ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Texas football abruptly names Quinn Ewers the starting QB

Despite some of the various rumors and reports that were coming out in the last 24 hours or so, Texas football now has the starting quarterback named for Week 1 in redshirt freshman Quinn Ewers. Multiple reports have now officially confirmed that the former Ohio State Buckeyes freshman transfer Ewers will get the starting nod over Ewers.
AUSTIN, TX
FanSided

FanSided

275K+
Followers
522K+
Post
135M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy