Read full article on original website
Related
foxillinois.com
One injured in Van Dyke Street shooting
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — Decatur police are investigating a shooting that took place Wednesday night. We're told it happened around 7:30 p.m. on Van Dyke Street in Decatur. Police say the victim was shot in the lower torso. No arrests have been made.
foxillinois.com
Cops take to rooftops for Special Olympics
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU/WICS) — The annual Cop on a Rooftop fundraiser is being held from 5 a.m. to noon on Friday. Law enforcement officials will be stationed on the roofs at over 300 Dunkin' locations across Illinois. They will be collecting money for Special Olympics Illinois. Locally, law enforcement...
foxillinois.com
16-year-old shot while walking home from girlfriend's house
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A Decatur teenager is recovering after being hit by a spray of bullets. It happened in the 300 block of East Garfield Avenue around 11:20 p.m. Wednesday. Police say the teen was walking home from his girlfriend's house when he heard gunfire and began to...
foxillinois.com
Man arrested after trying to take gun from Springfield police officer
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A man is facing several charges after police say he fled a traffic stop and then tried to take a gun from a Springfield Police officer. It happened just before 2 p.m. on Thursday in the 700 block of South Durkin Drive. Police conducted a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
foxillinois.com
500 school supply kits go to elementary schools across Illinois
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The American Council of Engineering Companies of Illinois (ACEC Illinois) has donated over 500 back-to-school supply kits to assist low-income students in elementary schools across the state. Students in Chicago, Springfield, Joliet, Urbana, and East St. Louis are the towns getting the supplies. The beneficiary...
foxillinois.com
Final payment made to downtown Springfield YMCA
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — On Tuesday, the City of Springfield presented the final TIF payment of the tax fund to the downtown YMCA. The final payment was $900,000. Springfield approved nearly $6 million in tax increment funding to help the YMCA move into a new building downtown. "With the...
foxillinois.com
Battling Blight: City Council will help fix up homes
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Springfield city council has created a program to use housing fees and violations to fix up the outside of homes. Ward 8 Alderwoman Erin Conley said she wants to see Springfield neighborhoods strengthened and maintained. "I hope that in little ways, house by house, we...
foxillinois.com
Murder suspect captured in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — UPDATE:. Decatur Police say Robinson was captured at approximately 12:20 p.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of east Sedgwick Street. Police are searching for a man wanted for murdering Arrion McClelland. Dionte A. Robinson, 24, is wanted on a charge of first degree murder. Police...
IN THIS ARTICLE
foxillinois.com
New app to track students on Rochester school buses
ROCHESTER, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — There will soon be a new way to ease Rochester School District parents' concerns about students on the bus. The district is launching an app in October that will allow families to monitor daily school bus transportation information, including where a specific bus is on its route.
foxillinois.com
PETA brings Hell on Wheels to Illinois State Fair
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — There was an unconventional way to bring attention to a controversial issue at the Illinois State Fair on Thursday. People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) held its Hell on Wheels demonstration. It aims to make people think twice about eating chickens. The demonstration...
foxillinois.com
Police: Drunk driver seriously injured after hitting utility truck
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — One person is fighting for their life after the Chevy Impala they were driving crashed into a Heavy Duty Utility truck. Decatur Police say it happened around 1 a.m. Friday near the intersection of Eldorado and Illinois streets. Officers determined that the Chevy was traveling...
foxillinois.com
$9 million to improve water quality at Lake Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture Regional Conservation Partnership Program (RCPP) is giving a $9.8 million grant to improve Lake Decatur. The goal is to achieve measurable and quantifiable improvements in water quality. The project aims to reduce up to 50% of the sediment and 20%...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
foxillinois.com
8-mile resurfacing project begins next week in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) annouced an eight-mile resurfacing project in Decatur on U.S. 36 between Airport Road to Illinois 32. The project is $6.4 million and includes resurfacing and pavement patching. Drivers should expect a smother road surface once construction is finished. Resurfacing...
foxillinois.com
Macon County Sheriff's deputies now equipped with body cameras
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Macon County Sheriff's deputies are now wearing body cameras. Starting this week, the patrol division will be wearing the body worn cameras (BWC). Wearing the BWCs is in compliance with the directive mandated by a new Illinois law, which is also known as the SAFE-T...
foxillinois.com
Rural Health summit held in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — There was a Rural Health Summit on Thursday in Springfield. U.S. Senator Dick Durbin, D-Illinois, was at the summit and discussed challenges with local health leaders and educators. The summit examined three major areas of need for rural health workforces, creating pre-professional pipelines to recruit...
foxillinois.com
Man pleads not guilty in deadly shooting
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A man has pleaded not guilty to first degree murder charges in a Decatur shooting. Jackie Deberry, 46, entered his plea on Wednesday. He's accused of shooting Tiebryis May, 22, late last month. May later died at the hospital after police say he was shot...
foxillinois.com
UIS students move in ahead of new school year
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Tuesday was move-in day for new incoming students at the University of Illinois Springfield (UIS). New students moved into the Lincoln and Founders Residence Halls. Approximately 300 first-year undergraduate students moved into UIS on Tuesday. "I'm excited to meet new people and especially my roommates...
foxillinois.com
STEAM Expo at Illinois State Fair
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Wednesday was the start of the Tech Prairie STEAM Expo at the Illinois State Fair. The Expo allows all fairgoers to engage, interact, and explore incredible innovation and emerging career opportunities related to science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics (STEAM) fields. This is the second...
foxillinois.com
Illinois First Lady outbids husband for grand champion steer
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — It was Pritzker against Pritzker once again at the Illinois State Fair's sale of champions Tuesday evening. Governor JB Pritzker and his wife, MK, competed for the championship steer. MK Pritzker won yet again this year. This is the second year in a row MK...
foxillinois.com
Fly in a B-25 Mitchell from World War II
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Fly in a Historic B-25 Mitchell Aircraft in Springfield. The event is on August 20, and August 21 at the Abraham Lincoln Capital Airport. The North American B-25 Mitchell is a medium bomber from the Second World War. The B-25 is a twin-engined and twin-tailed...
Comments / 0