PHILADELPHIA -- This does not change Bryce Harper’s timeline to rejoin the Phillies. But the Phillies on Thursday claimed outfielder Bradley Zimmer off waivers from the Blue Jays as Brandon Marsh was placed on the 10-day injured list due to a sprained left ankle. To make room for Zimmer on the 40-man roster, the Phillies transferred Harper to the 60-day IL. Harper has been targeting a return around Sept. 1. His move to the 60-day IL makes him eligible to be activated Aug. 25.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO