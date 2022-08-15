ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Man Charged with Aggravated Assault After Firing Shots at Officers

Nashville, Tennessee
 4 days ago

Detectives Sunday night charged Antwan Palmer, 42, with four counts of aggravated assault after he admitted firing shots toward four police officers from inside his residence at 602 South 10th Street.

Officers responded at 9 p.m. after Palmer’s grandmother reported to another family member that he was waving a gun around. She had left the residence and was waiting for police next door. As Officer McKenzie Harper was speaking to the grandmother, shots were fired from the residence. Officer Harper and Officers Trevor Jones, Benjamin Kopriva, and Daniel Carney took cover behind their police vehicles. None of the officers returned fire. Officer Carney had a raised red area on his left bicep which may have been from a ricochet. He did not require medical attention.

After a few minutes, Palmer exited the residence with his hands raised and was taken into custody without further incident. He initially said that there were two other men inside the house which proved to be untrue. Special Response Team members cleared the home and found no one else present. Later, during an interview, Palmer admitted that he had fired the shots.

Officers recovered a revolver and a shotgun that resembled an AR-15 from inside the residence.

Palmer is charged with four counts of aggravated assault against a police officer and is being held in lieu of $500,000 bond.

