last drink was around 11:30 p.m. Police responded to the crash at approximately 11:32 p.m.According to the complaint, Miller's B.A.C. was .247 before going to the hospital for his injuries. The legal B.A.C. driving limit in Minnesota is 0.08.
KXL
3 Dead In Crash On Oregon Coast
LINCOLN CITY, Ore. — Three people died in a crash on Highway 101 south of Lincoln City on Monday morning. Investigators say a vehicle driven by 31-year-old Matthew Phillips was going southbound, crossed the center line and hit a dump truck going northbound around 10:40am. Philips along with his...
oilcity.news
Lightning, strong winds possible in Wyoming storms Tuesday; more monsoonal storms possible Friday-Sunday
CASPER, Wyo. — Mountains in western and central Wyoming cold see some isolated thunderstorms on Tuesday afternoon and evening with lightning and wind gusts up to 40 mph possible, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. Monsoonal storms could return to western Wyoming from Friday-Sunday with numerous thunderstorms...
Another Wet Weekend on Tap for Southeast Wyoming
Areas west of Interstate 25 in southeast Wyoming could see another wet weekend, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. The NWS says it should be dry through at least Thursday as high pressure builds over western Wyoming, but the high pressure may shift east towards the end of the week, which could result in the return of monsoonal moisture this weekend.
yourbigsky.com
Several Montana rivers closed due to high temps
Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks announced several fishing closures for several rivers, effective Wednesday, due to low flows and high water temps causing stress on fish. The news release says the Jefferson River is completely closed. Sections of the Big Hole River, connecting Beaverhead River to Tony Schoonen Fishing Access Site, are also closed. Sections of Fish Creek within a 100-yard radius of the mouth of Fish Creek on the Clark Fork River are also temporarily closed to protect bull trout from added stressors.
Gephardt Daily
Flooding damages highway, delays travel in southern Utah
MONTICELLO, Utah, Aug. 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Flooding caused by heavy rain Sunday damaged and closed State Route 211 and delayed travel on U.S. 191 in San Juan County. Photos tweeted by the Utah Highway Patrol at 6:30 p.m. show a section of SR-211 where the highway has been washed away.
mybighornbasin.com
Park County, Wyoming Primary Election Results August 16, 2022
According to the Park County Elections office, “The following unofficial results reflect all of the votes cast in Park County’s 2022 Primary Election, including 2,332 absentee ballots and 2,356 ballots cast early at the Park County Courthouse. Remember that some legislative races span multiple counties and these results...
News Channel Nebraska
Fire burns 142 acres near Nebraska, South Dakota state line
Units from 5 different agencies spent 7 hours Friday battling a grassfire in the Wayside area northwest of Chadron. The fire west of Hwy 385 and near the Nebraska-South Dakota state line was reported at 10:00 am and declared 100% contained at 142 acres at 5:00 pm. Chadron Fire Chief...
Antelope Valley Press
Pipeline break spills 45,000 gallons of diesel in Wyoming
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A diesel pipeline in Wyoming owned by a company that’s being sued by federal prosecutors over previous spills in two other states cracked open and released more than 45,000 gallons of fuel, state regulators and a company representative disclosed, Friday. Cleanup work is ongoing...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Bridger woman becomes Montana's first wastewater apprentice
Sarah Douglas never thought she would be working on water lines or waste water systems, no less in her mid-40s in a small Montana town, but through Montana’s newly updated Registered Apprenticeship Program, she’s on track to become a certified water specialist and may have finally found her calling.
Scientists Suggest Moving More Wolves (and Beavers) to Wyoming
In 1995, the Yellowstone National Park began the Wolf Restoration program. Grey wolves began to populate the park, returning to territories they had long previously been removed from by extermination and hunting methods. According to the National Park Service, "By the mid-1900s, wolves had been almost entirely eliminated from the 48 states."
