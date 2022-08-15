CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — In an 8-0 vote Tuesday night, the Champaign City Council approved the creation of a low-barrier homeless shelter at 119 E. University Ave. in Champaign. The Champaign City Council will be working with the city's Township on the project. This will be Champaign's first all-year-round shelter, helping those who are most vulnerable in the community.

