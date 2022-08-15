ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paris, IL

foxillinois.com

Champaign home shot at twice in one day

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Champaign County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating after the same home was shot at twice in just a few hours. Lieutenant Curt Apperson says around 5 p.m. Wednesday a home in the 1600 block of Dobbins Drive was shot at. Thankfully, no one was home...
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
foxillinois.com

Man sentenced to 27 years after murder

DANVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — A Danville man has learned his sentence after admitting to choking a girl to death. Henry Graham was sentenced on Thursday to 27 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections after pleading guilty to first-degree murder. Prosecutors say Graham choked Tara Jackson to death on...
DANVILLE, IL
WTWO/WAWV

2 people arrested in Rockville after search of home

ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Two people were arrested by the Rockville Police Department on Tuesday after the search of a Rockville residence. According to a news release, RPD received information that Marcus Thomas-Armstrong had an outstanding felony warrant out of Illinois for failure to appear for sexual assault on a child. Police were also informed […]
ROCKVILLE, IN
WTHI

Former Clay County cop arrested, charged with identity deception

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A former Clay County deputy faces an identity deception charge. Police arrested Andrew Longyear on Wednesday. According to police, the investigation started in February. A Georgia resident told police someone else was using his identity on social media. Indiana State Police says Longyear was using...
CLAY COUNTY, IN
foxillinois.com

Group of people seen shooting at SUV, police say

DANVILLE, Ill. (WICS/WCCU) — Danville Police are searching for the people responsible for shots fired Tuesday afternoon. We're told a group of people was seen shooting at a white SUV parked in the area of Franklin and Fairchild streets. The SUV then reportedly left the scene. Police say they...
DANVILLE, IL
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Former Danville Resident Henry Graham Gets 27 Years for First Degree Murder

THE FOLLOWING IS A VERMILION COUNTY STATE’S ATTORNEY’S OFFICE RELEASE. On August 18, 2022, Henry Graham, formerly of Danville, Illinois, was sentenced today after a plea of guilty to twenty seven (27) years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for the offense of First Degree Murder, and the entire sentence shall be followed by three (3) years of Mandatory Supervised Release (i.e., Parole).
DANVILLE, IL
edgarcountywatchdogs.com

Breaking: House Fire in Marshall, IL –

A garage/house fire started a few minutes ago in Marshall, Illinois. We will update as more information becomes available. This is about one block off of Highway 1. Photo submitted by a passerby.
MARSHALL, IL
WCIA

Family faces life in prison for human trafficking

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A trio of siblings were indicted by a federal grand jury on Thursday on nine counts charging them with conspiracy to commit forced labor and kidnapping. Guatemalan nationals Domingo Francisco-Juan, Lorenza Domingo-Castaneda and Catarina Domingo-Juan are facing the possibility of life in prison and mandatory restitution for their alleged crimes. The […]
WEHT/WTVW

Illinois family charged with kidnapping, forced labor of 2 minors, 3rd victim

WASHINGTON (WMBD) — A federal grand jury has indicted three siblings for a conspiracy to commit forced labor in Champaign County, Illinois. According to a U.S. Department of Justice press release, Guatemalan Nationals Domingo Francisco-Juan, Lorenza Domingo-Castaneda and Catarina Domingo-Juan have been indicted on nine counts of conspiracy to commit forced labor, forced labor, conspiracy […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Danville Police: Woman hurt after shooting

(UPDATE) This story was edited to reflect the correct time this incident occurred after clarification from police. DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Danville Police officers said a woman was hurt after a weekend shooting. In a news release, officials stated crews were called around midnight Saturday to the area of East Fairchild Street and Garfield Place. […]
DANVILLE, IL
freedom929.com

EDGAR COUNTY MAN DIES

(PARIS) The Illinois State Police DCI death investigation has resulted in the arrest of two Paris men in relation to the beating death of another Paris man last week. 20 year old Preston Wallace has been charged with first degree murder, while 38 year old Gabriel Wallace is charged with aggravated battery (Class 3 Felony), mob action (Class 4 Felony), and on two unrelated Class X felony warrants for home invasion. Authorities say it all occurred a week ago Saturday, August 6th, when the victim, 69 year old Gary L. White, was beaten by the accused in a Paris street and then transported to a local hospital and later transferred to a regional hospital where he succumbed to his injuries and died a week ago on August 8th. Both men are being held in the Edgar County Jail in Paris.
EDGAR COUNTY, IL
foxillinois.com

Champaign Police increase presence downtown

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Earlier this summer, the Champaign Police Department (CPD) partnered with AGB security to have an extra set of eyes patrolling the downtown area. Now, CPD is also increasing the number of its officers in the downtown area, on top of the security already in place.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Crime Stoppers searching for aggravated battery suspect

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers needs help finding a man who walked into a store and started punching an employee because they refused to sell him alcohol. Green Street Pantry employees say he appeared to be intoxicated when he walked into the store. They say he got upset when workers told him they […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Illinois State Police Investigation Leads to Felony Charges in the Death of an Edgar County Man

PARIS – An Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) death investigation resulted in the arrest of Preston Wallace, a 20-year-old male of Paris, IL, for First Degree Murder. Also arrested was Gabriel Wallace, a 38-year-old male of Paris, IL, for Aggravated Battery (Class 3 Felony), and Mob Action (Class 4 Felony).
EDGAR COUNTY, IL
whporadio.com

Illinois State police announce patrols in Vermilion County

Illinois State Police (ISP) District 10 Interim Commander, Acting Captain Bryan Pruitt, announces the ISP will conduct Roadside Safety Checks (RSCs) in Vermilion County during September. The use of RSCs combine a strong sense of public awareness and enforcement in order to save lives of the motoring public. The ISP...
VERMILION COUNTY, IL

