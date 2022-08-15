Read full article on original website
Dorms at USF are Filled to Capacity This FallAloha MelaniTampa, FL
US Teenagers Break Into Cars With USB CablesAbdul GhaniSaint Petersburg, FL
Why 15 Florida Cities Were Named as Most Susceptible to a Possible Housing DownturnL. CaneFlorida State
EDGE District Spot In St. Petersburg Expects New Boutique HotelBryan DijkhuizenSaint Petersburg, FL
LGBTQ-Owned Punky’s Bar and Grill ClosesBryan DijkhuizenSaint Petersburg, FL
snntv.com
Bicyclist hospitalized in Sarasota crash
SARASOTA COUNTY (SNN) - The bicyclist was hospitalized due to the injuries sustained in this crash. The northbound lanes of U.S. 41 at Bee Ridge Road should reopen shortly, if they are not already. The crash still under investigation by the Sarasota Police Department. *Original Story*. SARASOTA COUNTY (SNN) -...
Dad, 2 children struck by SUV crossing Sarasota crosswalk
A man and two children suffered serious injuries after they were struck by an SUV Thursday evening, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Person killed in crash involving motorcycle in Tampa
A person was killed in a crash involving a motorcycle, Tampa police said.
snntv.com
Two killed in fiery I-75 crash in Charlotte County
CHARLOTTE COUNTY (SNN) - Two people died when a car crashed and caught fire on Interstate 75 Wednesday night. The wreck happened just after 9 p.m. near mile marker 155. The Florida Highway Patrol says a 39-year-old Port Charlotte man was speeding northbound when he lost control of the vehicle.
Man standing outside truck killed after multiple vehicles collide on I-75
A deadly crash is affecting traffic along Interstate 75 in Tampa Thursday morning.
Clearwater woman, 75, charged in hit-and-run crash that left bicyclist in critical condition, police say
A 75-year-old woman was arrested in connection with a hit-and-run crash that injured a bicyclist in Clearwater, police said.
Bradenton couple dies in fiery food truck crash
Carlos Mendoza, 47, and his partner Alondra Lopez, 31, were the victims of a fiery I-75 food truck crash that happened Tuesday morning.
snntv.com
Bradenton man arrested for shooting fiancée
MANATEE COUNTY (SNN) - A Bradenton man has been arrested for shooting his fiancée. 44-year-old Jason Whitehill Smith is charged with aggravated battery with a firearm. Officers say he shot his 38-year-old fiancée in the legs Wednesday morning. She is still in the hospital recovering. Bradenton Police detectives...
'Catastrophic tire failure' causes fatal crash on I-75 SB in Sarasota County
Florida Highway Patrol says several good samaritans tried to rescue the victims but were unable to. A 'catastrophic tire failure' is cited as the cause.
Couple 'lucky to be alive' following serious hit-and-run crash in St. Pete
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A terrifying crash left a Tampa Bay-area couple seriously injured and out of work for months. The crash was caught on video, but the people inside the car that hit them just walked away. "I remember having my eyes closed, and I was just trying...
2 people killed in fiery I-75 crash near Fruitville Road
SARASOTA, Fla. — Two people heading south on Interstate 75 were killed when the food truck they were traveling in overturned and caught fire, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. It happened before 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in the southbound lanes near Fruitville Road, according to a crash report. Troopers...
Sarasota deputy cut with machete; suspect shot dead
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office said one deputy was sliced by a machete before other deputies shot and killed a suspect who allegedly broke into a home.
Longboat Observer
Five arrested in Sarasota burglary, jewel heist
Five men have been arrested in connection with a home burglary in South Sarasota that police said resulted in the theft from a safe of more than $200,000 in designer handbags and jewelry, along with such documents as vehicle titles and passports. Safety tips. Police recommend residents to to always:
Driver arrested in hit-and-run that critically injured 13-year-old: FHP
The Florida Highway Patrol said a hit-and-run driver involved in a crash that left a 13-year-old critically injured is in custody.
Burned body found in St. Petersburg alleyway, police say
Police have opened a death investigation after a burned body was found in an alleyway in St. Petersburg Thursday morning.
2 dead after food truck flips, bursts into flames on I-75 in Sarasota County
Traffic has backed up on a portion of I-75 in Sarasota County after a car fire.
2 Sarasota deputies shoot, kill man accused of cutting deputy with 'massive' machete
SARASOTA, Fla. — Two Sarasota County Sheriff's Office deputies shot and killed a man accused of using a "massive" machete to cut another deputy during an apparent burglary. Four deputies who were in the area of Richardson Way and Meldon Circle responded just before 9:30 a.m. Thursday to a 911 call on a report of an armed break-in, agency spokesperson Kaitlyn Perez said during a news conference.
Pinellas man secretly filmed women in Target changing room, police say
"The images/video were taken without their knowledge or consent and were of them in the process of trying on clothing."
Hillsborough County deputies arrest ‘armed and dangerous’ Tampa homicide suspect
Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested a man suspected of killing a man in Tampa on Sunday.
Longboat Observer
Sarasota Cops Corner: Vacation altercation
Dispute: The owner of a taxi service called police to settle a case of an unpaid fare that resulted from confusion over who was supposed to pay. The driver had picked up the rider from a car dealership and, upon arrival at the destination, the rider did not pay for the $45 fare. The rider instead stated the dealership was supposed to cover the cost, he had no money and had believed it to have been settled.
