Read full article on original website
Related
oilcity.news
Relish: Upcoming Casper event to celebrate Wyoming’s craft beer, food and art scene
CASPER, Wyo. — Casper art gallery ART 321 will be ground zero for an event celebrating Wyoming’s craft brewers and artists. “The idea was to partner with a local art gallery to put an event together that showcased a variety of different disciplines,” said Michelle Forster, executive director of the Wyoming Craft Brewers Guild. “‘Mastery across disciplines’ is the way we put it.”
oilcity.news
Brain Injury Advocates seeking BBQ competitors and vendors for annual Smoke & Soul Fest
Brain Injury Advocates of Wyoming is looking for BBQ competitors and event vendors for its annual event: the Smoke & Soul Fest. This event is open to the community and features live music, the Taste Testing Tent, the Beer Tent, vendors, and a kids helmet giveaway! This event will take place on Oct. 8, 2022, with the community portion starting at 1 p.m.
oilcity.news
Visit Casper launches guided audio tour of 10 Casper murals
CASPER, Wyo. — Ten of Casper’s murals are featured in a new audio tour accessible via telephone, with information about the mural and the artist at each stop, Visit Casper announced Thursday. “The new mural tour is a fantastic way for locals and visitors alike to immerse themselves...
oilcity.news
ART 321 hosting day of professional development workshops for artists
CASPER, Wyo. — ART 321 is hosting a full day of professional development workshops on Saturday, Aug. 20. Topics include personal marketing, basic accounting for art sales, business resources in Wyoming for artists, and professional writing essentials. “Enjoy a BBQ afterwards and network with artists and Friends of ART...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
oilcity.news
(PHOTOS) Casper College dorms spring to life as students move in on Thursday
CASPER, Wyo. — Residence Hall at Casper College bristled with activity on Thursday as summer break winds down. Students who will be living on campus started their move-in on Thursday and will continue through Friday. More than 400 students will move into the dorms over the next two days,...
oilcity.news
Wyoming Hunger Initiative purchases $50K of protein from Casper butcher to donate to anti-hunger charities
CASPER, Wyo. — Food pantries across the state will be receiving a boost in protein offerings to give to those in need thanks to a statewide program making a recent large donation. The Wyoming Hunger Initiative, first organized by First Lady Jennie Gordon in 2019, recently purchased $50,000 worth...
oilcity.news
Nicolaysen Art Museum to seek new executive director with Andy Couch leaving Casper for new role in Oklahoma
CASPER, Wyo. — Nicolaysen Art Museum Executive Director Andy Couch will be leaving Casper to accept a new role as director of the Norman Firehouse Art Center in Oklahoma, the NIC announced Thursday. Couch’s last day at the NIC will be Friday, Sept. 9, when the museum holds its...
oilcity.news
Riverfest celebrating 30 years in Casper with ‘Great Duck Derby,’ new microbrew competition and more Saturday
CASPER, Wyo. — The Platte River Trails Trust is inviting the community to celebrate Riverfest from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20 at Crossroads Park, 1101 N. Poplar St. in Casper. Riverfest is a celebration of all things trails and held its first event in 1992, Angela Emery,...
RELATED PEOPLE
oilcity.news
Obituary: Bonnie L. Ridley
On Sunday, August 14, 2022, Bonnie L. Ridley, loving mother of two, passed away at the age of 70. Bonnie was born on November 26, 1951, in Casper, Wyoming, as the only child of Enos and Mardi Abeyta. She graduated from Natrona County High School in 1970, and went on...
oilcity.news
The Void owners hoping to open new Casper dance club for adults; asking city to change bottling club rules
CASPER, Wyo. — The owners of The Void, a downtown venue catering to teenagers and young adults, are hoping to open a second venue downtown that would be a place for adults to enjoy dancing, DJ sets and other activities. The name for the new venue has not been...
oilcity.news
Obituary: Sharon Lucille Ortiz
Services for Sharon Lucille Ortiz 84, of Casper will be conducted Friday August 26th at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church at 11:00 AM. She died peacefully on Thursday, August 18th th at Casper Mountain Rehab & Nursing Home in Casper, after a long battle with debilitating dementia. She was born...
Have You Seen The Unbelievable Wyoming History On Legend Rock?
When you google 'petroglyphs in Wyoming' there are three major sites that come up. White Mountain petroglyph site, Castle Gardens and Legend Rock State petroglyph site. Not saying that there aren't more than that and likely there are MANY more, but just not as publicized. I've been lucky enough to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
oilcity.news
Obituaries: Carlisle, Losea, Reed
Glenn A. Carlisle, 64, of Casper, Wyoming, passed away Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at Central Wyoming Hospice. He was born in Detroit, Michigan, to Marvin G. and Luann E. Carlisle on September 19, 1957. After high school, Glenn joined the military. He was very proud of his service and fellow...
oilcity.news
Casper City Council to work with The Void owners on rule changes to allow new dance club downtown
CASPER, Wyo. — Owners of downtown venue The Void approached the Casper City Council on Tuesday with a request to consider amending city ordinances related to bottling clubs. The reason the owners are requesting the change is because they have plans to open a new business separate from The Void that would offer nightlife to adults. The Void would continue to be an alcohol-free venue downtown catering to people under the age of 21, Seth Hollier, who owns the venue alongside Turner Logan and Brecken Burke, told Oil City News on Monday.
oilcity.news
Natrona County recent applications for marriage (8/10/22–8/16/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Congratulations to all of the happy couples applying for marriage licenses in Natrona County. Here is a list of those who applied for a marriage license from Aug. 10 through Aug. 16. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the County Clerk’s Office.
oilcity.news
Bar-D Signs selected to replace Casper Recreation Complex sign destroyed in car accident
CASPER, Wyo. — Bar-D signs has been selected to replace an electronic digital monument sign at the intersection of Beverly and 4th Street in Casper that was destroyed in a car accident in November 2021. On Tuesday, the Casper City Council authorized the city to enter a contract with...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Election Results for City of Mills and Towns of Evansville and Bar Nunn
These are the primary election results for City of Mills and the towns of Bar Nunn and Evansville on Tuesday. They will be updated when the Natrona County Clerk's elections office posts more results. These races are nonpartisan. CITY OF MILLS CONTESTS. Two for Mills City Council -- 4-year term.
oilcity.news
Toilet destroyed by fireworks at David Street Station; suspects at large
CASPER, Wyo. — A toilet in the men’s room at David Street Station was destroyed by a firework in the early morning hours on Wednesday, Aug. 17, Casper Police Department officer Scott Cogdill said in an email to Oil City. Police are currently reviewing surveillance video as part...
oilcity.news
Natrona County divorce filings (8/8/22–8/15/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for a divorce from Aug. 8 through Aug. 15. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the Natrona County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
Dallas Laird, Two Incumbents Win Natrona County Commission Seats
Lawyer and former Casper City Council member Dallas Laird took the top spot in the Republican primary for three four-year terms on the Natrona County Commission, according to unofficial results from the Natrona County Clerk's elections office with all 46 precincts reporting. Two incumbent commissioners -- Commission Chairman Paul Bertoglio...
Comments / 0