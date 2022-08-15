ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, IL

Champaign home shot at twice in one day

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Champaign County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating after the same home was shot at twice in just a few hours. Lieutenant Curt Apperson says around 5 p.m. Wednesday a home in the 1600 block of Dobbins Drive was shot at. Thankfully, no one was home...
Man sentenced to 27 years after murder

DANVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — A Danville man has learned his sentence after admitting to choking a girl to death. Henry Graham was sentenced on Thursday to 27 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections after pleading guilty to first-degree murder. Prosecutors say Graham choked Tara Jackson to death on...
Champaign Police increase presence downtown

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Earlier this summer, the Champaign Police Department (CPD) partnered with AGB security to have an extra set of eyes patrolling the downtown area. Now, CPD is also increasing the number of its officers in the downtown area, on top of the security already in place.
Man arrested for attempted vehicle burglary at Willard Airport

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — A 26-year-old man is facing charges for burglary to a motor vehicle, possession of burglary tools, and possession of drug paraphernalia. It happened Tuesday night at Willard Airport. Police say they received a call saying that Eric T. Welch, 26, of Farmer City, was checking...
Cops take to rooftops for Special Olympics

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU/WICS) — The annual Cop on a Rooftop fundraiser is being held from 5 a.m. to noon on Friday. Law enforcement officials will be stationed on the roofs at over 300 Dunkin' locations across Illinois. They will be collecting money for Special Olympics Illinois. Locally, law enforcement...
Struggling family in Vermilion County to receive renovated home

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCCU) — As utility and medical bills grow, some families in Vermillion County face eviction. An organization called The Dwelling Place (TDP) is looking to help one family get back on their feet. Business group, W and T Enterprises donated a house to The Dwelling Place and...
Champaign approves low-barrier, year-round homeless shelter

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — In an 8-0 vote Tuesday night, the Champaign City Council approved the creation of a low-barrier homeless shelter at 119 E. University Ave. in Champaign. The Champaign City Council will be working with the city's Township on the project. This will be Champaign's first all-year-round shelter, helping those who are most vulnerable in the community.
Assistance available for Rantoul residents amid utility credit veto

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCCU) — A Rantoul man said he's struggling to pay his utility bills. His name is James Howard and his medical issues prevent him from working. "I lost both my hips, my right knee and I have lifetime spine condition," Howard said. He relies on disability payments...
500 school supply kits go to elementary schools across Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The American Council of Engineering Companies of Illinois (ACEC Illinois) has donated over 500 back-to-school supply kits to assist low-income students in elementary schools across the state. Students in Chicago, Springfield, Joliet, Urbana, and East St. Louis are the towns getting the supplies. The beneficiary...
