ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
snntv.com

Bicyclist hospitalized in Sarasota crash

SARASOTA COUNTY (SNN) - The bicyclist was hospitalized due to the injuries sustained in this crash. The northbound lanes of U.S. 41 at Bee Ridge Road should reopen shortly, if they are not already. The crash still under investigation by the Sarasota Police Department. *Original Story*. SARASOTA COUNTY (SNN) -...
SARASOTA, FL
snntv.com

Two killed in fiery I-75 crash in Charlotte County

CHARLOTTE COUNTY (SNN) - Two people died when a car crashed and caught fire on Interstate 75 Wednesday night. The wreck happened just after 9 p.m. near mile marker 155. The Florida Highway Patrol says a 39-year-old Port Charlotte man was speeding northbound when he lost control of the vehicle.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sarasota, FL
Local
Florida Accidents
Sarasota, FL
Accidents
Sarasota, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
snntv.com

Bradenton man arrested for shooting fiancée

MANATEE COUNTY (SNN) - A Bradenton man has been arrested for shooting his fiancée. 44-year-old Jason Whitehill Smith is charged with aggravated battery with a firearm. Officers say he shot his 38-year-old fiancée in the legs Wednesday morning. She is still in the hospital recovering. Bradenton Police detectives...
BRADENTON, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ridge Road#Traffic Accident
10 Tampa Bay

2 people killed in fiery I-75 crash near Fruitville Road

SARASOTA, Fla. — Two people heading south on Interstate 75 were killed when the food truck they were traveling in overturned and caught fire, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. It happened before 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in the southbound lanes near Fruitville Road, according to a crash report. Troopers...
SARASOTA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Longboat Observer

Five arrested in Sarasota burglary, jewel heist

Five men have been arrested in connection with a home burglary in South Sarasota that police said resulted in the theft from a safe of more than $200,000 in designer handbags and jewelry, along with such documents as vehicle titles and passports. Safety tips. Police recommend residents to to always:
SARASOTA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

2 Sarasota deputies shoot, kill man accused of cutting deputy with 'massive' machete

SARASOTA, Fla. — Two Sarasota County Sheriff's Office deputies shot and killed a man accused of using a "massive" machete to cut another deputy during an apparent burglary. Four deputies who were in the area of Richardson Way and Meldon Circle responded just before 9:30 a.m. Thursday to a 911 call on a report of an armed break-in, agency spokesperson Kaitlyn Perez said during a news conference.
SARASOTA, FL
Longboat Observer

Sarasota Cops Corner: Vacation altercation

Dispute: The owner of a taxi service called police to settle a case of an unpaid fare that resulted from confusion over who was supposed to pay. The driver had picked up the rider from a car dealership and, upon arrival at the destination, the rider did not pay for the $45 fare. The rider instead stated the dealership was supposed to cover the cost, he had no money and had believed it to have been settled.
SARASOTA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy