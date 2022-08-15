CASPER, Wyo. — Owners of downtown venue The Void approached the Casper City Council on Tuesday with a request to consider amending city ordinances related to bottling clubs. The reason the owners are requesting the change is because they have plans to open a new business separate from The Void that would offer nightlife to adults. The Void would continue to be an alcohol-free venue downtown catering to people under the age of 21, Seth Hollier, who owns the venue alongside Turner Logan and Brecken Burke, told Oil City News on Monday.

