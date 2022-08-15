Read full article on original website
500 school supply kits go to elementary schools across Illinois
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The American Council of Engineering Companies of Illinois (ACEC Illinois) has donated over 500 back-to-school supply kits to assist low-income students in elementary schools across the state. Students in Chicago, Springfield, Joliet, Urbana, and East St. Louis are the towns getting the supplies. The beneficiary...
Final payment made to downtown Springfield YMCA
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — On Tuesday, the City of Springfield presented the final TIF payment of the tax fund to the downtown YMCA. The final payment was $900,000. Springfield approved nearly $6 million in tax increment funding to help the YMCA move into a new building downtown. "With the...
Battling Blight: City Council will help fix up homes
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Springfield city council has created a program to use housing fees and violations to fix up the outside of homes. Ward 8 Alderwoman Erin Conley said she wants to see Springfield neighborhoods strengthened and maintained. "I hope that in little ways, house by house, we...
District 186 partners with Secret Service to fight school violence
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The United States Secret Service is helping District 186 keep Springfield schools safe. On Thursday, a program was held at Southeast High School in partnership with the secret service, United States Attorney Gregory K. Harris, and Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul. The program was a...
PETA brings Hell on Wheels to Illinois State Fair
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — There was an unconventional way to bring attention to a controversial issue at the Illinois State Fair on Thursday. People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) held its Hell on Wheels demonstration. It aims to make people think twice about eating chickens. The demonstration...
Central Illinois farm will power thousands of homes with solar
LINCOLN, Ill. (WICS) — Mulligan Solar Farm will help power homes in Logan County. Thursday was the grand opening of the solar farm. "Solar is a 70-megawatt project here in Logan County," said Mark Goodwin, president and CEO of Apex Clean Energy. "It's operating now it's delivering enough power for 14,000 U.S. homes."
UIS students move in ahead of new school year
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Tuesday was move-in day for new incoming students at the University of Illinois Springfield (UIS). New students moved into the Lincoln and Founders Residence Halls. Approximately 300 first-year undergraduate students moved into UIS on Tuesday. "I'm excited to meet new people and especially my roommates...
STEAM Expo at Illinois State Fair
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Wednesday was the start of the Tech Prairie STEAM Expo at the Illinois State Fair. The Expo allows all fairgoers to engage, interact, and explore incredible innovation and emerging career opportunities related to science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics (STEAM) fields. This is the second...
Fly in a B-25 Mitchell from World War II
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Fly in a Historic B-25 Mitchell Aircraft in Springfield. The event is on August 20, and August 21 at the Abraham Lincoln Capital Airport. The North American B-25 Mitchell is a medium bomber from the Second World War. The B-25 is a twin-engined and twin-tailed...
$9 million to improve water quality at Lake Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture Regional Conservation Partnership Program (RCPP) is giving a $9.8 million grant to improve Lake Decatur. The goal is to achieve measurable and quantifiable improvements in water quality. The project aims to reduce up to 50% of the sediment and 20%...
One injured in Van Dyke Street shooting
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — Decatur police are investigating a shooting that took place Wednesday night. We're told it happened around 7:30 p.m. on Van Dyke Street in Decatur. Police say the victim was shot in the lower torso. No arrests have been made.
Joint lactic and polylactic acid production projects coming to Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — Two planned joint ventures for U.S. production of lactic acid and polylactic acid will be located in Decatur. The projects will help meet the growing demand for a wide variety of plant-based products, including eco-friendly bioplastics. The first Joint venture, GreenWise Lactic, would produce up...
New app to track students on Rochester school buses
ROCHESTER, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — There will soon be a new way to ease Rochester School District parents' concerns about students on the bus. The district is launching an app in October that will allow families to monitor daily school bus transportation information, including where a specific bus is on its route.
2022 Friday Night Rivals Schedule
It's almost time to kick off this year's CEFCU Friday Night Rivals!. Here's a look at the games we have lined up to air on CW 23. 10/21: Sacred Heart-Griffin at Springfield Southeast. You can also watch the games on NewsChannel20.com and FoxIllinois.com as well as on the station Facebook...
8-mile resurfacing project begins next week in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) annouced an eight-mile resurfacing project in Decatur on U.S. 36 between Airport Road to Illinois 32. The project is $6.4 million and includes resurfacing and pavement patching. Drivers should expect a smother road surface once construction is finished. Resurfacing...
Murder suspect captured in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — UPDATE:. Decatur Police say Robinson was captured at approximately 12:20 p.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of east Sedgwick Street. Police are searching for a man wanted for murdering Arrion McClelland. Dionte A. Robinson, 24, is wanted on a charge of first degree murder. Police...
16-year-old shot while walking home from girlfriend's house
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A Decatur teenager is recovering after being hit by a spray of bullets. It happened in the 300 block of East Garfield Avenue around 11:20 p.m. Wednesday. Police say the teen was walking home from his girlfriend's house when he heard gunfire and began to...
Man arrested after trying to take gun from Springfield police officer
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A man is facing several charges after police say he fled a traffic stop and then tried to take a gun from a Springfield Police officer. It happened just before 2 p.m. on Thursday in the 700 block of South Durkin Drive. Police conducted a...
Man pleads not guilty in deadly shooting
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A man has pleaded not guilty to first degree murder charges in a Decatur shooting. Jackie Deberry, 46, entered his plea on Wednesday. He's accused of shooting Tiebryis May, 22, late last month. May later died at the hospital after police say he was shot...
Police: Drunk driver seriously injured after hitting utility truck
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — One person is fighting for their life after the Chevy Impala they were driving crashed into a Heavy Duty Utility truck. Decatur Police say it happened around 1 a.m. Friday near the intersection of Eldorado and Illinois streets. Officers determined that the Chevy was traveling...
